Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of XRP, SOL, and DOGE By End of 2025

Anthropic's sophisticated Claude AI believes XRP, Solana and Dogecoin prices could rocket by Christmas.

Claude, Anthropic’s the flagship AI assistant, predicts that XRP, Solana and Dogecoin may be the top performers to watch over the coming weeks. If the forecasts hold true, investors could be looking at handsome returns before 2025 wraps up.

At the moment, though, the ride remains bumpy. Just last Thursday, Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high at $124,128, nudging past the $122,838 level it reached earlier this month.

That surge quickly lost steam once the Bureau of Labor Statistics dropped hotter-than-expected July inflation data, triggering a long selloff that briefly dragged BTC under $113,000 today.

Even with the turbulence, optimism is building that U.S. regulators are finally sketching out a clearer rulebook for digital assets. President Trump recently signed the GENIUS Act, the first nationwide legislation for stablecoins, requiring every token to be fully backed by reserves.

On top of that, the SEC rolled out Project Crypto, a sweeping initiative meant to redefine how securities law applies to the digital asset space.

With this regulatory groundwork emerging, analysts are increasingly calling for another explosive market cycle, this time led by altcoins rather than Bitcoin. Should Claude’s outlook prove right, XRP, SOL, and DOGE could be among the biggest Christmas winners.

XRP (Ripple): Claude AI Predicts up to 7x Before 2026

According to Claude’s analysis, XRP ($XRP) could make a run toward $20 by late August, or around 7x its current level of $2.85.

The coin has already delivered strong results this year. On July 18, XRP surged to $3.65, blowing past its 2018 peak of $3.40 before retracing about 21.6% to where it stands today. This is because market sentiment for risk assets has dimmed in the last week, weighed down by stubborn inflation concerns that have pressured both crypto and tech stocks.

Despite headwinds, XRP adoption continues to grow. The UN Capital Development Fund endorsed the token last year as a promising tool for cross-border payments in emerging economies.

Meanwhile, Ripple resolved its long-standing dispute with the SEC after the regulator dropped its four-year case. A key 2023 court ruling had already clarified that retail XRP sales don’t count as securities, a precedent that shields many top altcoins from being labeled as unlicensed securities.

If XRP reclaims its July high, Claude sees a move around $5 to $7 as realistic before month’s end. Technically, the charts show three bullish flag patterns over the past year, reinforcing the possibility of a breakout above $4 by mid-autumn.

Source: TradingView / XRPUSD

At present, XRP’s RSI sits around 41, signaling persistent selling pressure. Yet, many traders view the dip as a buying window, especially with Ripple deepening ties to institutions and leaning into regulatory compliance.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has climbed 375%, far outpacing Bitcoin’s 85% and Ethereum’s 63.5% over the same period.

Solana ($SOL): Claude Predicts ETF Buzz and Network Expansion Could Solana to $600

Solana ($SOL), like Ethereum, has been steadily expanding its role in the smart contract space. Its market cap now sits above $98 billion, with both developers and institutional players flocking to its ecosystem. It now commands a total value locked (TVL) on chain of over $10.6 billion, according to DeFiLlama.

Hype is building around potential U.S. Solana spot ETFs, which could mimic the massive inflows seen with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals. President Trump also hinted earlier this year that Solana may make the cut in his proposed national Bitcoin reserve, though only if sourced from seized assets rather than government purchases.

From a price standpoint, Solana has broken free of a lengthy slump. After peaking at $250 in January, dropping to $100 in April, it has since bounced back to $182.

Source: TradingView / SOLUSD

Claude predicts that SOL could eventually climb as high as $600 by the end of 2025, more than double its prior record of $293.31 and 3x its current price, assuming regulatory clarity arrives and inflationary pressures cool.

Dogecoin ($DOGE): The Original Meme Coin Still Barks Loudest

Created back in 2013 as a joke, Dogecoin ($DOGE) has since become one of crypto’s heavyweights, with a market valuation of $32.5 billion. Its strength comes from a loyal meme-driven community and its use as a payment token across an expanding set of platforms.

Though DOGE often mirrors Bitcoin’s price swings, its strong liquidity and cult following have allowed it to thrive through several market cycles. Now priced near $0.2158, it’s up 103% in the past 365 days, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum and fellow meme coin heavyweights, Shiba Inu and Pepe.

Its RSI has cooled from a July high of 80 down to about 47 but could be preparing for an uptrend as new buyers step back in. In general, DOGE’s high market cap often aligns its price swings with more traditional large cap cryptos, but it’s also known for surges from time to time.

Given the fact that the meme coin sector capitalizes $70.9 billion of the market, it’s safe to say DOGE almost single-handedly lifts it.

Chart watchers have flagged a falling wedge pattern between November and April, often a bullish signal. This recurs from mid-July to August and again in mid-August, hinting at a possible surge soon.

Source: TradingView / DOGEUSD

Claude’s high-end scenario predicts DOGE pushing to $10 by year’s end, over 46x its current price. This is all but impossible. However, hitting the more achievable dollar milestone has long been part of the DOGE Army’s lore and remains a rallying cry for the community.

Adoption also continues to climb. Tesla now accepts DOGE for select products, while major payment platforms like PayPal and Revolut enable DOGE transfers.

