Bitcoin Price Prediction: JPMorgan Says BTC Is Undervalued vs Gold – Will Wall Street Rush In Next?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading near $110,000, and according to JPMorgan, the cryptocurrency may be undervalued compared with gold. In a recent report, the bank said bitcoin’s volatility has dropped sharply, narrowing its gap with the precious metal.

The six-month rolling volatility decreased from nearly 60% at the start of 2025 to around 30%, the lowest level on record.

With volatility converging toward gold, bitcoin is now only twice as volatile—a ratio not seen before. JPMorgan estimates that, on a volatility-adjusted basis, bitcoin’s market cap would need to climb about 13%, pushing its price toward $126,000, to reach parity with gold’s $5 trillion in private investment.

According to this model, BTC appears undervalued by approximately $16,000, leaving room for upside if institutions continue to increase their exposure.

Corporate Adoption Accelerates

Institutional flows are shaping the current trajectory of Bitcoin. Corporate treasuries now hold more than 6% of the total supply, a dynamic that JPMorgan likened to central bank quantitative easing, thereby dampening bond volatility. Index inclusions and passive capital inflows reinforce the trend.

Recent examples include Metaplanet (3350), which was upgraded into FTSE Russell’s mid-cap category, and Nasdaq-listed Kindly MD (NAKA), which announced plans to raise to $5 billion following a $679 million purchase of bitcoin.

At the same time, firms led by industry veterans such as Adam Back are vying to match the treasury positions of MARA Holdings and Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy (MSTR).

These moves highlight Wall Street’s growing recognition of bitcoin as more than a speculative asset. Instead, it’s being positioned as a long-term digital reserve—complementary to, and in some cases competing with, gold.

Key institutional trends:

Over 6% of the Bitcoin supply now sits in corporate treasuries.

Index inclusion is driving passive inflows into BTC.

Major firms, such as Metaplanet and Kindly MD, are expanding their holdings.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Key Levels Ahead

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin continues to consolidate within a descending channel that has been in place since mid-August. The price is currently testing the 50-period SMA at $111,332, with resistance at $113,427 acting as a ceiling. A long upper candlestick wick near this level signals persistent selling pressure.

📊 Bitcoin hovers near $110K, locked in a descending channel.

Resistance: $113.4K – breakout may target $116.8K–$120.9K

Support: $108.7K, with risk toward $105.1K–$101.5K

A decisive move is near—watch $113.4K for a bullish breakout. 🚀#Bitcoin #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/G3IqR8nBG0 — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) August 29, 2025

Momentum indicators suggest caution. The RSI at 35 hovers close to oversold, while the MACD histogram remains negative, maintaining a short-term bias tilted bearish. A confirmed breakout above $113,427 could trigger a move toward $116,850 and $120,900.

Conversely, failure to hold $108,695 risks opening the door to $105,150, with deeper support at $101,550.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

For traders, the setup is straightforward: a long position becomes attractive on a breakout above $113,427, targeting $116,850–$120,900 with stops below $108,500.

On the other hand, shorts below $108,500 could target $105,150. Looking further ahead, institutional flows and reduced volatility keep the case alive for BTC retesting $130,000, underscoring JPMorgan’s view that bitcoin remains undervalued relative to gold.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $12.7 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012825—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

