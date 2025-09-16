Altcoin Season Winners: Immutable, Aerodrome, MYX Lead on Liquidity and Volume

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: September 16, 2025

Altcoin season continues to reward tokens linked to trading depth and protocol activity. Rather than a broad lift across the sector, liquidity is clustering around assets where catalysts have translated into strong volumes. That rotation is visible in Immutable, Aerodrome Finance, and MYX Finance, three tokens that have moved sharply in recent sessions.

Each represents a different strand of the market. Immutable benefits from renewed traction in gaming tokens and exchange access. Aerodrome Finance builds on momentum in the Base ecosystem. MYX Finance is sustaining attention following an accelerated climb that has placed it firmly in the top tier of active names. Their combined moves illustrate how altseason gathers strength through specific drivers.

Immutable (IMX): Gaming Pipeline and Exchange Access

Immutable is now trading around $0.70, with a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a daily turnover of about $190 million. The price has gained more than 25% over the past week, helped by renewed exchange access and technical strength.

Immutable will be at @token2049, powering the next generation of games!



We will see everyone in Singapore later this month. pic.twitter.com/sbmbWVfnZi — Immutable (@Immutable) September 16, 2025

The token has seen deposits and withdrawals go live on MEXC, adding liquidity for retail traders. At the same time, gaming tokens have shown stronger flows, with developers pushing new releases on Immutable’s platform.

That combination has lifted IMX back into trader discussions during altcoin season. The project continues to position itself as an infrastructure layer for Ethereum gaming, which helps sustain investor interest.

Aerodrome Finance (AERO): Base Chain Liquidity

AERO is trading close to $1.2, with a market capitalization of about $1.1 billion and a daily turnover of around $250 million. The circulating supply is roughly 900 million tokens. The token has seen fluctuations over the past month, but it has continued to gain popularity.

The protocol operates as a liquidity hub on Base. Activity on the chain has grown through new launches and incentives, which feed directly into Aerodrome’s pools. Reports of whale activity and steady inflows into its liquidity markets suggest ongoing support.

For traders looking at Base exposure, AERO serves as a liquid option. Its performance has made it a regular feature of altseason screens when rotation moves into chain-specific plays.

MYX Finance (MYX): Sustaining Momentum After a Sharp Run

MYX is currently priced near $10.9, with a market capitalization of around $2.15 billion and daily volume in the $120 million range. Circulating supply is close to 197 million tokens. The token has pulled back slightly from recent highs but remains elevated after a month-long surge that lifted it into the ranks of widely traded assets.

The rally was fueled by the rapid adoption of MYX’s derivatives platform and liquidity commitments. Even with a recent unlock that increased available supply, turnover has stayed high. Traders continue to watch MYX because of its consistent presence in top-volume rankings, which keeps it relevant in altcoin season even when price action consolidates.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Immutable, Aerodrome Finance, and MYX Finance show how altcoin season rotates into tokens with real liquidity and clear usage. Immutable has advanced through gaming interest and exchange connectivity. Aerodrome gains from its link to Base and the liquidity pools that anchor its platform. MYX holds its position through high trading volumes and derivatives utility.

Altcoin season often builds through pockets of strength like these. While broader markets move cautiously, targeted flows into specific assets sustain activity and create opportunities for traders. For now, these three tokens mark where the current phase of altseason is concentrating attention.