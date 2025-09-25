Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 25, 2025

Altcoin season continues to rotate into assets with liquidity and identifiable catalysts. Traders are not chasing every name in the market, but instead are clustering around tokens tied to privacy, payments, and exchange access. This rotation has lifted Zcash, XRP, and Avantis, each for distinct reasons tied to both long-standing narratives and new events.

The past week shows that altseason does not require broad rallies. It often takes shape through focused participation in tokens where turnover and narrative meet.

Zcash has advanced on renewed interest in privacy networks. XRP continues to benefit from sentiment in payments and legal developments. Avantis has surged on simultaneous listings across global exchanges. Together, they capture how altcoin season is unfolding in late September.

Zcash (ZEC): Privacy Trade Reappears

Zcash is trading near $58.30, with a daily volume above $150 million and a circulating supply of about 16 million ZEC. The token has risen 7% in the past 24 hours, breaking above a resistance zone that had contained the price for weeks.

The move coincides with rising attention to privacy features. Market commentary has pointed to increased use of shielded transactions and fresh retail flow into exchanges carrying ZEC. Technical traders note that the break above $55 has been met with stronger bids, suggesting renewed appetite for volatility in a coin that blends transparent and shielded transfers.

Zcash remains well below its historical highs, but its sudden appearance on altseason screens shows that traders still see value in tokens tied to privacy mechanics. If liquidity remains elevated, ZEC may continue to serve as a rotation target.

XRP: Payments Sentiment Lifts Trading

XRP is trading close to $2.83, with a market capitalization of $170 billion and a daily turnover in the multibillion-dollar range. The token has advanced in recent sessions after renewed attention to Ripple’s legal positioning and its ongoing involvement in cross-border payment solutions.

XRP Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Institutional flows have begun to reappear, and derivative markets are showing increased positioning around XRP pairs. Because XRP is one of the most liquid assets outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum, it often absorbs capital when traders seek exposure to large-cap altcoins during altseason. That dynamic appears to be holding again, with steady volume underpinning the price.

The token’s relative stability compared with smaller assets makes it attractive as a complement to higher-beta altseason trades. It represents the payments sector play when liquidity rotates into themes beyond speculative launches.

Avantis (AVNT): Exchange Rollouts Fuel a Rapid Climb

Avantis is trading around $1.80, with a market capitalization near $470 million and a daily turnover topping $1 billion. The token has surged 63% in the past seven days, among the week’s fastest risers.

The driver has been a coordinated rollout across multiple exchanges. Binance, Upbit, and Bithumb all opened AVNT spot markets within the same window, giving the token immediate access to deep liquidity across Asia and global platforms. Coinbase also featured AVNT among its top traded pairs, confirming the scale of activity.

Retail demand has been a major factor, with order books showing aggressive buying in the first days of listing. Avantis illustrates how coordinated access across venues can generate momentum quickly, turning a new listing into a centerpiece of altcoin season flows.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Zcash, XRP, and Avantis illustrate the layered nature of altcoin season. ZEC has returned as a privacy rotation. XRP offers steady liquidity tied to payments and institutional flows. AVNT demonstrates how coordinated listings can produce sharp gains.

Altcoin season thrives on these varied channels. Privacy, payments, and exchange rollouts are drawing different sets of traders, yet all contribute to a selective rotation that defines this stage of the market.