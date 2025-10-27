[LIVE] Market Update: Bitcoin Tops $115,000, Ethereum Jumps 6% as Crypto Market Sees Broad Gains
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, October 27. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Cryptocurrency stocks surged across the board as optimism over the U.S. and China nearing a new trade deal lifted global markets. Bitcoin (BTC) broke above $115,000, rising 3.19% in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) jumped over 6% to briefly cross $4,200. The rally extended across major sectors — DeFi gained nearly 6%, led by double-digit surges in Uniswap, Ethena, and Curve DAO. Layer-2 tokens and memecoins also climbed sharply, with BSquared Network and Pump.fun among top performers. Broader altcoin sentiment improved as Zcash and Dash each spiked over 25%, signaling renewed risk appetite amid easing macro tensions.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP About to Pump As Evernorth Announces $1B Treasury Plans?
- XRP Price Prediction: Why Softer U.S. Inflation Data Could Accelerate Run to $2.80
- Microsoft’s Copilot AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Says Path to Financial Freedom Paved With Bitcoin – Is He Right?
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16,
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02,
- Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP About to Pump As Evernorth Announces $1B Treasury Plans?
- XRP Price Prediction: Why Softer U.S. Inflation Data Could Accelerate Run to $2.80
- Microsoft’s Copilot AI Predicts the Price of SOL, XRP, BNB by the End of October 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Outpacing Other Altcoins XRP Closes Week Up 11.4% – Momentum Building?
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Says Path to Financial Freedom Paved With Bitcoin – Is He Right?
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Warns the Quantum Dilemma Could Lead To Serious Bitcoin Bear Markets – Is BTC Going Down?
2025-10-24 13:57:16,
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Major Crypto Analyst Warns of Inevitable XRP Supply Shock in 2025 – Is XRP About to Pump?
2025-10-23 12:40:02,
More Articles
in numbers
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors