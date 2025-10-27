[LIVE] Altcoin Season Price Watch, October 27 – Trending Altcoins Lag as Liquidity Clings to BTC

Author Hongji Feng Last updated: October 27, 2025

The altcoin movement remains muted, with the Altcoin Season Index hovering around 28, indicating limited participation outside the largest assets.

Trading has concentrated in a small group of liquid pairs, leaving most tokens range-bound despite brief rebounds earlier in the week. The current market is cautious, with capital rotation still thin and sentiment driven largely by Bitcoin price stability.

Bitcoin dominance stands near 59%, indicating most liquidity remains centered on primary assets. The pattern shows investors favoring security over risk exposure, while inflows into mid-cap altcoins have yet to materialize.

Bitcoin Dominance Index (Source: TradingView)

Until dominance declines, rotation into smaller names may stay shallow, and any rallies are likely to depend on temporary spikes in trading activity.

Bitcoin is trading near $114,000 after testing slightly higher levels over the weekend. The range between $110,000 and $116,000 continues to anchor short-term positioning.

Follow this page for live altcoin price updates, technical shifts, and market news throughout the day as traders journey through an uncertain but gradually improving environment across the crypto market.