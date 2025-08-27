Stablecoin Exchange Reserves Hit Record High as Market Cap Growth Slows: CryptoQuant
Stablecoin liquidity continues to expand, but the pace of growth has slowed considerably, according to the latest analysis from CryptoQuant.
Weekly expansions in stablecoin market capitalization have dropped to around $1.1 billion. This is in stark contrast to the $4–8 billion weekly inflows observed in late 2024, which were instrumental in supporting Bitcoin’s sharp upward momentum.
Tether’s USDT, the dominant stablecoin, has also seen its 60-day growth moderate, holding at roughly $10 billion compared with peaks above $21 billion earlier in the cycle. While the figures remain in positive territory, they indicate a cooling trend in capital inflows.
Signs of Liquidity Moderation
The data suggests a broader moderation in crypto liquidity. Both aggregate stablecoin market cap growth and USDT issuance are slipping slightly below their moving-average trends, showing that new inflows of capital into the digital asset space are slowing.
This slowdown does not necessarily point to outflows or contraction, but it does show that the rapid pace of new issuance seen earlier in the year has subsided.
For traders and investors, this shift suggests that while liquidity conditions remain supportive, the market may not enjoy the same acceleration that drove previous bullish phases.
Exchange Reserves Reach Record High
Despite the moderation in issuance, exchange reserves tell a different story. The total value of stablecoin holdings on exchanges reached a new all-time high of $68 billion on August 22, surpassing the previous record set in February 2022, reports CryptoQuant.
This shows the substantial dry powder available for market activity. Tether’s USDT dominates exchange balances, accounting for $53 billion, while USD Coin (USDC) follows with $13 billion.
The elevated reserve levels suggest that traders and institutions continue to keep liquidity on hand, potentially positioning themselves for opportunistic market moves, reports CryptoQuant.
Binance Leads in Altcoin and Stablecoin Deposits
Binance continues to assert itself as the top exchange for altcoin trading, leading the market in altcoin deposit activity.
At the peak of last year’s November–December altcoin rally, Binance handled as many as 59,000 deposits in a single day—more than double Coinbase’s roughly 26,000 and far above the 24,000 total going to all other exchanges combined.
Even in calmer market conditions, Binance maintains its lead, averaging about 13,000 altcoin inflow transactions per day. In contrast, Coinbase averages 6,000, and other platforms average about 10,000.
Outlook: Consolidation Over Parabolic Rallies
CryptoQuant’s analysis also notes a divergence between slowing market cap growth and record-high exchange reserves. On one hand, the moderation in issuance suggests that strong new capital inflows are not driving the market at present.
On the other hand, the unprecedented stockpile of stablecoins on exchanges indicates ample buying power remains available. This combination points to a market environment that could favor consolidation phases rather than sustained parabolic rallies.
Unless stablecoin issuance accelerates again, the liquidity backdrop will likely support stability and selective surges rather than broad, explosive gains.
For investors, this dynamic suggests that caution and patience may be required as markets adjust to a more measured pace of growth.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
- XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
- XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Interest Payments Could Drain Bank Deposits Like the 1980s Crisis
- XRP Price Prediction: Whales Buy $758M in 8 Days – $10 XRP Run Now Officially Underway
- XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now