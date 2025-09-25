BTC $112,780.99 1.11%
ETH $4,080.55 -0.64%
SOL $208.68 1.03%
PEPE $0.0000095 1.77%
SHIB $0.000012 0.30%
DOGE $0.23 1.45%
XRP $2.89 3.03%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.24
Cryptonews Crypto Regulation News

Australia Plans Fines Up To 10% Of Turnover For Crypto Rule Breaches

Australia
Australian regulators, citing retail risks, have pushed for tougher crypto standards, with AUSTRAC recently ordering Binance’s local arm to undergo an external audit.
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini Nagarajan
About Author

Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Australia

Australia plans to hit digital asset platforms with penalties of up to 10% of annual turnover if they breach new rules, under draft legislation released on Thursday.

The proposal requires exchanges and other operators to secure an Australian Financial Services Licence. Firms that fail to act honestly and fairly, or that engage in misleading conduct and unfair contract terms, would face the greater of three penalties, A$16.5m (US$10.9m), three times the benefit gained, or 10% of annual turnover.

These rules build on existing anti-money laundering obligations overseen by AUSTRAC and complement the Australian Taxation Office’s scrutiny of crypto transactions for capital gains tax.

Consultation Period Set To Shape Rules For Industry Heavyweights

The ATO can already impose fines worth up to three times the amount evaded or pursue prison terms in cases of serious breaches.

The draft law will remain open for consultation until Oct. 24. It marks one of the most significant moves yet to regulate an industry that includes major global players such as Coinbase and Kraken.

Australia’s regulators have repeatedly warned about the risks of surging retail crypto investment. The nation’s securities and prudential watchdogs, as well as the central bank, have pressed for tougher standards. In August, financial crimes agency AUSTRAC ordered Binance’s local arm to appoint an external auditor over money laundering and terrorism financing concerns.

New Rules Extend Corporations Act To Digital Asset Platforms

Treasury said the new regime will bring digital asset and tokenized custody platforms under the Corporations Act, extending consumer protections and formal licensing requirements.

Smaller players will not face the full burden. Platforms that hold less than A$5,000 per customer and process under A$10m in annual transactions will be exempt.

The effort reflects a balancing act, with policymakers seeking to protect investors without stifling innovation. Industry feedback over the next month will shape the final framework before it moves toward parliament.

Separately, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission last week granted class relief to intermediaries distributing stablecoins issued by licensed AFS providers. The measure, which runs until June 2028, exempts them from separate market, clearing and settlement licences when handling stablecoins from approved issuers.

The relief is the first of its kind in Australia, signalling regulators’ willingness to provide flexibility where oversight is already embedded in existing financial licences.

Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
News
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
2025-09-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Morgan Stanley’s Big Move Puts $120K in Sight
2025-09-23 23:07:17
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 15:48:02
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,067,214,013,435
-5.53
Trending Crypto
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
News
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
2025-09-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Morgan Stanley’s Big Move Puts $120K in Sight
2025-09-23 23:07:17
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 15:48:02
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-25 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
APAC Leads Global Crypto Uptick, Japan Records Strongest Growth
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-25 02:04:38
Industry Talk
Best Crypto to Buy 24 September – XRP, Solana, Pi Coin 
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-24 22:30:00
Shalini Nagarajan
Crypto Reporter
Shalini is a crypto reporter who provides in-depth reports on daily developments and regulatory shifts in the cryptocurrency sector.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors