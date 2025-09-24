Best Crypto to Buy 24 September – XRP, Solana, Pi Coin

It's set to be a monster Q4 for three of crypto's biggest altcoins.

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Last updated: September 24, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

High-potential altcoins like XRP, Solana, and Pi Network are some of the best cryptocurrencies to buy today for investors chasing high-potential gains in the near term.

The ever-expanding digital asset market has been in limbo, holding steady around the $4 trillion mark for a few months. In spite of this, Bitcoin managed to set a new all-time high (ATH) of $124,128 just last month.

But the investor excitement extends far beyond Bitcoin. Heavy capital inflows are also fueling growth in top altcoins and the best meme coins. Over the past year, several projects have smashed past previous records, showing that demand for crypto assets is riding high.

This bullish energy is further supported by two key policy breakthroughs from Washington. First, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first full-scale U.S. regulatory framework for stablecoins. Second, the SEC launched Project Crypto, designed to update and clarify how securities law applies to digital assets.

Against this backdrop of growing optimism, let’s take a closer look at why XRP, Solana, and Pi Coin are standing out as some of the best cryptos to buy today.

Ripple ($XRP): A Global Leader in Payments and One of the Top Crypto Buys for 2025

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) set a fresh record at $3.65 on July 18, coinciding with the signing of the GENIUS Act and surpassing its 2018 peak of $3.40. Since then, its value has corrected to about $2.87, or roughly 21% off its peak.

Known for near-instant transfers and ultra-low fees, XRP continues to challenge traditional systems like SWIFT. Its credibility has been further bolstered by endorsements from international organizations such as the UN Capital Development Fund, as well as recognition from the White House. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse even participated in a presidential crypto summit earlier this year.

XRP’s momentum strengthened in 2023 after a U.S. court declared that its retail sales were not securities, bringing closure to a years-long battle with the SEC and giving altcoins the green light.

In the past 12 months, XRP has surged 390%, quintupling Bitcoin’s 77.5% gains over the same stretch.

July’s breakout underscored its resilience, and while the token has been trading under the psychologically important $3 level for a few days, it’s likely to hold firm, making today an ideal dip buying opportunity.

Currently, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) sits near 44, suggesting renewed investor interest after inflation concerns eased. Additionally, its price is currently trading slightly below its 30-day moving average of $2.93, but a swathe of spot ETF approvals are expected in the US next month, which could push the price up to $4 by the end of next month.

Solana ($SOL): Ethereum’s Top Challenger and the Best Performing Large-Cap Crypto This Month

Solana ($SOL) continues to shine as one of the fastest and most cost-efficient blockchains. Its market cap has surged beyond $127 billion, while more than $11 billion in total value locked (TVL) underscores its dominance in decentralized finance, according to DeFiLlama.

Buzz is building around the possibility of Solana spot ETF approvals in the US next month, which could open the doors for institutional capital in the same way Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have.

After bottoming at $100 in April, SOL has soared back to $211. The appearance of cup and handle patterns progressing further upwards since early August indicates that traders are very bullish on this project, and its 11% dip over the last seven days could be a healthy correction.

With regulators actively shaping digital asset policy, Solana could benefit even further in the near term. Its RSI has cooled from 43, signaling the sell-off has provided savvy investors with a prime dip buying opportunity. Key support remains near $150, with resistance ahead at $250.

Reclaiming its ATH of $293.31, or even crossing $300, remains a realistic goal before 2025 wraps up.

Pi Network ($PI): Can Mobile Mining’s Disruptor Regain Momentum Before Year-End?

Pi Network revolutionized crypto mining with its tap-to-mine model, removing the need for expensive rigs or high energy usage.

By letting people earn tokens with simple daily app interactions, Pi has opened the door for newcomers to engage with crypto without technical barriers.

Since May, Pi’s RSI is at 32, uptrading from sub-30 levels, which is a strong indicator that traders are buying the recent dip. That’s because there are several key developments on the horizon as the Pi Network team has been gradually implementing a series of upgrades to take the network from version 19 to version 23, a key milestone that could finally usher in the long-awaited mainnet launch.

For long-term believers, this slowdown may offer a smart entry point. A falling wedge pattern spotted earlier this year sets up the potential for a major price surge by the year’s end. If market sentiment improves, Pi could climb back above $1 before the end of next month.

With its easy-to-use interface and custom Layer 1 blockchain, Pi Network is well-positioned to capture adoption in the next wave of crypto growth.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): The First Bitcoin Layer 2 and One of 2025’s Breakout Presales

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is quickly emerging as one of the most hyped presales of 2025. Promoted as Bitcoin’s first Layer 2 network, it blends meme-driven community energy with scalability and utility.

The project’s core mission is to enhance Bitcoin’s ecosystem with faster payments, expanded use cases, and decentralized governance.

Its presale has already attracted almost $18 million, with analysts predicting possible 10× returns after launch.

Powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), HYPER supports lightning-fast smart contracts for Bitcoin while maintaining minimal fees.

One standout feature is its Canonical Bridge, which allows near-instant BTC transfers across its Layer 2 while enabling dApps, meme tokens, and low-cost payment solutions. A recent Coinsult audit found zero red flags, boosting investor confidence.

HYPER tokens power staking, governance, and network fees. Early buyers can stake their tokens for up to 65% APY while also gaining voting rights on future developments.

Visit the official presale website or follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for more information.