BTC $110,327.74 0.20%
ETH $3,889.02 0.01%
SOL $190.20 -0.45%
PEPE $0.0000070 1.75%
SHIB $0.000010 0.07%
DOGE $0.19 -0.17%
XRP $2.48 3.41%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

WLFI Jumps on CZ Pardon; Morpho and SPX6900 Climb While Altcoin Season Index Stalls at 24

Altcoin CZ Trump
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
altcoin season trump

Altcoin Season Index sits near 24, which indicates thin breadth and a market still led by Bitcoin trends. Even with green prints in select names, allocation remains selective and event-driven.

Today’s market centers on a policy headline and two tokens that benefited from active venues rather than a broad risk reset.

Investors are weighing whether a friendlier policy tone can change the near-term path for altcoins or if this is another brief pop inside a cautious October. The answer depends on participation, not headlines alone.

WLFI: Policy Shock Pulls Inflows

WLFI is currently trading near $0.14, up by 11% in 24 hours, with trading volume up about 210%. The move tracks reports that President Trump issued a pardon to Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ.

Markets read the decision as a positive for the industry, reducing perceived policy risk and improving the odds of friendlier enforcement.

WLFI’s next phase depends on whether current enthusiasm transitions into steady participation. A healthier pattern would show funding rates returning toward neutral while open interest and spot volume expand together, suggesting that buyers are engaging across positions rather than chasing momentum.

Trading distribution across multiple venues would also hint at broader confidence, whereas a quick return to one-sided flow on a single exchange often precedes price retracement once the headline impulse fades.

Morpho: Lending Activity Supports Steady Gain

Morpho is trading around $2.0, up 8% on the day. Consistent usage is reported across lending routes and vault strategies, with borrow and supply improving week over week.

Morpho Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Depth looked workable on major pairs, and spreads tightened compared with last week, which helped spot prints hold above reclaimed intraday levels.

For a lending token in a risk-light market, the watch items are utilization, deposits, and whether the price can stay above nearby support while volumes remain balanced. A sustained base keeps Morpho in rotation lists even if the index remains subdued.

SPX6900: Meme Liquidity Returns During Relief

SPX6900 is trading near $1.0, up by 7% in 24 hours. Meme baskets tend to catch flow when traders seek liquid, high-turnover pairs during relief windows. Data shows two-way participation with intraday bands narrowing into the close, a pattern that favors range extension attempts if volume persists.

Traders are watching the $1.05 to $1.10 zone for confirmation. A push through that band on rising volume would validate continuation. A slip back under $1.00 would imply the move was flow-driven and short-lived.

What Market Are We Looking At

The Altcoin Season Index at 24 still indicates comparatively narrow participation. That puts the burden on follow-through rather than first prints.

Altcoin Season Index (Source: CoinMarketCap)

A single policy event can brighten sentiment, but sustained improvement usually requires additional steps such as clearer compliance guidance, stable funding conditions, and deeper books across multiple venues.

Recent session lows and volume-weighted averages serve as more reliable context for positioning than isolated price spikes. Depth and spread consistency across venues often reveal whether participation is genuine or driven by transient flow.

WLFI’s tone will hinge on how funding levels and trading distribution evolve in the coming days, while Morpho’s stability rests on sustained utilization and deposit strength paired with price retention above recent support. SPX6900, by contrast, depends on whether its current upper trading band converts into a base supported by firm turnover.

If these structural signs improve while the altcoin index lifts from the low twenties, the market could transition from isolated momentum trades to a broader, more coordinated advance. Should they remain weak, rotation is likely to stay narrow and episodic, with brief rallies tied to immediate catalysts rather than enduring conviction.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 15:23:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Official World Liberty Financial
WLFI
$0.1368
3.46 %
Official World Liberty Financial
Morpho
MORPHO1
$1.9490
3.24 %
Morpho
SPX6900
SPX
$0.9897
2.38 %
SPX6900

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,905,280,279,217
2.91
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple by the End of 2025
2025-10-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Crypto Regulation News
[LIVE] Fed Payments Innovation Conference: Real-Time Updates as Federal Reserve Discusses Crypto, Stablecoins, and AI with Industry Leaders
2025-10-21 13:02:49
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-24 14:27:45
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-23 13:19:44
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-24 15:23:22
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-24 01:37:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-24 14:25:33
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-23 03:24:00
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Market Watch: CZ Expected to Return to Binance After Trump Pardon; Bitcoin Reclaims $110K, BNB Rallies 5%
Jai Pratap
Jai Pratap
2025-10-24 04:43:03
Altcoin News
BREAKING: Donald Trump Pardons CZ – Is the BNB Price About to Skyrocket?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-23 15:28:22
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors