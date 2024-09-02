As AI Coin $FET Claims Top Spot, New Dogecoin Rival Reaches Record Highs – Is it Too Late to Invest?

Over the last fortnight, $FET has been quietly beating any other digital asset tied to AI among crypto's biggest 100 by market capitalization.

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The $FET AI token underpinning the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance is up 46% in the last fortnight, beating any other digital asset tied to artificial intelligence among the biggest 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

In terms of overnight performance, $FET is even outperforming the market leaders. $FET grew 3.7% overnight to its current price of $1.20.

Over the same period, crypto’s trillion-cap market leader Bitcoin ($BTC) grew 1.3% to $58,573, while Ethereum ($ETH) grew 2.6% to $2,519.

In contrast, $FET’s stalwart AI rivals NEAR Protocol ($NEAR) and the Internet Computer ($ICP) remain little changed from their prices 24 hours ago at $3.90 and $7.29, respectively.

$NEAR is only up 2% in the last fortnight after shedding 18% in a week, while $ICP is down 10% over last week and up 5% over the last fortnight.

$FET, AI, The ASI Alliance Price Performance

The ASI Alliance began as a token merger between three big AI crypto projects: Fetch.ai ($FET), SingularityNET ($AGIX), and Ocean Protocol ($OCEAN), the aim being to pool their resources to accelerate the development of decentralized artificial general intelligence (AGI).

AGI is essentially an AI that knows how to learn. Once AI has mastered this general concept, theorists suggest we will be a short step away from achieving artificial superintelligence (ASI), with machines that are vastly smarter than humans.

The ASI Alliance promotes decentralized development and open-source solutions to ensure AI development proceeds safely, ethically and transparently, while democratizing access to AI resources for everyone.

The Alliance’s flagship token $FET spiralled down to a recent low of $0.80 on August 5th, where it held the fort before launching an impressive rebound in late august up to brief highs of over $1.40. Going into Autumn, $1.50 has formed a stubborn resistance level for $FET, as shown by the red line.

A rising relative strength index (RSI) of 57 gives $FET holders some assurance that their bags aren’t likely to shrink overnight.

Beyond AI: Multi-Chain Meme Coins

Existing at the intersection of two of the hottest emerging technologies, AI coins like $FET are a strong bet on the future capacity of Web3.

However, crypto investors should cast their nets widely because there are many new innovations within the sector, one example is new cross-chain meme coin Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), still only in pre-sale.

Base Dawgz’ primary kennel is on Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2, Base, but it’s also compatible with Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Avalanche and Polygon.

$DAWGz launched on June 4, taking in over $200,000 within minutes as investors piled in to snap up a multi-chain meme coin with staking and share-to-earn capabilities. To date, it has raised $3.2 million.

But what is share-to-earn? Simply put, the token’s ingenious marketing strategy puts community members at the core of Base Dawgz’s marketing strategy, thanks to a share-to-earn system that pays out point rewards for sharing $DAWGZ-centric content on social media.

This incentivizes a more loyal meme coin community than Dogecoin’s “Doge Army”.

Base Dawgz also offers mouth-watering staking rewards of 714%, according to the presale website.

Buy in now to catch this potential stratospheric new meme coin at a fixed pre-launch price of $0.008582.

With multiple purchase options, including popular stablecoins like USDT and USDC, buying in is simple and secure.

However, two days remain to purchase the token before it rises to the next fixed presale price.

That means investors better hurry if they want first-mover advantage on a meme coin that has the upward price potential to remove all other $DOGE competitors from the picture.

Check out the Base Dawgz community on X and Telegram.

Visit $DAWGZ here

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.