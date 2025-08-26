BTC $111,143.23 1.26%
Price Analysis

Avalanche Price Prediction: Grayscale Files for AVAX ETF on Nasdaq – Could This Trigger a Run to $500?

Avalanche AVAX Price Prediction
Grayscale just filed for an AVAX ETF on Nasdaq – Avalanche price prediction now points to a potential run toward $500.
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Grayscale has filed the paperwork required to transform its existing AVAX Trust into a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), favoring a bullish Avalanche price prediction as institutional adoption of this token could accelerate.

Just hours ago, the asset management firm filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to rename and change the fund’s nature from Grayscale Avalanche Trust (AVAX) to Grayscale AVAX Trust ETF.

This vehicle will allow investors to get exposure to the native asset of the Avalanche network via the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and through a regulated vehicle.

The Grayscale Avalanche Trust currently oversees $13.7 million in assets and charges a 2.5% expense ratio. Other companies in the asset management sector including VanEck are pursuing the listing of an AVAX-linked spot ETF.

The existing trust was launched in August last year. So far this year, AVAX has experienced a 34% loss even though top altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and BNB Coin (BNB) have performed positively.

The launch of an ETF from Grayscale could flip AVAX’s performance by increasing institutional adoption and raising awareness about the project’s technical capabilities. This favors a bullish Avalanche price prediction. However, does technical analysis support a potential rally to $500?

Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX Offers 130% Gain If Bullish Breakout is Confirmed

The daily chart shows that an ascending triangle has been forming for at least two months as AVAX has been experiencing significant selling pressure once it gets to $26.

Yet, the price action has been making higher lows along the day since late July, meaning that buyers are willing to scoop up tokens at higher prices every time AVAX dips.

A bullish breakout above this key area of resistance could set off a rally toward the token’s December swing highs of $52, meaning a short-term upside potential of 130%. Trading volumes today have retreated by 20% as AVAX touches its trend line support.

If the price bounces strongly off this level, it is highly likely that the token will experience an explosive move to that target.

Even though the road to $500 seems difficult, the launch of an ETF by Grayscale is a positive move that would set AVAX on track to hit such a milestone in the future.

AVAX could flip its annual losses if this Trust-to-ETF move is approved. Meanwhile, the best crypto presales like Maxi Doge (MAXI) offer attractive upside potential as well as institutional interest in altcoins accelerates.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Surpasses $1.5M Raised as Top Altcoins Reach New Heights

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a dog-themed meme coin built on Ethereum that embraces the hype that typically comes alongside crypto bull markets.

This is a Shiba Inu character on steroids, motivated by an eager desire to make it out of mom’s basement and pumped by an ‘up only’ mentality.

Red candles are not allowed in this market. The only way to go from where cryptos are right now is up and Maxi Doge knows it.

Through the Maxi Fund, up to 25% of the presale proceeds will be invested in the most promising tokens with 1000X leverage to capitalize on this bull market.

To join the presale, simply visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect your wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the purchase in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here

Industry Talk
SPX6900 Price Prediction: SPX Pumps 12% Then Dumps – Are Whales About to Pull the Rug?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-08-26 20:13:42
Price Analysis
Best Crypto to Buy Now 26 August – XRP, Dogecoin, Pepe
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-08-26 20:00:55
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
