Best Crypto to Buy Now 17 October – XRP, Solana, Dogecoin

Bearish sentiment captures the crypto market ahead of the next FOMC meeting, making this the best time to buy the dip on leading altcoins.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Crypto is headed for more volatility yet, but recent adverse price movements are likely building the foundation for its best and biggest surge yet.

Bitcoin rocketed to a new all-time high of $126,080 on the first Monday of October. Capital poured into altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which had already set new records over the past year.

But the optimism didn’t last long. That Friday, markets plunged sharply after Trump revealed a 100% tariff on Chinese imports, and the crypto market plunged sharply. A brief bounce early this year hinted at recovery, but overnight traders had flipped to risk-off ahead of the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting at the end of the month. Yet many see the current trough as a much-needed correction that clears out the over-leveraged and the unbelievers’ signals ahead of a new bullish cycle.

So, these are the top altcoins to watch ahead of what could be crypto’s last bull run before adoption.

Ripple (XRP): 2025’s Cross-Border Payments Powerhouse Poised for Higher Highs

XRP ($XRP), the token fueling Ripple’s ultra-fast, low-cost payments network, continues to outshine traditional payment systems like SWIFT.

Backed by the UN Capital Development Fund with partnerships with major U.S. banks, XRP now holds the number-three spot by market capitalization, exceeding $133 billion.

Ripple’s launch of dollar-pegged RLUSD highlights the company’s ambition to capture part of the growing and vital stablecoin market.

Over the past year, XRP has gained 304%, reaching a seven-year peak of $3.65 on July 18, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 56% rise during the same period.

The relative strength index (RSI) level of 29 shows an oversold coin currently trading at a discount. This means a strong rebound is likely by the start of next week.

Technical charts show two bullish flag formations for XRP through the summer months. If ETF approvals come through by mid-October, renewed optimism could push prices into the $5–$10 range.

Should comprehensive U.S. crypto legislation finally arrive, XRP may even go higher.

Solana (SOL): Ethereum’s Fiercest Rival and This Week’s Market Leader

Solana ($SOL) stands out as one of the most efficient and scalable blockchain ecosystems. With a market cap of around $97 billion and a total value locked of over $10.6 billion, its DeFi environment continues to expand rapidly.

Excitement is growing around the potential approval of Solana spot ETFs in the U.S. next month, which could bring a wave of institutional investment similar to that seen in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

After bottoming at $100 in April, SOL now trades around $175.

Better regulatory clarity has strengthened Solana’s outlook. With an RSI of 37, a recent selloff has made SOL’s price diverge from its 30-day moving average, which suggests the coin may be discounted right now.

There is strong support at $150, while resistance sits around $250. A breakout beyond that level could trigger the next major rally.

A bull market would easily return to its previous high of $293.31, or even past $500, before the end of 2025.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Meme Coin Pioneer Marches Toward the $1 Target

Launched in 2013 as a lighthearted experiment, Dogecoin ($DOGE) is the first and biggest meme coin with a market cap of $27 billion and a legion of fans self-styled the “Doge Army”.

The coin reached mainstream fame in 2021, fueled by endorsements from celebrities including Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons.

Renewed institutional speculation, especially around a potential U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF, pushed DOGE past $0.25 in May. It currently trades near $0.1766, down 11% overnight, mirroring the broader market’s 6% pullback.

The meme coin sector, valued at roughly $57.4 billion, fell 10%, multiplying overall market performance. Still, with its large market cap, DOGE remains one of the sector’s most reliable assets, alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Tesla accepts DOGE for merchandise purchases, and platforms like PayPal and Revolut are facilitating DOGE payments, highlighting that Dogecoin’s real-world utility is steadily improving. Should regulators cultivate a bull market, a run back to 2021’s ATH ($0.7316) is conceivable this year.

