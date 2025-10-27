BTC $115,437.78 3.32%
Industry Talk

[LIVE] Market Update: Bitcoin Tops $115,000, Ethereum Jumps 6% as Crypto Market Sees Broad Gains

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 27. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Market Update: Bitcoin Tops $115,000, Ethereum Jumps 6% as Crypto Market Sees Broad Gains

Cryptocurrency stocks surged across the board as optimism over the U.S. and China nearing a new trade deal lifted global markets. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above $115,000, rising 3.19% in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) jumped over 6% to briefly cross $4,200. The rally extended across major sectors — DeFi gained nearly 6%, led by double-digit surges in Uniswap, Ethena, and Curve DAO. Layer-2 tokens and memecoins also climbed sharply, with BSquared Network and Pump.fun among top performers. Broader altcoin sentiment improved as Zcash and Dash each spiked over 25%, signaling renewed risk appetite amid easing macro tensions.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Nears $116K as Stocks Rally on Signs of Thaw in US-China Trade Tensions
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-27 05:24:17
Ethereum News
Sharplink Gaming Adds $80M in Ethereum to Strategic Reserve After Month-Long Lull
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-10-27 03:30:06
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
