Stablecoin Exchange Reserves Hit Record High as Market Cap Growth Slows: CryptoQuant

crypto adoption CryptoQuant Stablecoin
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Journalist
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar is a seasoned journalist who has been reporting on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology since 2015. Her work has appeared in leading publications including The Wall Street Journal,...

Stablecoin liquidity continues to expand, but the pace of growth has slowed considerably, according to the latest analysis from CryptoQuant.

Weekly expansions in stablecoin market capitalization have dropped to around $1.1 billion. This is in stark contrast to the $4–8 billion weekly inflows observed in late 2024, which were instrumental in supporting Bitcoin’s sharp upward momentum.

Tether’s USDT, the dominant stablecoin, has also seen its 60-day growth moderate, holding at roughly $10 billion compared with peaks above $21 billion earlier in the cycle. While the figures remain in positive territory, they indicate a cooling trend in capital inflows.

Signs of Liquidity Moderation

The data suggests a broader moderation in crypto liquidity. Both aggregate stablecoin market cap growth and USDT issuance are slipping slightly below their moving-average trends, showing that new inflows of capital into the digital asset space are slowing.

This slowdown does not necessarily point to outflows or contraction, but it does show that the rapid pace of new issuance seen earlier in the year has subsided.

For traders and investors, this shift suggests that while liquidity conditions remain supportive, the market may not enjoy the same acceleration that drove previous bullish phases.

Exchange Reserves Reach Record High

Despite the moderation in issuance, exchange reserves tell a different story. The total value of stablecoin holdings on exchanges reached a new all-time high of $68 billion on August 22, surpassing the previous record set in February 2022, reports CryptoQuant.

This shows the substantial dry powder available for market activity. Tether’s USDT dominates exchange balances, accounting for $53 billion, while USD Coin (USDC) follows with $13 billion.

The elevated reserve levels suggest that traders and institutions continue to keep liquidity on hand, potentially positioning themselves for opportunistic market moves, reports CryptoQuant.

Binance Leads in Altcoin and Stablecoin Deposits

Binance continues to assert itself as the top exchange for altcoin trading, leading the market in altcoin deposit activity.

At the peak of last year’s November–December altcoin rally, Binance handled as many as 59,000 deposits in a single day—more than double Coinbase’s roughly 26,000 and far above the 24,000 total going to all other exchanges combined.

Even in calmer market conditions, Binance maintains its lead, averaging about 13,000 altcoin inflow transactions per day. In contrast, Coinbase averages 6,000, and other platforms average about 10,000.

Outlook: Consolidation Over Parabolic Rallies

CryptoQuant’s analysis also notes a divergence between slowing market cap growth and record-high exchange reserves. On one hand, the moderation in issuance suggests that strong new capital inflows are not driving the market at present.

On the other hand, the unprecedented stockpile of stablecoins on exchanges indicates ample buying power remains available. This combination points to a market environment that could favor consolidation phases rather than sustained parabolic rallies.

Unless stablecoin issuance accelerates again, the liquidity backdrop will likely support stability and selective surges rather than broad, explosive gains.

For investors, this dynamic suggests that caution and patience may be required as markets adjust to a more measured pace of growth.

