Industry Talk

Best Crypto to Buy Now 10 October – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Cardano Pi Network XRP
Ad Disclosure: We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews.
Uptober started with a bang. As many top crypto tokens eye new ATHs, find out why XRP, Pi Network and Cardano are the best to buy today.
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
About Author

A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin reached an unprecedented all-time high (ATH) of $126,080 on Monday, lifting the broader cryptocurrency market in its wake. However, investor capital is rapidly rotating into altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have already achieved new valuation records in 2025.

With U.S. regulators nearing completion of long-awaited crypto legislation, and what many believe could be the final major bull run before mainstream adoption, XRP, Pi Network, and Cardano are well placed to lead the next bull run.

Ripple (XRP): 2025’s Cross-Border Payment Powerhouse Has Plenty of New ATHs to Come

XRP ($XRP), the native digital asset of Ripple’s fast, low-cost payments network, has long touted itself as a modern alternative to traditional systems like SWIFT. Endorsements from the UN Capital Development Fund and partnerships with several major U.S. banks have propelled XRP to the third-largest crypto by market capitalization, now around $169 billion.

Ripple’s introduction of RLUSD, a dollar-backed stablecoin, underscores its intent to capture a leading share in the fast-growing stablecoin sector.

Over the past year, XRP has skyrocketed by 437%, setting its first new high in seven years at $3.65 on July 18, before pulling back around 22.5% to its current $2.81, still far outpacing Bitcoin’s 100% gain over the period under examination.

Currently holding a relative strength index (RSI) near 43, XRP has headroom for recovery after its 7% decline over the past week. The broader $4.24 trillion crypto market remains unchanged in the last 24 hours as a brief midweek selloff wraps up, cashing in on strong start-of-week rallies.

Technical data highlights dual bull flag formations on XRP’s summer charts, which have yet to break out. With ETF approvals anticipated in mid-October, favorable news could lift XRP to the $5–$10 range, or even higher.

Pi Network ($PI): Can the Mobile Mining Trailblazer Hit $1 Before Year-End?

Pi Network changed the game by pioneering a mobile-friendly “tap-to-earn” mining model, allowing users to mine crypto without expensive hardware or high electricity costs.

By simply opening the app and tapping once a day, users can participate in mining, dramatically lowering barriers for newcomers entering the crypto space.

Pi’s RSI is sub-30, indicating the token is undervalued right now after recent selling. For investors who want to go long, this makes today a prime dip-buying opportunity.

A falling wedge pattern identified earlier this year points to a potential breakout by December. Should sentiment improve, Pi could hit $1 by Christmas, reaching a seven-month high and quadrupling from its current price near $0.24.

The Pi team is also currently deploying major updates, gradually ushering in version 23, a crucial milestone toward its long-awaited mainnet release.

With its intuitive app interface and proprietary Layer 1 blockchain, Pi is strategically placed to capture market share as crypto adoption continues expanding globally.

Cardano ($ADA): The Sustainable Smart Contract Platform Looking Toward 2026

Cardano ($ADA) continues to demonstrate resilience and investor trust through 2025, having risen 142% over the past year, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana alike.

Founded by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano is built on a philosophy of scientific research and energy efficiency, utilizing a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism. Its approach has even influenced parts of Ethereum’s ongoing development roadmap.

Now capitalizing roughly $30 billion, ADA would need to triple in price to challenge Solana and mount a serious challenge to Ethereum’s dominance.

Trading near $0.814 today, ADA has gained 0.5% in the past hour as it looks set to lead a market rebound. Supportive macro and policy trends could drive it toward $1.50 by fall and potentially move to challenge its $3.09 ATH by year’s end.

Even without major regulatory breakthroughs, continued steady growth could still see ADA reach $2 within the same timeframe.

Additionally, from a technical standpoint, ADA formed a bullish flag pattern over the summer, typically a precursor to large upward moves. The token looked set to break out at the end of summer but lost its steam in a generally bearish September.

Key resistance sits near $1.15, with solid support established between $0.85 and $0.90.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): The Meme-Driven Bitcoin Layer-2 to Watch in 2025

Finally, one of 2025’s most exciting newcomers, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), is quickly drawing tens of millions in presale investments by enhancing Bitcoin’s scalability and capability with a proprietary Layer-2 protocol inspired by the viral energy of meme culture.

The HYPER presale has already netted around $23 million, with analysts predicting potential 10x+ returns post-launch.

Built using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER delivers high-functionality smart contracts, low-cost and high-speed transactions, and a Canonical Bridge for near-instant Bitcoin transfers, dApp compatibility, and integrated meme token functionality.

A recent Coinsult audit confirmed zero vulnerabilities, strengthening investor confidence.

The HYPER token fuels the platform’s ecosystem, powering governance, staking, and transaction fees. Early investors can earn up to 51% APY through staking while enjoying DAO voting rights.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.

Visit the Official Website Here
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-10 22:30:00
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Shocking Hidden Data Shows SHIB Might Be Stronger Than It Looks – Should You Get In Now?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-10 22:11:00
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.
Read More
