BTC $110,790.19 -1.90%
ETH $3,990.52 -3.20%
SOL $198.04 -2.28%
PEPE $0.0000072 -3.24%
SHIB $0.000010 -2.83%
DOGE $0.19 -2.40%
XRP $2.45 -2.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Altcoin Season at 35 – Zcash Torches Resistance; Morpho, Dash Charge 10% – But Can It Last?

Altcoin altcoin season
Author
Hongji Feng
Author
Hongji Feng
About Author

Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX,...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Weak breadth does not fully capture today’s tape. With the Altcoin Season Index sitting at 35, broad participation looks thin, yet a few names are pushing higher on clear activity and usable depth. Flows are gathering where execution is straightforward and where the current narrative matches what traders see on order books.

Zcash is out front in this altcoin season, with Morpho and Dash moving alongside it. Prices underline the point as Zcash is currently trading near $256, up by 15% in 24 hours. Morpho is around $1.97, up by 10%. Dash is changing hands near $49, also up by 10%.

Analysts describe rotation into these pairs while many peers stall, which fits a day when the index points down but selected charts point up.

Zcash: Privacy Bid and Sustained Turnover

ZEC’s run has extended beyond a single session as recent weeks brought a series of closes above old ranges, and today’s gain continues that climb with heavy spot participation. Data shows tight spreads and deeper books on major pairs, a setup that supports larger clips without forcing price action.

Analysts point to a simple mix. Privacy demand has returned to screens, momentum systems remain engaged above reclaimed levels, and funding cooled after the first burst, which implies that cash buyers are involved rather than just leveraging.

If ZEC maintains its current volume and holds the support band established during last week’s rally, leadership within this phase can persist, even with the index depressed.

Morpho: Lending Routes Draw Steady Users

MORPHO is trading higher on signs of increased lending and borrowing across its markets. Reports describe a pickup in vault usage and a healthier spread between offered rates and clearing rates, which tends to draw repeat participants. Order book depth improved through the session, and intraday pullbacks found bids near prior reference levels.

Morpho Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The appeal in quieter weeks is practical. Lending venues that route to better rates convert usage directly into fees and yields, so they attract flows when traders prefer utility over headlines.

A clean push above a short ceiling earlier today set a new reference for momentum desks. Follow-through depends on whether utilization and deposits stay firm while volumes remain balanced across venues.

Dash: Technical Reclaim and Cleaner Execution

DASH added 10% after reclaiming a range that capped rallies in recent sessions. Analysis notes a daily moving-average crossover and improving relative strength versus large caps. Spot led much of the move rather than derivatives, a detail that often produces steadier progress.

Payment names tend to catch rotation when traders want liquid pairs that can clear size. Desk notes mention tighter spreads and larger ticket printing without sharp slippage. Holding above today’s reclaim zone would keep DASH in the mix when screens scan for continuation candidates during altcoin season.

Altcoin Season Index (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Altcoin Season Read

The index at 35 indicates that breadth is weak, yet these three names suggest that selective rotation is active. Zcash continues to benefit from a privacy bid, sustained turnover, and a supportive technical base. Morpho advances in lending activity that translates into enduring participation. Dash rides a technical improvement with cleaner execution across spot pairs.

A short checklist can gauge durability. For ZEC, watch the volume and the new support band that was built during the climb. For MORPHO, track utilization, borrow depth, and vault inflows. For DASH, monitor spreads, spot share, and whether today’s range becomes a floor. If those markers hold, this narrow lane of altcoin season can persist even as the index remains subdued.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
2025-10-14 23:31:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Zcash
ZEC
$248.64
0.36 %
Zcash
Morpho
MORPHO1
$1.9488
1.19 %
Morpho
Dash
DASH
$47.16
1.66 %
Dash

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,970,063,011,124
-10.75
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s Swell 2025 Event Could Change Everything – 3 Week Countdown Begins Now
2025-10-14 23:31:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 14, 2025
2025-10-14 10:57:38
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Altcoin News
Crypto Whale Opens New $163M Bitcoin Short After $192M Win
2025-10-13 06:59:07
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-13 16:15:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-13 19:14:56
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-14 14:29:45
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-15 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Watch – MYX Pumps, Bittensor Clings to Gains, Solana Loads the Spring
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-14 15:37:58
Altcoin News
Synthetix Takes Over Altcoin Season With 130% Surge; Bittensor And Render Advance
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-13 17:47:11
Hongji Feng
Hongji is a reporter who covers crypto, finance, and tech. He graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a Bachelor's and a Master's. He has previously interned at HTX, Tencent, IGN, and Lonely Planet.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors