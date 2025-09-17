BTC $117,277.60 1.40%
ETH $4,545.30 0.90%
SOL $237.89 1.07%
PEPE $0.000010 1.40%
SHIB $0.000013 0.39%
DOGE $0.26 0.88%
XRP $3.04 0.47%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.22
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Spanish Banking Giant Banco Santander Rolls Out Retail Crypto Services

Germany Retail Investors Spain
Openbank plans to expand its crypto offering with more tokens and features like direct conversions, charging 1.49% per trade.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Santander

Banco Santander has begun offering retail crypto trading through its online bank Openbank, marking one of the boldest moves yet by a major European lender into digital assets.

Starting Tuesday, Openbank customers in Germany can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon and Cardano. The bank said it will add more tokens in the coming months and expand the service to Spanish clients in the weeks ahead.

The launch places Santander among the first large European banks to offer retail crypto services at scale, following the implementation of the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation.

Santander Bets on Crypto as Retail Demand Grows in Europe

It also points to growing interest in the sector at a time when US banks are considering similar offerings, following recent legislation on stablecoins and President Donald Trump’s open endorsement of the industry.

Openbank plans to broaden the range of digital currencies available and add new features, including direct conversion between tokens. The service charges 1.49% fees per transaction, with a minimum of one euro, and no custody fees.

For German retail clients, the addition of crypto extends Openbank’s growing suite of investment tools. The platform already offers an automated Robo Advisor, access to more than 3,000 stocks, 3,000 funds from over 120 asset managers and more than 2,000 exchange traded funds.

Move Into Digital Assets Builds on Tech-Driven Tools

Earlier this year, it also introduced a broker platform equipped with artificial intelligence tools that provide target prices for more than 1,000 European and US shares.

The bank said expanding into crypto is a natural step in strengthening Openbank’s appeal to investors looking for diversified products. By entering Germany first, Santander is also testing demand in Europe’s largest economy, where traditional banks have started to face competition from fintech firms offering retail access to digital assets.

Spain, where Santander is headquartered, will follow shortly. Local regulators there have been cautious but increasingly open to well-regulated crypto offerings, especially after MiCA came into force.

Santander Aims to Retain Younger, Tech-Savvy Investors

By aligning its services with the new European framework, Santander is signaling confidence that mainstream banks can play a leading role in bringing digital assets into regulated finance.

The push mirrors developments in Germany, where banks such as Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank have explored digital custody and token services, and comes as European retail demand for crypto remains resilient despite volatility.

For Santander, the move also reflects a bid to keep younger, tech-savvy investors within its ecosystem. Analysts say offering crypto alongside traditional investments could help the bank capture clients who might otherwise shift assets to fintech platforms.

The global backdrop is favorable for such a rollout. With the US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates this week, optimism for risk assets has lifted Bitcoin and Ethereum, reinforcing investor appetite. In Europe, MiCA’s clarity is giving institutions the legal cover to move faster.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why the October 18-25 SEC Deadlines Could Trigger a Breakout
2025-09-13 10:08:00
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-09-11 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,265,617,452,132
-0.41
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Are Bulls Getting Ready to Push the ETH Price Higher?
2025-09-14 12:12:24
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why the October 18-25 SEC Deadlines Could Trigger a Breakout
2025-09-13 10:08:00
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-09-11 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-17 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Major New Korean Drama ‘To The Moon’ to Focus on Retail Crypto Investment
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-16 23:30:00
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-16 22:30:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors