Altcoin Season Turns Selective: DeXe +33%, Ether.fi +10%, Aptos +9% on Catalysts

Last updated: October 2, 2025

Altcoin season has not lifted all assets equally. Instead, it has concentrated flows into tokens showing both liquidity and current catalysts. That rotation is now visible in DeXe, Ether.fi, and Aptos. Each token has advanced on different drivers, combining governance, yield, and base-layer adoption.

The backdrop for this rotation is mixed sentiment across larger tokens. Bitcoin dominance still holds above 50%, but traders are searching for mid-cap opportunities with room to move.

DeXe’s rise comes from renewed activity in social trading. Ether.fi’s gains are supported by restaking mechanics and staking demand. Aptos is being pushed by partnership news and stablecoin expansion. Together, they capture the selective way altseason unfolds.

DeXe (DEXE): Governance Protocol Leads Today’s Move

DeXe is now trading near $12.2, up 33% in 24 hours. The market cap stands at approximately $1 billion, with a circulation of nearly 83 million tokens. Trading volume has accelerated across centralized exchanges, putting DeXe among the top gainers on CoinMarketCap.

The project provides infrastructure for decentralized autonomous organizations and on-chain governance. Its platform allows communities to run proposals and manage incentives, with AI-powered decision-making features attracting attention.

Recent listings and upgrades have been cited as drivers for the move. For altcoin season, DeXe represents how governance-focused tokens can re-enter rotation when volume builds and traders look for functional ecosystems.

Ether.fi (ETHFI): Restaking Narrative Builds Demand

Ether.fi is currently priced around $1.56, showing a 10% gain in 24 hours. The market capitalization is approximately $780 million, with daily trading volume exceeding $200 million.

ETHFI Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The token is tied to a protocol that allows Ethereum restaking, giving users yield while keeping custody of their ETH. Recent protocol updates, including buybacks and staking pool expansions, have supported its advance.

Yield-bearing tokens often gain traction in altseason because they combine speculation with income potential. Ether.fi has benefited from that dynamic, drawing inflows from traders seeking rotation into staking and DeFi infrastructure.

Aptos (APT): Ecosystem Partnerships Push Price Higher

Aptos is trading at about $5.0, up 9% in 24 hours. The market cap exceeds $2 billion, with a strong trading volume across centralized exchanges.

The move is tied to new ecosystem announcements. Aptos recently partnered with World Liberty Financial to support the USD1 stablecoin on its network. That news added to prior partnerships with developers and liquidity providers. Technical analysts also noted a bounce from prior support zones, which encouraged momentum buyers.

Aptos often draws altseason flows when investors rotate from speculative tokens back to base-layer networks with credible development. Its ability to secure partnerships has helped justify this latest move.

Altcoin Season Outlook

DeXe, Ether.fi, and Aptos show how altcoin season flows are clustering around governance tools, yield platforms, and scalable networks. DeXe’s 33% surge reflects renewed interest in DAO infrastructure. Ether.fi’s 10% gain demonstrates how restaking remains in focus. Aptos’s 9% advance shows the importance of ecosystem adoption.

For traders, these moves indicate that altseason is unfolding selectively. Sustained liquidity in these tokens will determine whether this stage expands or contracts. If volumes hold, governance, restaking, and base-layer adoption may remain the most visible altseason drivers into the next week.