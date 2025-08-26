BTC $111,053.66 1.19%
Price Analysis

Best Crypto to Buy Now 26 August – XRP, Dogecoin, Pepe

Dogecoin Pepe XRP
XRP, Dogecoin, and Pepe are holding momentum – and one presale coin is gaining fast. Here’s the best crypto to buy now.
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Best Crypto to Buy Now 26 August – XRP, Dogecoin, Pepe.

The cryptocurrency market has slipped by 2% in the past 24 hours, but for those looking for the best crypto to buy now, not all coins are losing steam.

Here’s our roundup of the top tokens to watch today, featuring XRP, Dogecoin, and Pepe, as well as a promising early-stage meme coin that’s quickly gaining traction among presale investors.

Despite recent dips, all three continue to display strong medium- and long-term momentum, positioning them for a potential recovery.

This makes them some of the top meme coins to watch right now as the market looks for its next wave of upside.

Best Crypto to Buy Now 26 August

Ripple (XRP)

While XRP is down by 1.5% in 24 hours and by 3% in a week, it has stabilized at around the $2.91 level in the past couple of hours.

And if we look at its chart, it’s clear that it’s on the brink of a rebound, with its indicators close to hitting a bottom.

Its relative strength index (yellow) is close to falling below 40, and once it does, we can expect buyers to return.

Best crypto to buy - XRP price chart.
Source: TradingView

It’s also noticeable that, between July and August, the XRP price has been forming a bullish pennant, from which it may break out of very soon.

There are also good fundamental reasons to be positive about XRP, including the fact that Gemini has launched a new Mastercard that earns holders cash back in the altcoin.

Recent weeks have also seen Ripple finally end its legal battle with the SEC, while the company has also expanded into Dubai and other areas.

This is why XRP is among the best crypto to buy at the moment, and given its momentum, it could easily return to $3.50 in a couple of months, before ending the year above $5.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Also among the best crypto to buy today, DOGE has nonetheless dropped by 3% in the past 24 hours and by 10% in a month.

Having said that, it has gained by an impressive 100% in the past year, and it continues to be capable of big pumps.

As with XRP and many other major coins, its indicators suggest that it may be only a matter of days away from nearing a bottom.

Again, the one to watch is the RSI (yellow), which in Dogecoin’s case is hovering between 50 and 45.

Dogecoin price chart.
Source: TradingView

This could mean that the Dogecoin price may have to fall further in the near term before a big rebound occurs.

However, DOGE is likely to benefit in the event of a rising market from mid-September onwards.

Assuming that the Federal Reserve does cut rates at its September 16-17 meeting, we could see the market rally strongly again.

In this context, DOGE could return to $0.50, while the approval of XRP and Solana ETFs later in the year may feed a bullishness that could see it near $1.

Pepe (PEPE)

Rounding off this last of the best crypto to buy now, Pepe has risen by 1% in the past hour, although it has dropped by 2% in the past day.

At $0.00001004, the 41st-biggest cryptocurrency also sits on a 6.5% loss in a week and a 21% decline in the past month.

Perhaps more troubling is the fact that it has risen by only 12.5% in the past year, which is quite modest compared to other major tokens.

However, its chart indicates that it has just entered an oversold position and should therefore return to growth very soon.

Its MACD (red) has turned negative in the past couple of days, while its RSI (yellow) is about to drop below 40.

Best crypto - Pepe price chart.
Source: TradingView

It’s therefore only a matter of time before PEPE becomes discounted enough to entice buyers.

The coin is trading at 64% below its ATH of $0.00002803, which it set back in December of last year.

Therefore, it has plenty of room to rise further in the coming weeks, with several whales having begun accumulating the token again in recent days.

PEPE could, therefore, reach $0.000028 by the end of September and $0.00011 by the end of the year, up around 800% from current prices.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Raises $12 Million As L2 Presale Heats Up

The tokens above rank among the best crypto to buy today, but some of the biggest opportunities right now lie in newer, low-cap gems that haven’t even launched yet.

These presale tokens are generating serious buzz, with many building so much momentum during their early sales that they explode in value once they hit exchanges.

For traders looking to get in early and maximize potential upside, presales remain one of the hottest plays of this bull cycle.

Possibly the most exciting presale coin available now is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a layer-two network for Bitcoin (BTC).

It has raised a very promising $12.1 million in its presale, which will end in the next few weeks.

This figure is a big vote of confidence in Bitcoin Hyper, which will launch its L2 network once the presale ends.

As an L2 for Bitcoin, it will provide BTC users with faster confirmation times and cheaper transactions, helping them to use their holdings to trade on DeFi apps.

It will run using Solana’s virtual machine, giving it considerable speed and scalability, while it will also employ zero-knowledge rollups, for added privacy and security.

This will make it one of the most advanced layer-two networks in the crypto ecosystem, with its native token (HYPER) serving to pay for transactions fees.

Holders of HYPER will also be able to stake the token, making it doubly profitable.

They can buy it now by going to the Bitcoin Hyper website and connecting a compatible wallet.

HYPER currently costs $0.012805, but buyers should act quickly, since this will rise tomorrow.

Visit the Official Website Here

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
2025-08-26 14:40:54
,
by Simon Chandler
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Industry Talk
SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-26 20:13:42
Price Analysis
Best Crypto to Buy Now 26 August – XRP, Dogecoin, Pepe
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-08-26 20:00:55
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
