BTC $112,124.60 2.03%
ETH $4,632.35 2.55%
SOL $208.22 7.78%
PEPE $0.000010 0.98%
SHIB $0.000012 1.87%
DOGE $0.22 2.81%
XRP $3.02 1.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.55
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Best Altcoins to Buy Before September’s Rally – XRP, Pepe, Litecoin

Litecoin Pepe XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Here are the best altcoins to secure bullish returns as the market continues to show promising signs of recovery.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Best Altcoins to Buy Before September's Rally – XRP, Pepe, Litecoin.

The cryptocurrency market is once again approaching the $4 trillion mark, with major altcoins like XRP, Pepe, and Litecoin among the top gainers today.

Each of these tokens has posted solid 24-hour returns and looks ready to rebound further after recent dips.

In this article, we break down where they could be headed in the short and medium term, highlighting key indicators, support and resistance levels, and potential price targets.

We also spotlight one under-the-radar presale meme coin that gives investors a rare chance to get in early – before the hype hits.

For more picks and insights, be sure to check out our best meme coins to buy guide.

Best Altcoins to Buy Before September’s Rally – XRP, Pepe, Litecoin

Ripple (XRP)

At $3, the XRP price has risen by 3% in 24 hours and by 5.5% in a fortnight, and while it has dropped by 6% in a month, it holds on to a 400% increase in a year.

These are impressive percentages, and XRP’s chart today suggests that it’s in a good position to post more gains in the near term.

The most salient detail is that its MACD (orange, blue) has flattened out after turning negative a couple of days ago, implying that a strong rebound should be incoming.

XRP price chart - best altcoins to buy today.
Source: TradingView

Its RSI (yellow) also invites this suspicion, while the XRP price itself has been trading within a rising channel that points to further gains as the year progresses.

XRP has been one of the best altcoins to buy for quite some time, and it continues to enjoy positive news, boosting its case even further.

Not only have we seen an XRP-linked Mastercard from Gemini in recent days, but data shows that XRP futures on CME Group platforms have passed $1 billion in open interest in record time.

When added to the likelihood of XRP ETF approvals towards the end of the year, the XRP price looks ready to surge.

It could hit $4 by Q4, and then end 2025 above $7.

Pepe (PEPE)

PEPE has risen to $0.00001014 today, erasing losses it has made over the past seven days.

While the meme token remains down by 20% in a month, this means that it remains in an oversold position, and could therefore recover vigorously.

Its chart reinforces the idea that PEPE is currently trading at oversold/undervalued levels, with its MACD (orange, blue) having sunk deeper after turning negative at the start of August.

Pepe price chart - best altcoins to buy.
Source: TradingView

Its relative strength index (yellow) has trading within a negative range for most of the month, again pointing to an excess of selling.

While PEPE has seen some big whale buys in recent days, its trading volume stands at $480 million, representing a 94% decline on peaks from early July.

This suggests a distinct lack of demand, yet the flipside of this is that one big buy could send the PEPE price flying.

This is why it remains one of the best altcoins to buy, and why it could hit $0.000030 in early Q4, and $0.00010 in early 2026.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is currently trading at around $113, which marks a fairly modest 1% gain in the past 24 hours.

Similarly, the altcoin is up by only 3% in the past month, yet as with PEPE this could be a sign that it’s overdue a big rally.

We could draw parallels with how Ethereum had been struggling during the early months of 2025, but is now outperforming even Bitcoin.

Something similar could happen with Litecoin, which also benefits from several ETF applications that have a strong probability of acceptance.

Assuming that LTC does get some spot-based ETFs later this year, the effect on the Litecoin price could be enormous.

This is why Litecoin is one of the best altcoins to buy, and its chart today is in a similar position to the charts above.

That is, Litecoin’s MACD and RSI have both moved towards oversold positions in recent weeks, getting closer to the point where the only way will be up.

Litecoin price chart.
Source: TradingView

And while Litecoin has become something of a ‘forgotten’ altcoin in recent years, its likelihood of securing some spot-based ETFs should see it rise again soon.

It could potentially reach $200 in just a few weeks, and even pass $1,000 by the end of this year.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises Massive $12.4 Million – How to Buy Early

The coins above are some of the best altcoins to buy at the moment, but traders may also be interested in diversifying into newer tokens, which can often bring greater upside.

One of the most interesting new tokens on the market right now is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which is in the process of launching a layer-two network for Bitcoin (BTC).

Bitcoin Hyper has raised a very impressive $12.4 million in its ongoing presale, with the project likely to raise significantly more by the time the sale ends.

It has stood out from the crowd of new tokens by virtue of its fundamentals, which promise to provide Bitcoin holders with lower transaction fees and faster confirmation times.

It will achieve this via use of Solana’s Virtual Machine and of zero-knowledge proofs, which together will deliver peerless speed, scalability and security.

HYPER, its native token, will have a max supply of 21 billion, and users will receive the token whenever they bridge BTC from the Bitcoin network.

They’ll therefore be able to use the value of their BTC tokens to trade in what will be a growing ecosystem of DeFi apps and platforms.

They’ll also be able to stake HYPER for a passive income, making the coin potentially very lucrative.

Investors can buy HYPER now as part of its presale by going to the Bitcoin Hyper website and connecting a compatible wallet.

HYPER is available at $0.012815, with this price set to rise again in under two days.

Visit the Official Website Here

Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-27 15:03:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable and available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,104,229,237,820
0.46
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 25, 2025
2025-08-25 11:40:19
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-27 15:25:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-26 15:56:46
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-27 14:46:35
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-27 15:03:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Finastra and Circle Bring USDC Settlement to $5T Daily Cross-Border Payment Flows
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-27 17:09:25
Price Analysis
Best Altcoins to Buy Before September’s Rally – XRP, Pepe, Litecoin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-08-27 17:03:22
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors