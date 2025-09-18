Best Crypto to Buy 18 September – XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin

Read on to find out why XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin are the best altcoins to have in your portfolio today.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

With countless options on the market, figuring out what the best crypto to buy right now is no small feat. The digital asset industry, collectively capitalizing $4.2 trillion, has seen limited expansion over recent months due to inflation fears and geopolitical headwinds, though Bitcoin did set a fresh record high at $124,128 just last month. The crypto market also rose 1.7% in the last 24 hours.

Aside from Bitcoin, substantial capital continues flowing into both established altcoins and the best meme coins. Over the past year, many projects have set new price milestones, reflecting increasing investor enthusiasm across the sector.

Fueling this optimism are two key policy shifts from Washington. First, President Trump enacted the GENIUS Act, the United States’ first broad regulatory framework governing stablecoins. Second, the SEC launched Project Crypto, a new initiative to modernize and clarify securities laws as they apply to digital assets.

With sentiment improving, it’s worth examining how leading altcoins such as XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin are positioning for potential upside.

Ripple ($XRP): Cross-Border Payments Leader is Arguably the Best Crypto Altcoin in 2025

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) reached a record $3.65 on July 18, the same day the GENIUS Act was signed into law, beating its previous 2018 peak of $3.40. Since then, it has eased back to about $3.12, a 15% drop from that high.

XRP’s appeal lies in its rapid, cost-effective global transfers, offering an alternative to traditional systems like SWIFT. Its credibility is further reinforced by recognition from organizations such as the UN Capital Development Fund and even acknowledgment from the White House.

Earlier this year, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse joined a high-level presidential roundtable on crypto policy, cementing the company’s influence in shaping the industry.

The token gained fresh momentum in 2023 when a U.S. court ruled that retail sales of XRP did not breach securities laws, effectively resolving its long-standing dispute with the SEC.

Over the last twelve months, XRP has climbed 440%, outpacing Bitcoin’s 95% gain. A mid-July surge has kept the coin anchored near the $3 mark, a level that has proven resilient despite wider market swings.

Currently, XRP’s relative strength index (RSI) sits near 59, and uptrading, signaling cautious increased inflows following the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates and the launch of the first spot ETF today.

Looking ahead, the SEC is expected to rule on more potential spot XRP ETFs in mid-October. A positive decision could push XRP to $4 or higher within the same month.

Cardano ($ADA): The Sustainable Ethereum Competitor Eyeing a 2026 Growth Cycle

Cardano ($ADA) has consistently ranked among the top altcoins, and 2025 is no exception. Over the past year, ADA surged 175%, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Founded in 2014 by Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson, Cardano operates as a smart contract platform focused on sustainability through its Proof-of-Stake consensus and rigorous peer-reviewed research,an approach that even influenced Ethereum’s own development path.

With a market cap of $33.5 billion, ADA would need to triple in value to rival Solana and begin challenging Ethereum’s dominance.

Currently trading at around $0.9184, ADA posted a 5% overnight gain, beating Bitcoin and Ethereum’s respective 3% and 3.6% increases. Favorable political and macroeconomic developments could propel ADA toward $1.50 by fall, and potentially back to its $3.09 all-time high before year-end, a 240% jump from current levels.

Technically, ADA formed a bullish flag between December and March, pointing to further upside potential. Like XRP, its RSI is trending up from 59, signaling market wide appetite for crypto is building.

Key resistance sits at $1.15, with strong support in the $0.85–$0.90 zone.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): Can the First Meme Coin Finally Break $1?

Launched in 2013 as a parody, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has grown into the most recognized meme coin, boasting a $42.4 billion market cap and a passionate fan base supported by high-profile figures.

The token’s breakout moment came in 2021 when endorsements from Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and Gene Simmons pushed it into mainstream awareness.

This May, institutional investors renewed interest, lifting DOGE back into the $0.25 range amid speculation about possible spot Dogecoin ETFs in the U.S. The coin now trades at $0.281, marking a 5.4% overnight gain, a 13% weekly gain and outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Shiba Inu over the same stretch.

While DOGE’s technical indicators remain bullish, its RSI is pretty high at 67, which could point to a sell-off over the weekend as traders reap the rewards of its rapid recent price appreciation.

Market-wide momentum and supportive policy headlines could enable further growth, so DOGE could still climb toward $0.50 by mid-October.

Adoption is also expanding: Tesla accepts DOGE for purchases, while PayPal and Revolut continue adding support, further strengthening its real-world use cases.

