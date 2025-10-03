BTC $122,727.25 2.12%
Altcoin Season Rotation Lifts PancakeSwap, BNB, Story – But Can Momentum Hold?

Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Altcoin season is pushing liquidity into tokens with clear catalysts and enough depth to support sustained trading. While not all assets are moving, rotation into PancakeSwap, BNB, and Story has drawn attention from both retail and institutional desks.

The drivers differ across the three. PancakeSwap has rallied on ongoing supply burns and new feature rollouts. BNB has advanced on a fee reduction and growing ecosystem use. Story is holding gains through attention to its decentralized intellectual property infrastructure and steady trading volume.

Together, they illustrate the layered way capital is flowing during altseason.

PancakeSwap (CAKE): Supply Burns and Cross-Chain Growth

CAKE is currently trading around $3.50, up by 31% in 24 hours. CoinMarketCap reports strong turnover, placing CAKE among the top gainers. The rally coincides with PancakeSwap’s monthly burn program, which removed over $60 million worth of tokens in August. This deflationary pressure supports the price during active sessions.

At the same time, PancakeSwap has expanded cross-chain routing and perpetual trading options. Liquidity has increased across EVM-compatible and Solana pathways, creating more on-ramps for users.

Data shows CAKE breaking through prior resistance near $2.80, which is encouraging technical buyers. The combination of structural burns and usage expansion is providing momentum for its current surge.

BNB: Ecosystem Expansion and Fee Reduction

BNB is trading at approximately $ 1,130, up 7% in the past 24 hours. The market cap remains above $150 billion, reinforcing its status as the largest exchange-linked token.

The latest move follows BNB’s announcement to reduce transaction fees to half a cent, which boosted community confidence and participation. The network continues its auto-burn program, adding a steady deflationary component.

Binance’s exchange flows have also supported BNB’s strength. Higher spot and derivatives activity across Binance pairs has kept demand steady. The token is consolidating above $1,100 after clearing resistance, indicating that momentum traders remain active. Together, exchange activity and technical positioning explain its 7% gain.

Story (IP): Growing Interest in Decentralized IP Infrastructure

Story is now trading near $9.60, showing a 3.6% daily increase. While the move is smaller than CAKE’s or BNB’s, daily volume above $120 million keeps it in active rotation. The protocol’s model—tokenizing and managing intellectual property rights—has kept it relevant as Web3 infrastructure expands.

Recent mentions of institutional products linked to Story have also raised visibility. In addition, statistics show Story bouncing from support levels after prior drawdowns, suggesting stabilization.

Although less aggressive than CAKE’s or BNB’s, Story’s steady increase shows capital rotating into infrastructure projects beyond DeFi and exchange tokens.

Altcoin Season Outlook

PancakeSwap, BNB, and Story demonstrate how altcoin season develops across categories. CAKE is driven by supply compression and feature growth. BNB benefits from community participation. Story draws participation through its IP infrastructure and consistent trading pairs.

For altseason participants, the next test is follow-through. If PancakeSwap holds elevated volumes, if BNB sustains above $1,100, and if Story maintains steady participation, this rotation could extend.

The flows into these tokens underline that altcoin season remains selective, with liquidity clustering where catalysts align with usable depth.

Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
