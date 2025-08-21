OKB, Aave, and Monero Could Make You Rich Beyond Your Wildest Dreams This Altcoin Season

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 21, 2025

Altcoin season is showing selective strength, with liquidity and usage concentrating in a small set of tokens. Bitcoin dominance still remains above 60%, keeping most assets in check, yet capital continues to rotate into names with specific functions. Exchange tokens, DeFi protocols, and privacy networks now carry distinct roles in shaping this stage of altseason.

Seasonal shifts rarely move in unison. Traders direct flows where order books can absorb size, where lending platforms offer real yield, or where privacy features remain in demand. OKB, Aave, and Monero each represent one of those categories and together illustrate the type of rotation driving the current cycle.

OKB: Exchange Linkage and Fee Utility

OKB is trading near $210, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of around $4.5 billion. Daily volume is climbing, helped by trading discounts and staking functions on OKX.

Fact: In 2023, we joined forces with @Tether_to to track and freeze $225M in stolen USDT tied to scams.



Jonathan Levin, CEO of Chainalysis, applauds our work from the U.S. Capitol: https://t.co/B3OA3FVgfW — OKX (@okx) August 20, 2025

The token reached an intraday high above $243 today before settling lower. Exchange-linked assets like OKB often benefit during altcoin season, when turnover rises and users seek direct incentives on venues. Regular token burns tied to activity continue to reduce supply, adding another structural feature for traders monitoring liquidity shifts.

Aave: DeFi Lending Core

Aave is trading near $300, with a market cap of $4.56 billion and daily turnover approaching $1 billion. The protocol underpins decentralized lending markets, supporting both collateralized loans and staking.

AAVE Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Aave’s relevance during altseason comes from its on-chain utility. Lending activity persists even when other categories slow, which provides steady usage for the token itself. Recent pricing shows a narrow band between $288 and $303, suggesting liquidity concentration rather than thin speculative spikes.

Monero: Privacy-Based Settlement

Monero is trading at around $262, with a market cap of nearly $4.8 billion and a daily volume of around $115 million. Price movement has ranged from $261 to $279 over the past few days.

Monero continues to function as a privacy-oriented settlement layer, appealing to traders and holders seeking anonymity. During altcoin season, XMR often attracts a distinct group of participants who prioritize confidential transfers over visibility in mainstream venues. That base helps sustain trading even when attention moves elsewhere.

Altcoin Season Preserves Potential

This phase of altcoin season shows activity focusing on tokens with clear transactional or platform functions. OKB benefits from its role in exchange trading. Aave provides a foundation for decentralized credit markets. Monero keeps privacy at the forefront.

Each token has liquidity deep enough to support larger trades without destabilizing books, an element often absent from smaller assets.

Indicators that would confirm a wider altcoin season include broader increases in spot turnover, normalization of funding rates after leverage spikes, and tighter correlation within categories. Until then, the market rewards assets offering either utility, settlement features, or consistent exchange depth.