BTC $106,957.56 -1.16%
ETH $3,848.61 -1.38%
SOL $183.14 -1.22%
PEPE $0.0000066 -2.86%
SHIB $0.0000097 -2.41%
DOGE $0.18 -1.73%
XRP $2.31 -0.94%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Industry Talk

Best Crypto to Buy Now 17 October – XRP, Solana, Dogecoin

Dogecoin Solana XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Bearish sentiment captures the crypto market ahead of the next FOMC meeting, making this the best time to buy the dip on leading altcoins.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
About Author

A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Best-Crypto-to-Buy-Now

Crypto is headed for more volatility yet, but recent adverse price movements are likely building the foundation for its best and biggest surge yet.

Bitcoin rocketed to a new all-time high of $126,080 on the first Monday of October. Capital poured into altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which had already set new records over the past year.

But the optimism didn’t last long. That Friday, markets plunged sharply after Trump revealed a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, and the crypto market plunged sharply. A brief bounce early this year hinted at recovery, but overnight traders had flipped to risk-off ahead of the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting at the end of the month. Yet many see the current trough as a much-needed correction that clears out the over-leveraged and the unbelievers’ signals ahead of a new bullish cycle.

So, these are the top altcoins to watch ahead of what could be crypto’s last bull run before adoption.

Ripple (XRP): 2025’s Cross-Border Payments Powerhouse Poised for Higher Highs

XRP ($XRP), the token fueling Ripple’s ultra-fast, low-cost payments network, continues to outshine traditional payment systems like SWIFT.

Backed by the UN Capital Development Fund with partnerships with major U.S. banks, XRP now holds the number-three spot by market capitalization, exceeding $133 billion.

Ripple’s launch of dollar-pegged RLUSD highlights the company’s ambition to capture part of the growing and vital stablecoin market.

best crypto to buy xrp

Over the past year, XRP has gained 304%, reaching a seven-year peak of $3.65 on July 18, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 56% rise during the same period.

The relative strength index (RSI) level of 29 shows an oversold coin currently trading at a discount. This means a strong rebound is likely by the start of next week.

Technical charts show two bullish flag formations for XRP through the summer months. If ETF approvals come through by mid-October, renewed optimism could push prices into the $5–$10 range.

Should comprehensive U.S. crypto legislation finally arrive, XRP may even go higher.

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Fiercest Rival and This Week’s Market Leader

Solana ($SOL) stands out as one of the most efficient and scalable blockchain ecosystems. With a market cap of around $97 billion and a total value locked of over $10.6 billion, its DeFi environment continues to expand rapidly.

Excitement is growing around the potential approval of Solana spot ETFs in the U.S. next month, which could bring a wave of institutional investment similar to that seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

After bottoming at $100 in April, SOL now trades around $175.

best crypto to buy sol

Better regulatory clarity has strengthened Solana’s outlook. With an RSI of 37, a recent selloff has made SOL’s price diverge from its 30-day moving average, which suggests the coin may be discounted right now.

There is strong support at $150, while resistance sits around $250. A breakout beyond that level could trigger the next major rally.

A bull market would easily return to its previous high of $293.31, or even past $500, before the end of 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Meme Coin Pioneer Marches Toward the $1 Target

Launched in 2013 as a lighthearted experiment, Dogecoin ($DOGE) is the first and biggest meme coin with a market cap of $27 billion and a legion of fans self-styled the “Doge Army”.

The coin reached mainstream fame in 2021, fueled by endorsements from celebrities including Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons.

Renewed institutional speculation, especially around a potential U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF, pushed DOGE past $0.25 in May. It currently trades near $0.1766, down 11% overnight, mirroring the broader market’s 6% pullback.

best crypto to buy doge

The meme coin sector, valued at roughly $57.4 billion, fell 10%, multiplying overall market performance. Still, with its large market cap, DOGE remains one of the sector’s most reliable assets, alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Tesla accepts DOGE for merchandise purchases, and platforms like PayPal and Revolut are facilitating DOGE payments, highlighting that Dogecoin’s real-world utility is steadily improving. Should regulators cultivate a bull market, a run back to 2021’s ATH ($0.7316) is conceivable this year.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is No Laughing Matter: 2025’s Hottest Meme Coin Presale is All About Upgrading Bitcoin

A rising new project, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), has quickly become one of 2025’s most talked-about presales. It combines Bitcoin’s security with Layer-2 scalability and the viral energy of meme culture.

HYPER supercharges Bitcoin by offering faster transactions, decentralized DAO governance, and advanced smart contracts through its proprietary Layer-2.

So far, the project has raised more than $23.9 million in presale funds, with analysts projecting possible 10x or higher returns after its launch.

Built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), the HYPER ecosystem includes a seamless Canonical Bridge for Bitcoin transfers, support for decentralized apps, and integrated meme coin functionality.

A recent Coinsult audit reported zero vulnerabilities, boosting investor confidence.

The HYPER token fuels all ecosystem operations, including staking, governance, and transaction fees. Early participants can currently earn up to 49% APY through staking rewards.

Bitcoin is about to go HYPER, so get in from the beginning.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.

Visit the Official Website Here
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 15, 2025 – Powell’s Dovish Tone Fails to Lift Crypto Market as Bitcoin Slips Under $112K
2025-10-15 04:52:51
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: After Triangle Breakdown, Is a Drop Below $105K Next?
2025-10-17 03:12:03
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu, Solana by the End of 2025
2025-10-14 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.31
0.94 %
XRP
Solana
SOL
$183.14
1.22 %
Solana
Dogecoin
DOGE
$0.1856
1.73 %
Dogecoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,828,548,532,106
-3.93
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 15, 2025 – Powell’s Dovish Tone Fails to Lift Crypto Market as Bitcoin Slips Under $112K
2025-10-15 04:52:51
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: After Triangle Breakdown, Is a Drop Below $105K Next?
2025-10-17 03:12:03
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu, Solana by the End of 2025
2025-10-14 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Billions in SHIB Suddenly Vanish From Exchanges – What Are Holders Preparing For?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-17 23:25:00
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-10-17 23:15:00
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors