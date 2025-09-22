Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

There could be several propitious things on the horizon for holders of XRP, Dogecoin and Asper.

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.

Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.

Investor appetite isn’t just for Bitcoin. Altcoins and the best meme coins continue to draw attention. Over the past year, numerous tokens have reached fresh price milestones, highlighting growing confidence across the crypto industry.

Two landmark policy moves in Washington helped cultivate the optimism. First, President Trump approved the GENIUS Act, the nation’s first comprehensive regulation aimed at stablecoins. Second, the SEC launched Project Crypto, a framework designed to bring greater clarity to how securities laws apply in the digital asset space.

With sentiment shifting upward, it’s worth examining how major altcoins like XRP, Dogecoin, and Aster may blow up.

Ripple ($XRP): Global Payments Leader and Best Blue-Chip Crypto Pick for 2025

XRP ($XRP) reached a record price of $3.65 on July 18, coinciding with the signing of the GENIUS Act, surpassing its 2018 high of $3.40. It has since cooled to roughly $2.85, sitting about 23% below its peak.

XRP’s main value proposition lies in powering fast, low-cost cross-border payments, positioning it as a modern rival to legacy systems like SWIFT. Its relevance has been reinforced by backing from institutions such as the UN Capital Development Fund and even acknowledgment from the White House.

Ripple’s influence in policy discussions became clear earlier this year when CEO Brad Garlinghouse participated in a high-profile presidential roundtable on crypto regulation.

Momentum for XRP accelerated in 2023 after a U.S. court ruled that its retail sales were not securities, ending a five-year legal battle with the SEC and securing a landmark victory for the broader industry.

Over the last year, XRP surged 376%, leaving Bitcoin’s meagre 80% rise trailing behind while becoming arguably the most talked-about altcoin next to Ethereum. The token enjoys strong psychological support at $3, so it’s likely to recover back up to that level quickly.

Currently, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) sits around 41 and downtrending. This means the current sell-off is likely to turn around quickly as altcoin fans double down on this dip to accumulate.

Looking ahead, the SEC is expected to rule on several additional spot XRP ETF applications by mid-October, a decision that could push XRP above $4 in short order.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Will the Original Meme Coin Finally Cross $1?

Created in 2013 as a lighthearted parody, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has since evolved into the most iconic meme coin, supported by a loyal community and a $36.5 billion market cap.

DOGE entered the mainstream in 2021, fueled by high-profile backing from Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons.

This May, renewed institutional interest pushed DOGE back into the $0.25 zone amid speculation about a potential U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF. The token now trades at $0.2418, having fallen 10% in line with a market-wide dip as the meme coin sector sheds 9% to post a collective market cap of $78.3 billion.

Zooming out, crypto’s broader $4 trillion market is down 3% today, so markets are clearly undergoing a correction. However, for most crypto fans this is a good time to take advantage of the dip by buying up coins with strong longevity and support, like DOGE.

Despite its bullish technical outlook, DOGE’s RSI sits at 46, suggesting the sell-off still has more headroom for further losses, but by midweek or the weekend it is likely to stabilize, which could set the stage for some tidy gains through October, which is typically a good month for crypto.

That said, continued market momentum and favorable regulatory news could drive the coin higher, potentially approaching $0.50 by mid-October.

Adoption is also steadily growing: Tesla accepts DOGE for certain purchases, while PayPal and Revolut have expanded support, bolstering the token’s utility in real-world transactions.

Aster: CZ Backed DEX Crypto Token Posts Eye-Popping Gains

Aster ($ASTER) is a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) that has rapidly gained prominence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Formed from the merger of Astherus and APX Finance in late 2024, the platform offers both spot and perpetuals trading.

Its primary innovation is the “Trade & Earn” model, which allows users to utilize yield-bearing assets as margin for trading. This unique feature enables users to earn passive income on their capital while actively trading, addressing a major inefficiency in DeFi where trading and yield-generating activities are typically separate.

The explosive growth of Aster is largely attributed to its strategic backing by YZi Labs, the venture arm of Binance Labs.

A pivotal moment for the token’s price trajectory was a social media endorsement from Binance founder and former CEO CZ, which triggered a wave of speculative buying. CZ’s tweet fueled speculation that he might be actively involved in the project and helped the price explode 1,500% after its token generation event.

It’s still fresh out the gate so there is little data about Aster’s trends right now, but the token rose to an all-time high of $1.96 yesterday before falling about 20%, in a little over 24 hours in line with the market correction. Aster’s steeper fall is likely down to investors cashing in profits from the run to ATH.

