[LIVE] Market Update: Bitcoin Tops $115,000, Ethereum Jumps 6% as Crypto Market Sees Broad Gains

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 27. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Cryptocurrency stocks surged across the board as optimism over the U.S. and China nearing a new trade deal lifted global markets. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above $115,000, rising 3.19% in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) jumped over 6% to briefly cross $4,200. The rally extended across major sectors — DeFi gained nearly 6%, led by double-digit surges in Uniswap, Ethena, and Curve DAO. Layer-2 tokens and memecoins also climbed sharply, with BSquared Network and Pump.fun among top performers. Broader altcoin sentiment improved as Zcash and Dash each spiked over 25%, signaling renewed risk appetite amid easing macro tensions.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.