BTC $107,442.08 -3.09%
ETH $3,714.52 -4.87%
SOL $175.83 -6.33%
PEPE $0.0000061 -8.67%
SHIB $0.0000096 -6.08%
DOGE $0.17 -7.92%
XRP $2.41 -4.93%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

Aussie Police Arrest 55 in Latest Phase of Criminal Ring, Seize $37.9M in Crypto

Australia Crypto crime FBI
The latest move is the third phase of Operation Ironside, a joint Australian Federal Police and FBI investigation.
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
Author
Sujha Sundararajan
About Author

Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Crypto crime

South Australia Police has filed 800 charges and made 55 arrests in connection with a massive cryptocurrency-linked crime ring. The latest move is the third phase of Operation Ironside, a joint Australian Federal Police and FBI investigation.

According to ABC News, authorities have seized crypto assets worth around AU$58 million ($37.9 million) tied to the probe.

The FBI had built an app dubbed AN0M to interpret criminal communications secretly. Using the encrypted messaging app, the authorities tracked down illicit communications related to drug smuggling and crypto transactions.

The new phase was launched after the High Court approved the use of AN0M messages as evidence.

Deputy Police Commissioner Linda Williams said that the move is a “significant blow to organized crime across South Australia.”

She called the arrests “unprecedented,” adding that 300 police officers were involved in several raids.

“I think you can anticipate more arrests, but probably not at the [tempo] that you have seen today,” she added.

FBI Used AN0M to Track Crypto-Related Crimes

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) installed AN0M on modified phones that lack cameras, GPS, or browsers, designed to appeal to criminals seeking secure communication for illicit activities. The application was allegedly hidden in each phone’s calculator.

The FBI worked with the Australian Federal Police, who “developed a world-first capability to unscramble encrypted communications.” Together, they secretly captured all data sent between devices using the platform, the ABC report read.

The AN0M app included features like self-expiring messages, the ability to take and send photos, voice alteration and file storage.

Soon, hundreds of criminals were arrested as part of Operation Ironside in Australia. Per the Australian Federal Police, almost 1,000 suspects had been arrested around the world, with weapons and money laundering involving crypto.

“This is a really strong deterrent message to organised criminals operating in South Australia,” said Deputy Commissioner Williams. “We have been able to leverage the intelligence from the encrypted AN0M app to bring this to a successful resolution.”

Crypto Crime Investigations Places ‘Burgen’ on Enforcement Agencies: Europol

Recently, Europol warned that the misuse of crypto for criminal use is “becoming increasingly sophisticated.” In a report released last week, the law enforcement agency noted that the growing sophistication of criminal tactics poses risks to the crypto sector and scam victims at large.

“The misuse of crypto and blockchain technology for criminal purposes is becoming increasingly sophisticated, complex and organized,” said Burkhard Mühl, Head of Europol’s European Financial and Economic Crime Centre.

As a result, investigating these crypto-linked crimes has become a “burden” for agencies worldwide, he added.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?
2025-10-31 15:20:26
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why November Has Bitcoin Bulls Eyeing $160,00
2025-11-01 09:17:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Features
Crypto’s Next Billion Users Are in the Global South, Says Deobank WeFi CEO
2025-10-29 11:47:27
,
by Jeffrey Gogo
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$107,442
3.09 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,798,528,709,997
-6.54
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?
2025-10-31 15:20:26
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why November Has Bitcoin Bulls Eyeing $160,00
2025-11-01 09:17:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Features
Crypto’s Next Billion Users Are in the Global South, Says Deobank WeFi CEO
2025-10-29 11:47:27
,
by Jeffrey Gogo
Best Crypto to Buy Now in November 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-31 18:45:40
,
by Ines S. Tavares
Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-31 19:56:11
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in November 2025
2025-10-31 18:40:08
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-31 18:33:23
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Hong Kong to Let Licensed Crypto Exchanges Connect With Global Markets
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-11-03 06:48:20
Altcoin News
Sen. Warren’s Lawyer Rejects CZ’s Defamation Threat, Says Her Post Was Factually Correct
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-11-03 06:09:52
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha has been recognised as 🟣 Women In Crypto 2024 🟣 by BeInCrypto for her leadership in crypto journalism.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors