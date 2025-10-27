BTC $114,958.52 1.31%
ETH $4,153.78 2.09%
SOL $199.64 0.08%
PEPE $0.0000072 -1.57%
SHIB $0.000010 -0.47%
DOGE $0.20 -0.40%
XRP $2.62 -0.69%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

[LIVE] Altcoin Season Price Watch, October 27 – Trending Altcoins Lag as Liquidity Clings to BTC

Altcoin Bitcoin
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
altcoin season

The altcoin movement remains muted, with the Altcoin Season Index hovering around 28, indicating limited participation outside the largest assets.

Trading has concentrated in a small group of liquid pairs, leaving most tokens range-bound despite brief rebounds earlier in the week. The current market is cautious, with capital rotation still thin and sentiment driven largely by Bitcoin price stability.

Bitcoin dominance stands near 59%, indicating most liquidity remains centered on primary assets. The pattern shows investors favoring security over risk exposure, while inflows into mid-cap altcoins have yet to materialize.

Bitcoin Dominance Index (Source: TradingView)

Until dominance declines, rotation into smaller names may stay shallow, and any rallies are likely to depend on temporary spikes in trading activity.

Bitcoin is trading near $114,000 after testing slightly higher levels over the weekend. The range between $110,000 and $116,000 continues to anchor short-term positioning.

Follow this page for live altcoin price updates, technical shifts, and market news throughout the day as traders journey through an uncertain but gradually improving environment across the crypto market.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 14:22:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 14:25:11
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$114,959
1.31 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,102,613,662,223
4.1
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Key Weekly Bounce Confirms Strength, Eyes Crucial Resistance Breakout
2025-10-26 11:14:49
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-27 13:39:55
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-27 14:22:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-27 14:25:11
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-27 14:28:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 18:34:20
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Market Update: Bitcoin Tops $115,000, Ethereum Jumps 6% as Crypto Market Sees Broad Gains
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-10-27 04:24:37
Altcoin News
WLFI Jumps on CZ Pardon; Morpho and SPX6900 Climb While Altcoin Season Index Stalls at 24
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-24 15:24:57
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors