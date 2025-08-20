BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
ETH $4,282.78 0.44%
SOL $185.02 1.07%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.97%
SHIB $0.000012 0.36%
DOGE $0.21 1.06%
XRP $2.90 -0.29%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.86
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Altcoin Season Shock – WEPE, CRO, Fartcoin Are Hogging All the Liquidity

Altcoin altcoin season
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Altcoin season discussions have picked up again in August, but the momentum remains uneven. Bitcoin dominance stays above 60%, limiting room for full-scale rotation. Instead, select altcoins are seeing activity driven by liquidity, narratives, or engagement. Wall Street Pepe, Cronos, and Fartcoin are three examples standing out this week, each for different reasons.

Altcoin season does not follow a single pattern. Some tokens benefit from meme attention. Others gain traction due to consistent usage or platform roles. This fragmented setup defines the current cycle, where only a few names show price and volume alignment at once.

Wall Street Pepe: Meme with Utility Add-ons

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) is trading at $0.0000647, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap near $13 million. Volume remains variable, with spikes tied to announcements from its community-backed trading tools and staking features.

The token links Ethereum and Solana, combining elements from both ecosystems. While WEPE’s branding leans into memes, its structure offers token-based access to services, which may support continued use even during quieter stretches.

Cronos: Steady Chain Participation

Cronos (CRO) is trading at $0.144 and has a market cap of nearly $4.8 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The token has dropped about 15% over the past week. Daily volume is near $29 million, and its activity spans centralized venues and the Crypto.com ecosystem.

Cronos Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

CRO plays a role in powering applications and services on its native chain, which includes payments, DeFi, and NFT protocols. Although volatility has narrowed recently, CRO maintains infrastructure-level usage that can appeal to traders during lower-risk cycles.

Fartcoin: Meme-Driven Liquidity with Tech Gimmick

Fartcoin is trading at $0.90, down from peaks above $2.61 earlier this year. Market cap is just under $900 million, with daily turnover fluctuating between $50 million and $110 million, depending on the exchange.

Built on Solana, Fartcoin integrates AI elements into its branding, including a feature called the “Terminal of Truth,” where chatbots simulate investor banter. Social traction remains central to its movement, though volume and listing coverage place it ahead of lower-tier meme assets.

Fragmented Rotation Defines This Altcoin Season

This stage of altcoin season is driven by selective flows, not market-wide buying. Traders continue to look for tokens with social momentum, clear functionality, or strong order books. WEPE benefits from community interaction tied to actual services. CRO offers continued relevance through network activity. Fartcoin stays active by occupying meme territory with enough liquidity to support short-term setups.

Tokens currently gaining traction tend to offer either programmatic engagement or retail appeal with real exchange depth. Altcoin season has not spread across categories, but pockets of turnover remain visible. Participants watching for broader rotation may look to indicators like rising spot volumes across sectors, normalized funding levels, or tighter price groupings within token classes.

Until those signs appear, attention remains centered on tokens like these—each offering a different reason to trade, but all part of the selective pattern shaping this month’s altcoin season.

Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,059,183,824,958
-3.75
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Brazil Debates Massive $19B Strategic Bitcoin Reserve — Will It Challenge Dollar Dominance?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-21 14:45:52
Features
Jackson Hole Summit Will Be Crucial Test for Bitcoin
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-08-21 14:40:19
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors