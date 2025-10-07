AI Agent Crypto Trading Tools Review: Do Agents and Bots Work?

Reporter Rachel Wolfson Reporter Rachel Wolfson About Author Rachel Wolfson has been covering the cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web3 sector since 2017. She has written for Forbes and Cointelegraph and is the host and founder of Web3 Deep Dive podcast. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: October 7, 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are being used more frequently to manage crypto trading.

According to a report from CoinGecko, 87% of crypto traders would allow AI agents to manage at least a tenth of their crypto portfolio. Another 36% would be willing to let AI agents manage the majority of their digital assets.

Source: CoinGecko

Given this, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a number of new tools are being developed to ensure accurate and automated crypto trading techniques.

However, it’s important to point out that AI tools used for crypto trading are still an emerging concept. As AI gains traction, the number of trading tools to choose from is also becoming more diverse and complex.

In order to provide clarity around this topic, Cryptonews reviewed five different tools (from beginner to advanced) to help users better understand which option may be best for certain use cases.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Agent

OpenAI introduced “ChatGPT Agent” in mid‑2025. This virtual AI worker is able to perform multi‑step workflows to facilitate crypto trades. The agent can also monitor charts, execute simple trading strategies, generate alerts, read dashboards, and more.

To trade crypto with a ChatGPT Agent, users typically set up a workflow where the agent can analyze data, generate trade alerts, and either recommend or execute trades. This is all facilitated with user oversight.

Who is ChatGPT Agent for?

Retail investors interested in starting to trade crypto may find the ChatGPT Agent useful.

Users can begin by connecting ChatGPT Agent with market data via an API.

Users can then define a trading strategy.

Agents can also monitor and generate trading alerts. The agent can send users alerts, log data into a dashboard, or store trade history. Once an alert is generated, the Agent can place a trade if authorized.

Challenges To Consider:

Using the ChatGPT Agent to perform crypto trades comes with a number of risks. Users should add risk management for stop-losses, position sizing (i.e., only 5% of capital per trade), max daily drawdown, and daily trading limits.

What’s Next:

Automated crypto trading with ChatGPT is becoming more common. As a result, users can expect native access to on-chain nodes, protocol-specific APIs, and advanced analytics. This will allow traders to execute strategies and receive alerts without leaving the ChatGPT environment.

AIQuant.fun

AIQuant.fun is a crypto‑trading platform that lets users create and deploy autonomous AI trading agents known as “Quants.” These agents run continuously, trading based on data‑driven indicators and configurable parameters.

Who is AIQuant.Fun For?

Marlon Williams, founder of AIQuant, told Cryptonews that AIQuant.fun acts as a 24/7 trading partner that any trader can use. Features include continuous monitoring, data-driven trading, and full automation.

Users can get started by creating an account and selecting a subscription tier. Tiers include a starter with basic features for beginners; essentials with enhanced analytics and capabilities; or a pro subscription for maximum customization.

From there, users can create their Quant’s identity and customize its trading parameters by fine-tuning market indicators, risk thresholds, and trading strategies. Strategies are monitored 24/7 with real-time analytics, performance tracking, and risk management.

Performance depends on how users set and tailor their strategies. Results can be viewed transparently on the AIQuant.Fun platform.

Source: AIQuant

Challenges To Consider:

According to Williams, the main challenge associated with AIQuant.fun is mindset.

“Trading always involves risk, but AIQuant.fun removes emotional mistakes like fear of missing out and panic selling. Users can bypass issues by starting with paper trading and using our built-in risk controls,” Williams said.

What’s Next:

Williams added that AIQuant.fun is expanding the ecosystem with tokenized quants using bonding curves, new chain integrations, a community strategy marketplace, and deeper utility for its AIQ token.

Passey Bot

Passey Bot is a crypto trading bot/mini app used within the messaging app Telegram. It is designed to help users trade options and make crypto trades and decisions all within Telegram.

Who is PasseyBot For?

Telegram users interested in crypto automation and options trading. The app is fairly easy to use and straightforward.

Users begin by messaging PasseyBot in Telegram. Wallets are then connected and managed by Privy. PasseyBot asks users questions intended to help them with their trading goals.

Source: Tim Cotten

Source: Tim Cotten

Challenges To Consider:

PasseyBot is a mini app within Telegram and can’t be used on other platforms. The app is fairly new as well, so there isn’t much information just yet on the tool.

Onboarding:

• Very simple with Privy auth

• USDC transfers a lot like @bankrbot



Action:

• Natural language requests with pop-up button menus



Confusing:

• Brand says options, not actually "options" in any traditional sense



Details:

• RFQs: Requests for Quotes, it lets you… — Tim Cotten (@CottenIO) October 2, 2025

DeepBot Pro

DeepBot Pro is an advanced crypto trading platform designed for both beginners and professionals with AI-driven automation and analytics. Focusing on high-value frequency trading, DeepBot Pro identifies smaller projects, which give users a larger opportunity to increase profits. DeepBot Pro has been available since August this year, following a partnership with Blockaid.

Who is DeepBot Pro For?

DeepBot Pro is geared towards retail investors. Users can leverage “DeepBot Trader” to quickly execute trades. Integrated with real-time alerts, this tool further simplifies buying and selling directly from a single platform. By setting parameters like stop-loss and take-profit, trades can be automated efficiently. Users can also set auto-sell and stop-loss levels when buying to maximize profits.

Challenges To Consider:

Rob Maximus, founder of DeepBot, told Cryptonews that the team aims to mitigate the challenges of using DeepBot Pro by creating an easy-to-use interface.

“We also help educate users through explanatory videos and regular live Q&A events; we want DeepBot to be a tool that everyone can understand and use,” Maximus said.

What’s Next:

According to Maximus, DeepBot Pro is the first step of a broader roadmap that seeks to level the playing field in the crypto space. He shared that a Web2-friendly version is in development, which is designed for complete beginners with no prior knowledge of crypto. Planned features include the ability to use different currencies, along with clearly defined parameters and safeguards, so that the crypto-curious can use the tool.

Lit Protocol’s Vincent

Vincent is a new kind of automation platform built on the decentralized key management network Lit Protocol. The tool is designed to let users configure their own authority when interacting with AI agents and automations.

Instead of fully trusting automation and agent providers, users provide these agents and automations with scoped permissions (guardrails) to use specific applications on their behalf.

For example, Vincent Yield allows users to grant permission for AI agents to use the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending market Morpho. This ensures that an agent can optimize returns on yield without manual intervention.

Source: Lit Protocol

Who is Vincent For?

Vincent is a tool for developers and their users who want automation with control. In other words, Vincent is suitable for crypto users, developers, and organizations that want agents to work on their behalf but still operate inside enforceable guardrails.

Specifically speaking, Vincent provides a software development kit to define scopes and permissions, essentially the guardrails that govern what an agent can do. These permissions are presented to users in a simple, OAuth-style interface that’s familiar and easy to understand. Once granted, developers can create and execute transactions on behalf of the user, but always within those user-approved guardrails.



Developers of automations can get an agent up in 20 minutes following this tutorial video.

For users, Vincent provides the ability to grant permissions and let agents or automations work safely within on-chain guardrails. Users get a clear dashboard to manage all their connected agents, policies, and wallets, providing visibility and control over automation that’s usually hidden in traditional apps.



Currently, Vincent apps and agents have ~$500k in deposits, which contribute to the $340 million managed by the Lit Protocol network.

Challenges To Consider:

The biggest challenge for developers is likely coming up with a compelling product. Vincent solves the issue of permissions and key management, but it’s still on the developer to implement a strategy/agent/automation that users will be compelled to use.

What’s Next:

Vincent apps already work across all blockchains (EVM, Solana, Bitcoin, Sui) and with smart contract accounts.

David Sneider, founder at Lit Protocol, told Cryptonews that wallets will soon embed these automations directly within their interface. This will let users enroll in agents and automations without having to go to a new page. According to Sneider, this is great for wallets since they can curate their agent and automation ecosystem.



Sneider added that further down the roadmap, developers and users can expect to see native support in Vincent for automations that extend beyond crypto, including traditional securities such as stocks, SaaS automation, and e-commerce.

Comparisons and Key Takeaways

Although AI agents and bots are being used more often for crypto trading, it’s important for users to do their own research to determine which tools are best for their needs. While this feature showcases five different tools, there are many options available. Also, while tools are becoming more advanced, human intervention and skill remain an important part of the equation.

Below you will find a chart that summarizes the five tools mentioned in this article.

This feature is part 3 in our series covering AI agents and bots for crypto trading. You can read the first feature and the second feature to learn more.