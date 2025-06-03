Arbitrum TVL Now Double Polygon’s – Is ARB’s 70% Rally Next?

Author Jimmy Aki Author Jimmy Aki About Author Jimmy has nearly 10 years of experience as a journalist and writer in the blockchain industry. He has worked with well-known publications such as Bitcoin Magazine, CCN, and Blockonomi, covering news... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 2, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Arbitrum ($ARB) rockets 9% today, leaving rival Ethereum L2s in the dust as buyers rush to recover from May’s 16% collapse. The token, now trading at $0.37, has pumped by 50% since bottoming at $0.242 in April.

The rally puts $ARB at an inflection point—either powering through resistance or facing another rejection in the hyper-competitive L2 arena.

Uniswap and Aave Choose Arbitrum—Is $ARB the Next L2 Leader?

With Ethereum also showing positive momentum, many traders anticipate that layer-2 solutions will once again dominate the narrative, potentially driving a substantial $ARB surge in the coming weeks.

Several factors underpin the widespread belief that $ARB could see a major pump:

Firstly, Arbitrum has recently surpassed $2.5 billion in total value locked (TVL), with a consistent average daily DEX volume of approximately $200 million.

Arbitrum TVL/ Source: DefilLama

In addition, leading Ethereum protocols such as Uniswap (DEX) and Aave (lending platform) have established Arbitrum as a primary hub for DeFi activities, with a large portion of their transactions routed via the Arbitrum bridge.

According to KaitoAI data, Arbitrum commands over 26% mindshare among layer-2 protocols, far ahead of competitors like Abstract (10%) and Base (8%).

Among L2s, @arbitrum now holds a strong lead in mindshare:



🔵 Arbitrum: 26%

🔵 Abstract: 10%

🔵 Base: 8%



Sentiment is also at a 12-month high.

Data via @KaitoAI pic.twitter.com/xjh89KHuQE — Marcin at Arbitrum (@MarcinPress) May 28, 2025

In comparison to Polygon and Aptos, which maintain an average TVL of around $1.1 billion, Arbitrum’s TVL is more than double, yet its market valuation remains comparatively lower.

Currently, Arbitrum’s market capitalization stands at approximately $1.8 billion, while Polygon and Aptos are valued at $2.2 billion and $3.15 billion, respectively.

This gap between price and utility has fueled the conviction that Arbitrum is due for a sustained upward trend.

Crypto Analysts Predict $ARB at $3—Can This Cycle Deliver?

On May 29, prominent crypto indicator account @VipRoseTr shared an $ARB chart showing a double-bottom formation, projecting potential price targets of $1.6, then $2.2, with a peak at $3 during this cycle.

Another trader stated that “$ARB looks promising. Anticipating a huge breakout with a 30% to 45% bullish rally in the short term.”

While price action remains somewhat subdued, the Arbitrum Foundation continues to enhance the network’s utility.

Recently, Bando, a crypto checkout application, launched on Arbitrum, allowing users to pay for services such as Uber, Amazon, subscriptions, and gift cards using crypto, with near-instant transactions through the layer-2 network.

Paying for goods just got easier!



Buy gift cards with crypto in seconds on @BandoCool



Arbitrum is taking payments Everywhere https://t.co/7GXDoFSMoK — Arbitrum (@arbitrum) May 29, 2025

Data from Dune Analytics also shows that Arbitrum is more than just a platform for DeFi, payments, and gaming; it has attracted institutional interest, with over $260 million in real-world assets (RWAs) tokenized on Arbitrum to date.

Key Support Holds as $ARB Trades Within Symmetrical Triangle Pattern

Technically, the $ARB/USDT pair is trading near $0.3690, having rebounded off a key support trendline around $0.30 that has held since early April.

The price action forms a symmetrical triangle pattern, characterized by a descending upper trendline and an ascending lower trendline, converging toward a breakout point.

Source: TradingView

This pattern often indicates a continuation of the prevailing trend—in this case, bullish—provided that upward momentum resumes.

The MACD indicator suggests a potential bullish crossover as the blue MACD line curls upward toward the orange indicator line, implying bearish momentum may be diminishing and a reversal could be imminent.

A break above the upper resistance zone, particularly between $0.4396 and $0.4785, would confirm a breakout.

If this breakout unfolds, the next resistance target could be around $0.6552, representing roughly a 73% upside from current levels.

Conversely, failure to maintain support above the lower trendline could see $ARB retracing toward the $0.30 to $0.25 support range.