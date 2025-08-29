Banks Race to Integrate Stablecoins as $68B Hits Exchanges – But at What Cost?

Reporter Rachel Wolfson
Last updated: August 29, 2025

Stablecoins are quickly becoming a killer use case for crypto, and banks and traditional financial institutions are starting to take notice.

Recent data from CryptoQuant shows the total value of stablecoin holdings on crypto exchanges has reached a new all-time high of $68 billion on August 22 this year. Additional statistics show the global stablecoin market capitalization is valued at over $280 billion.

JUST IN: Total market cap of stablecoins surpasses $280 billion, reaches new all-time high. pic.twitter.com/U0J54O62ZE — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) August 28, 2025

Are Stablecoins Good for Crypto, but Bad for Banks?

But while the growth of stablecoins is helping the crypto sector mature, banks and traditional financial institutions have begun expressing concerns.

The Financial Times recently reported that banks are pushing to change new U.S. stablecoin rules over the uncertainty of trillions of dollars’ worth of outflows.

Banks have also taken note of the GENIUS Act, which prohibits issuers from paying yield to customers using stablecoins. However, crypto exchanges will continue to indirectly offer interest and rewards to stablecoin holders, creating competition between banks and exchanges that provide access to stablecoins.

Charles Wayn, co-founder of Web3 growth platform Galxe, told Cryptonews that he believes this is a main concern for banks.

“Users deposit their stablecoins onto a crypto exchange and earn a superior yield to what is available on traditional bank accounts. The GENIUS Act further makes this a more compelling offering than it was previously because of the added consumer protections and backing guarantees,” Wayn said.

As a result, many banks are now fearful that an uneven playing field exists between traditional finance and offerings by crypto exchanges.

On the other hand, Wayn pointed out that banks still possess some advantages over crypto exchanges when it comes to stablecoins.

“Crypto exchanges don’t offer the same protection as FDIC insurance, so banks still have an advantage in terms of public perception,” he said.

Adding to this, James Smith, co-founder of digital asset platform Elliptic, told Cryptonews that in jurisdictions like the U.S., regulations are emerging that require stablecoin issuers to hold reserves with federally regulated banks.

As such, Smith noted this creates a new client segment for banks. However, this also results in a compliance obligation, since those banks must conduct due diligence on issuers and tokens.

How Banks May Integrate Stablecoins

Given the pros and cons associated with stablecoins and traditional finance, industry experts believe that banks should embrace these digital assets rather than fear them.

“It’s become clear that banks can’t afford to sit on the sidelines,” Smith said. “Stablecoins are here to stay, and banks should, at a minimum, be prepared to provide custody, payments, or reserve services.”

In order to advance this concept, Smith explained that Elliptic has launched the first of its kind “Stablecoin Risk Management Suite.” This is designed specifically for banks and financial institutions looking to integrate stablecoins.

Smith explained that the risk management platform was developed in partnership with Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) to meet high regulatory standards. This will also provide banks with confidence to integrate stablecoins into their operations without adding friction.

“The first product is called ‘Issuer Due Diligence,’ which allows G-SIB banks to perform address-level analysis, monitor issuer wallets over time, and detect illicit activity with the same precision they expect when onboarding any counterparty,” Smith noted.

🚨 Introducing Stablecoin Risk Management – a first-of-its-kind suite for banks & financial institutions

First up: Issuer Due Diligence.

🔍 Wallet-level risk insights

🏦 Built for holding stablecoin reserves

⚙️ Powered by Elliptic data and intelligence



🔗 https://t.co/ro6qPeLUgQ pic.twitter.com/QUvrpDqTQq — Elliptic (@elliptic) August 27, 2025

Smith added that while some banks—like JPMorgan Chase—may already issue their own stablecoin offerings, many others may focus on servicing the reserves of established issuers. “This will ultimately depend on each bank’s strategy and regulatory realities,” he said.

A Hybrid Approach to Stablecoins

While Elliptic’s offering may appeal to some, other financial institutions may wish to take a hybrid approach.

For instance, Wayn noted that while JP Morgan’s venture into stablecoins shows that launching permissioned deposit tokens for large institutional clients can be a successful strategy for banks, retail adoption also needs to be considered.

“For retail and cross-platform commerce, tried-and-tested public stablecoins are the best way forward, because they already have the scale, interoperability, and brand recognition required to support this mainstream push,” Wayn said.

Therefore, a stablecoin strategy that focuses on both institutions and retail customers may be best for banks moving forward.

In the meantime, Wayn remarked that banks concerned about losing deposits to higher-yielding stablecoin products should also focus on improving their own offerings.

“This could include offering higher yields on their savings accounts, better perks like discounts, cashback offers or points, sign-up bonuses, and loyalty programs to attract new customers and retain existing ones. In short, it’s time for banks to try some innovative customer engagement strategies.”

The Dilemma of Banks Integrating Stablecoins

While it’s becoming clear that banks can’t afford to ignore stablecoin innovation, a number of challenges remain—even with current integration solutions.

Dave Hendricks, CEO and founder of RWA tokenization platform Vertalo, told Cryptonews that the issuance of stablecoins presents banks with a major dilemma.

“Banks need to think about whether or not they should build their own tech to issue stablecoins, or partner with existing stablecoin companies like Circle,” Hendricks said. “Because bank-issued stablecoins, by law, cannot pay interest to depositors, banks need to decide whether they want to incur CapEx to offer an unattractive retail product, or just create something to facilitate interbank payments.”

Given this, Hendricks pointed out that it’s possible many banks won’t be first-movers into the stablecoin market as they calculate the cost of building technology to issue their own stablecoins versus the lower cost and risk of partnering.

“Personally, I hope that banks that choose to enter this arena don’t make the rookie mistake of trying to build this internally, and instead work with existing technology providers to accelerate speed-to-market while reducing CapEx, risk, and distraction from traditional operations,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks added that while banks and traditional financial institutions may be forced to adopt stablecoins to stay relevant, he believes that many of these institutions will not have the capital or technology to effectively participate in this movement.

Wayn further remarked that for banks to issue their own stablecoins, the regulatory compliance costs would be much higher than for specialized issuers.

“That’s not to say they won’t—many are considering it and JPMorgan is already ahead of the curve—but they will remain niche products designed for their high-net-worth customers, rather than mainstream retail applications.”

While no major banks have fully launched their own stablecoin offerings, many U.S. banks, including Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Citigroup, are exploring stablecoin integrations.