Best Altcoins to Buy Before September's Rally – XRP, Pepe, Litecoin

Here are the best altcoins to secure bullish returns as the market continues to show promising signs of recovery.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The cryptocurrency market is once again approaching the $4 trillion mark, with major altcoins like XRP, Pepe, and Litecoin among the top gainers today.

Each of these tokens has posted solid 24-hour returns and looks ready to rebound further after recent dips.

In this article, we break down where they could be headed in the short and medium term, highlighting key indicators, support and resistance levels, and potential price targets.

We also spotlight one under-the-radar presale meme coin that gives investors a rare chance to get in early – before the hype hits.

Ripple (XRP)

At $3, the XRP price has risen by 3% in 24 hours and by 5.5% in a fortnight, and while it has dropped by 6% in a month, it holds on to a 400% increase in a year.

These are impressive percentages, and XRP’s chart today suggests that it’s in a good position to post more gains in the near term.

The most salient detail is that its MACD (orange, blue) has flattened out after turning negative a couple of days ago, implying that a strong rebound should be incoming.

Source: TradingView

Its RSI (yellow) also invites this suspicion, while the XRP price itself has been trading within a rising channel that points to further gains as the year progresses.

XRP has been one of the best altcoins to buy for quite some time, and it continues to enjoy positive news, boosting its case even further.

Not only have we seen an XRP-linked Mastercard from Gemini in recent days, but data shows that XRP futures on CME Group platforms have passed $1 billion in open interest in record time.

When added to the likelihood of XRP ETF approvals towards the end of the year, the XRP price looks ready to surge.

It could hit $4 by Q4, and then end 2025 above $7.

Pepe (PEPE)

PEPE has risen to $0.00001014 today, erasing losses it has made over the past seven days.

While the meme token remains down by 20% in a month, this means that it remains in an oversold position, and could therefore recover vigorously.

Its chart reinforces the idea that PEPE is currently trading at oversold/undervalued levels, with its MACD (orange, blue) having sunk deeper after turning negative at the start of August.

Source: TradingView

Its relative strength index (yellow) has trading within a negative range for most of the month, again pointing to an excess of selling.

While PEPE has seen some big whale buys in recent days, its trading volume stands at $480 million, representing a 94% decline on peaks from early July.

This suggests a distinct lack of demand, yet the flipside of this is that one big buy could send the PEPE price flying.

This is why it remains one of the best altcoins to buy, and why it could hit $0.000030 in early Q4, and $0.00010 in early 2026.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is currently trading at around $113, which marks a fairly modest 1% gain in the past 24 hours.

Similarly, the altcoin is up by only 3% in the past month, yet as with PEPE this could be a sign that it’s overdue a big rally.

We could draw parallels with how Ethereum had been struggling during the early months of 2025, but is now outperforming even Bitcoin.

Something similar could happen with Litecoin, which also benefits from several ETF applications that have a strong probability of acceptance.

NEW: @EricBalchunas and I took a look at the filings for spot crypto ETFs. We're putting out relatively high odds of approval across the board. Mainly focused on Litecoin, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin for now.



Here's the table with the odds and some other details: pic.twitter.com/xaXaNXLb0M — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) February 10, 2025

Assuming that LTC does get some spot-based ETFs later this year, the effect on the Litecoin price could be enormous.

This is why Litecoin is one of the best altcoins to buy, and its chart today is in a similar position to the charts above.

That is, Litecoin’s MACD and RSI have both moved towards oversold positions in recent weeks, getting closer to the point where the only way will be up.

Source: TradingView

And while Litecoin has become something of a ‘forgotten’ altcoin in recent years, its likelihood of securing some spot-based ETFs should see it rise again soon.

It could potentially reach $200 in just a few weeks, and even pass $1,000 by the end of this year.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Raises Massive $12.4 Million – How to Buy Early

The coins above are some of the best altcoins to buy at the moment, but traders may also be interested in diversifying into newer tokens, which can often bring greater upside.

One of the most interesting new tokens on the market right now is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which is in the process of launching a layer-two network for Bitcoin (BTC).

Bitcoin Hyper has raised a very impressive $12.4 million in its ongoing presale, with the project likely to raise significantly more by the time the sale ends.

It has stood out from the crowd of new tokens by virtue of its fundamentals, which promise to provide Bitcoin holders with lower transaction fees and faster confirmation times.

It will achieve this via use of Solana’s Virtual Machine and of zero-knowledge proofs, which together will deliver peerless speed, scalability and security.

With $HYPER you're always securing the bag. 💰



From Payments to dApps. Hyper does it all. 🔥https://t.co/VNG0P4FWNQ pic.twitter.com/yAPbP2G73a — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) August 27, 2025

HYPER, its native token, will have a max supply of 21 billion, and users will receive the token whenever they bridge BTC from the Bitcoin network.

They’ll therefore be able to use the value of their BTC tokens to trade in what will be a growing ecosystem of DeFi apps and platforms.

They’ll also be able to stake HYPER for a passive income, making the coin potentially very lucrative.

Investors can buy HYPER now as part of its presale by going to the Bitcoin Hyper website and connecting a compatible wallet.

HYPER is available at $0.012815, with this price set to rise again in under two days.