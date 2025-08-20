Altcoin Season Shock – WEPE, CRO, Fartcoin Are Hogging All the Liquidity

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 20, 2025

Altcoin season discussions have picked up again in August, but the momentum remains uneven. Bitcoin dominance stays above 60%, limiting room for full-scale rotation. Instead, select altcoins are seeing activity driven by liquidity, narratives, or engagement. Wall Street Pepe, Cronos, and Fartcoin are three examples standing out this week, each for different reasons.

Altcoin season does not follow a single pattern. Some tokens benefit from meme attention. Others gain traction due to consistent usage or platform roles. This fragmented setup defines the current cycle, where only a few names show price and volume alignment at once.

Wall Street Pepe: Meme with Utility Add-ons

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) is trading at $0.0000647, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap near $13 million. Volume remains variable, with spikes tied to announcements from its community-backed trading tools and staking features.

The token links Ethereum and Solana, combining elements from both ecosystems. While WEPE’s branding leans into memes, its structure offers token-based access to services, which may support continued use even during quieter stretches.

Cronos: Steady Chain Participation

Cronos (CRO) is trading at $0.144 and has a market cap of nearly $4.8 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The token has dropped about 15% over the past week. Daily volume is near $29 million, and its activity spans centralized venues and the Crypto.com ecosystem.

Cronos Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

CRO plays a role in powering applications and services on its native chain, which includes payments, DeFi, and NFT protocols. Although volatility has narrowed recently, CRO maintains infrastructure-level usage that can appeal to traders during lower-risk cycles.

Fartcoin: Meme-Driven Liquidity with Tech Gimmick

Fartcoin is trading at $0.90, down from peaks above $2.61 earlier this year. Market cap is just under $900 million, with daily turnover fluctuating between $50 million and $110 million, depending on the exchange.

Built on Solana, Fartcoin integrates AI elements into its branding, including a feature called the “Terminal of Truth,” where chatbots simulate investor banter. Social traction remains central to its movement, though volume and listing coverage place it ahead of lower-tier meme assets.

Fragmented Rotation Defines This Altcoin Season

This stage of altcoin season is driven by selective flows, not market-wide buying. Traders continue to look for tokens with social momentum, clear functionality, or strong order books. WEPE benefits from community interaction tied to actual services. CRO offers continued relevance through network activity. Fartcoin stays active by occupying meme territory with enough liquidity to support short-term setups.

Tokens currently gaining traction tend to offer either programmatic engagement or retail appeal with real exchange depth. Altcoin season has not spread across categories, but pockets of turnover remain visible. Participants watching for broader rotation may look to indicators like rising spot volumes across sectors, normalized funding levels, or tighter price groupings within token classes.

Until those signs appear, attention remains centered on tokens like these—each offering a different reason to trade, but all part of the selective pattern shaping this month’s altcoin season.