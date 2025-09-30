BTC $114,444.16 0.03%
ETH $4,157.74 -1.70%
SOL $208.62 -2.70%
PEPE $0.0000092 -2.70%
SHIB $0.000011 -2.08%
DOGE $0.23 -2.61%
XRP $2.87 -1.46%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Altcoin Season Watch: Aster’s +40% Week, Hyperliquid Pressure, XPL Perps

Altcoin altcoin season
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Altcoin season is not defined by a single rally, but by concentrated flows into tokens with liquidity and current catalysts. This week, that attention has shifted to Aster, Hyperliquid, and XPL. Each has drawn traders for different reasons, spanning exchange listings, derivatives activity, and pre-market speculation.

The common feature is participation. Aster has advanced through both listing exposure and the rotation of speculative flows.

Hyperliquid remains tied to its derivatives role but faces pressure from challengers. XPL has gained a place in altseason conversations despite being early, largely due to its presence in perpetual markets before broad spot access. Together, they represent the varied ways altcoin season expresses itself in late September.

Aster (ASTER): Exchange Access and Whale Rotation

Aster is trading around $1.57, up more than 17 times within the past month. Market capitalization sits near $2.6 billion, with a circulating supply of around 1.66 billion ASTER. Volume has accelerated, surpassing $1.1 billion in daily turnover.

The move has been tied to a wave of listings and a visible shift in market flows. Reports indicate that some large holders have reduced exposure to Hyperliquid and moved into Aster, suggesting a reallocation of speculative capital.

Analysts have pointed to Aster’s structure as a decentralized venue for both spot and perpetual trading, which supports its liquidity profile. The token’s advance of more than 40% across the past week confirms that the listings and rotation have brought real participation.

For altcoin season, Aster demonstrates how quickly a new derivatives venue can capture attention when liquidity deepens and traders reposition.

Hyperliquid (HYPE): Derivatives Anchor Holds Attention

Hyperliquid is trading near $44, with a market capitalization exceeding $14 billion and a daily turnover of over $390 million. The circulating supply is approximately 336 million HYPE out of a maximum of one billion.

HYPE Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

HYPE continues to be one of the most liquid tokens tied to decentralized derivatives. Its pairs remain active across exchanges, and open interest levels show it is still heavily used by leveraged traders.

Yet, the token has struggled to build on its prior highs, partly due to rising competition. Aster’s recent growth has drawn some of the capital that was once concentrated in HYPE, and analysts note the pace of development updates has slowed in comparison to rivals.

Even so, HYPE remains a reference point for altseason flows. When derivatives activity expands, it is among the first tokens to see increased volume, ensuring its place in the current cycle.

XPL: Speculative Entry Through Perpetuals

XPL is trading close to $1.00, with a market capitalization of nearly $1.8 billion. Spot access remains limited, but XPL has been available through perpetual contracts on Hyperliquid. That structure has given traders an early way to speculate before broad exchange listings.

Recent sessions included sharp movements in open interest, with liquidations wiping out more than $100 million of positioning in late August.

Despite the volatility, XPL continues to attract traders interested in leveraged exposure. Its presence in perpetual markets makes it an unusual case: a token driving altcoin season attention before it gains deep spot liquidity.

Altcoin Season Outlook

Aster, Hyperliquid, and XPL together illustrate the different tracks of altcoin season. Aster shows how new exchange listings and whale flows can drive a rapid climb.

Hyperliquid demonstrates the ongoing importance of derivatives tokens even as competitors appear. XPL reflects how perpetual contracts can elevate a token into rotation before it reaches mainstream spot markets.

Altcoin season does not move the market uniformly. It rotates capital into tokens where liquidity and participation converge. This week, Aster, Hyperliquid, and XPL provide that convergence, showing how altseason continues to evolve through infrastructure, derivatives, and speculation.

Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-30 16:13:42
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Aster
ASTER
$1.6470
12.95 %
Aster
Hyperliquid
HYPE8
$45.55
3.07 %
Hyperliquid
Plasma
XPL
$1.0515
14.88 %
Plasma

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,075,847,204,271
0.28
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Returns to $3.40 All-Time High as DOT Miners Launches Multi-Coin Mining Options in Response to Market Surge
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $109k Hold Ignites ‘Uptober’ Rally Talk – Is This the BTC Catalyst?
2025-09-28 08:05:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Joins BlackRock in $700M Off-Ramp Deal – $1,000 XRP Possible?
2025-09-24 22:49:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-30 16:13:42
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-29 12:56:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-30 08:17:26
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-30 08:08:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-30 11:54:21
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-30 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Just Shifted – Traders Crowd Aethir, Mantle, Hyperliquid. Who Misses Out?
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-26 15:51:50
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-09-25 16:33:57
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors