Gold Lift and Meme Strength Define Altcoin Season Pockets as Traders Track Global Policy Moves

Altcoin altcoin season Gold
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Last updated: 
altcoin season

Altcoins are finding support in selective areas while the wider market remains cautious. Activity concentrates in tokens tied to measurable drivers such as policy developments, liquidity programs, and on-chain participation.

MemeCore, Aerodrome Finance, and Tether Gold all posted gains through October 30, offering a look at how traders are repositioning around utility and global sentiment instead of broad speculative risk.

The Altcoin Season Index sits near 28, while Bitcoin dominance remains around 59%. These readings show a market where liquidity is still concentrated in major assets, but smaller coins can attract inflows when linked to clear narratives.

MemeCore: Community Tailwinds and Steady Screens

MemeCore (M) is currently trading near $2.49, up by about 5% in 24 hours. Market data indicates a steady climb in volume across mid-tier exchanges, supported by active retail participation and recurring social interest.

The structure of MemeCore’s trading has improved slightly compared with earlier in the month. Spreads have tightened across active pairs, and price discovery has remained consistent throughout regional sessions.

Liquidity across both spot and perpetual markets suggests traders are staying involved, though the pace remains moderate. Whether the trend endures depends on participation during the coming week and whether cross-market depth can hold steady while volatility compresses.

Aerodrome Finance: Accumulation and Base Activity

Aerodrome Finance (AERo) now trades around $1.01, showing an increase of about 3.3% in 24 hours. The token’s movement follows continued lending and liquidity operations on its associated network. Visible accumulation is seen from recurring program flows, particularly around the one-dollar mark, which has served as both resistance and support over recent weeks.

AERO Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Volumes have stayed consistent, supported by on-chain activity that signals gradual accumulation instead of speculative surges. Market participants are watching whether Aerodrome can maintain stability above this threshold, which would indicate a more reliable trading base.

If the pair continues to attract volume from multiple venues, it could extend its recovery in measured steps instead of single-session bursts.

Tether Gold: Crypto’s Gold Proxy Follows Bullion

Tether Gold (XAUT) trades near $4,026, up about 1.9% in 24 hours. The move tracks the rally in global bullion prices after reports of easing tensions between the United States and China after their trade meeting.

Market data shows gold gaining traction as investors rotate into hedging assets amid expectations of softer policy rates and improved trade visibility.

Because XAUT is backed by physical gold, its price action often mirrors the performance of the global metal market. Recent strength in bullion has translated directly into token demand, drawing renewed interest from portfolios seeking on-chain alternatives to traditional hedges.

The relationship between gold and its token counterpart has remained close, suggesting that real-world developments continue to influence digital asset pricing when sentiment turns defensive.

Altcoin Season Market Outlook

The overall market remains cautious. The Altcoin Season Index below 30 signals that broad participation has yet to return, and Bitcoin continues to absorb most inflows. Still, certain altcoins are managing to attract attention by connecting with identifiable catalysts.

MemeCore benefits from social-driven liquidity, Aerodrome gains from structured yield participation, and Tether Gold reflects shifts in global asset preference.

Together they form a picture of a fragmented but functioning market where selective conviction replaces generalized optimism. Sustained improvement will depend on whether depth and cross-market activity expand in the coming sessions, allowing capital to flow beyond a handful of headline-driven assets.

Alibaba's Qwen AI With Explosive 3-Month XRP Price Prediction – Could XRP Hit $4.20 By January 2026?
2025-10-28 19:50:42
by Ahmed Balaha
2025-10-28 19:50:42
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
2025-10-30 04:32:40
,
by Jai Pratap
News
Anthropic’s Claude AI Predicts the Price of LTC, ADA, XRP for November 2025
2025-10-29 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-28 17:50:29
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-27 17:56:36
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-30 18:44:01
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-30 03:56:31
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-29 11:02:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-30 19:14:14
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

Blockchain News
Tariff Truce Ripples Into Crypto: Will Market Catch Relief From US-China Deal?
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-30 17:44:13
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Altcoin Season Price Watch, October 27 – Trending Altcoins Lag as Liquidity Clings to BTC
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-27 14:44:43
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
