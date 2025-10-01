Zcash +35%, Pudgy Penguins Climbs, Sonic Gains – Altcoin Season Targets Catalysts

Author Hongji Feng Author Hongji Feng About Author Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 1, 2025

Altcoin season continues to rotate capital into names showing both trading activity and narrative pull. This week, the attention has turned to Zcash, Pudgy Penguins, and Sonic. Each token has advanced in recent sessions, supported by a mix of structural demand, community energy, and speculation.

The market is not lifting all tokens equally. Instead, liquidity is concentrating where catalysts align with depth.

Zcash has staged one of its strongest rallies in years, fueled by renewed attention to privacy networks. Pudgy Penguins builds on cultural and NFT crossover momentum. Sonic captures small-cap flows, with traders looking for speculative opportunities while liquidity broadens. Together, they represent three distinct entry points for altseason activity.

Zcash (ZEC): Privacy Trade Reignited

Zcash is currently trading around $90, up more than 35% in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization now stands near $1.5 billion, with daily volume exceeding hundreds of millions across major exchanges.

when innovation comes along…



it can change everything! pic.twitter.com/Oizh9Fwnwb — Zcash 🛡️ (@Zcash) September 30, 2025

This surge has been linked to renewed institutional commentary on privacy assets, combined with technical triggers. Analysts note that ZEC broke through multiple resistance levels in the $70–$75 range, which invited momentum traders back into the market. Shielded transaction counts on the network have also increased modestly, reinforcing the perception that user activity is ticking higher.

Zcash has spent long periods outside of traders’ focus, but when altcoin season rotations include privacy themes, it tends to re-enter screens quickly. The scale of this week’s move suggests that narrative is back in play.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Community Strength Supports Price

Pudgy Penguins is priced near $0.031, with a 13% gain in the past day. The market capitalization is now around $2 billion, while the 24-hour volume is tracking above $400 million.

PENGU Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

PENGU’s rise continues a series of moves tied to brand expansion. The project has leveraged its NFT identity into wider distribution, and partnerships have kept community engagement high. Trading activity shows strong retail participation, particularly on centralized venues where liquidity has been building.

The token’s dual nature as both a meme-linked asset and part of a recognizable NFT brand differentiates it from other culture coins. During altcoin season, that combination of visibility and depth has allowed PENGU to maintain turnover while other meme tokens fade quickly.

Sonic (SONIC): Speculation in Small-Cap Rotation

Sonic is now trading around $0.274, up about 10% in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization remains relatively small compared to Zcash or PENGU, but daily turnover has expanded as more exchanges list the token.

Sonic’s performance this week has been tied to listings and staking announcements, which created a short-term demand spike. Traders also point to rising open interest in perpetual contracts, suggesting leverage is contributing to price action.

These features make Sonic a classic example of a small-cap benefiting from altseason spillover, where new capital looks for higher-beta exposure after large tokens rally.

Altcoin Season Outlook

The moves in Zcash, Pudgy Penguins, and Sonic underline the uneven nature of altcoin season. ZEC is showing how legacy tokens can surge when narratives return. PENGU demonstrates how culture and community projects sustain volume. Sonic represents the speculative tail where smaller assets absorb late-stage flows.

For traders, the key will be whether ZEC can hold above its new breakout, whether PENGU sustains its cultural push, and whether Sonic builds liquidity beyond short-term speculation. If those conditions persist, this rotation can deepen, marking the next stage of altseason.