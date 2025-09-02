ADA Price Prediction: Cardano Outperforms Bitcoin by 200% According to Founder – What’s Next for ADA?

ADA price prediction sees Cardano outperform Bitcoin by 200% according to founder as Hoskinson claims 4,000% growth versus BTC's 2,400% rise.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has intensified the debate surrounding ADA price prediction across crypto markets by claiming ADA stands as “the best performing asset of all time.“

His bold assertion centers on ADA’s considerable 4,000% growth since launch compared to Bitcoin’s 2,400% rise over the same period.

🔥Charles Hoskinson claims ADA is the "best performing asset of all time."



He says $ADA has outperformed $BTC by over 200% since inception.🚀 pic.twitter.com/kLYsT006UL — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 2, 2025

However, technical analysis reveals ADA trading at key levels following what appears to be a textbook breakout and retest pattern.

The cryptocurrency currently holds above $0.80 support after challenging long-term descending resistance, while whale activity and institutional developments create conflicting signs for ADA price prediction moving forward.

Institutional Momentum Builds Despite Government Snub

The numbers tell a compelling story from ADA’s development. From its modest $0.02 debut in 2017 to current levels around $0.82, Cardano has delivered what Hoskinson describes as over 200% outperformance against the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

Grayscale’s SEC filing for a Cardano ETF has increased institutional interest, with Polymarket traders assigning an 87% probability of approval in 2025.

Market analysts suggest such approval could trigger a 120% price surge, potentially mirroring Ethereum’s $27.6 billion institutional inflow following its ETF launch.

Strategic partnerships also contribute to the momentum. Hoskinson confirmed active negotiations with WLFI’s USD1 stablecoin project, which has already claimed fifth position among stablecoins by market cap after releasing 20% of its 3 billion token supply.

Discussions with Chainlink regarding oracle integration continue, despite the controversy surrounding the exclusion from the U.S. government’s blockchain data initiative.

The exclusion particularly stung Cardano supporters, given the network’s five-year zero-downtime record.

Hoskinson blamed Chainlink’s “outrageously high” integration costs for shutting Cardano out of the federal program that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and seven other networks.

BREAKING NEWS:



CHARLES EXPOSES CHAINLINK NEGOTIATIONS 😱😱@IOHK_Charles says @chainlink gave Cardano an absurd price for integration



Despite delays, $ADA is pushing forward with $LINK integration.



Could this be the game-changing move Cardano needs? pic.twitter.com/5BlFAUetCg — Mintern (@MinswapIntern) September 1, 2025

While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Stellar, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Optimism now distribute official macroeconomic data, Cardano remained sidelined due to Chainlink’s pricing demands.

Technical Breakout Faces Whale Distribution Pressure

ADA’s chart structure reveals a compelling breakout narrative currently testing at $0.8076.

The cryptocurrency successfully breached long-term descending resistance around $0.70, subsequently holding above this level on multiple retest attempts.

This technical pattern typically precedes strong trend reversals, particularly when institutional buying, rather than retail, drives the initial breakout.

The clean nature of ADA’s resistance breakthrough suggests sophisticated accumulation underlying recent price action.

Current trading is occurring within a well-defined ascending channel, targeting $0.88 as immediate resistance.

Fibonacci projections point toward $1.20-$1.25 as the next major technical objectives, representing potential new all-time high territory.

However, whale distribution activity casts shadows over bullish technical setups.

Large holders sold 30 million ADA tokens during the past week, creating potential overhead supply that could limit upside momentum.

30 million Cardano $ADA sold by whales in the past week! pic.twitter.com/HkhkZyG019 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 1, 2025

Social Dominance Peaks as Critical Support Tested

Additionally, ADA’s social dominance surged to 92%, dwarfing major competitors, including Solana at 1.28% and Chainlink at 1.6%.

Such extreme retail attention often coincides with local price peaks as smart money begins to distribute strategically.

Historical patterns suggest extreme dominance readings frequently precede corrections as retail enthusiasm wanes following initial price movements.

ADA’s next clear trajectory hinges on breaking decisively above $0.88 resistance within the coming weeks.

Success at this level opens pathways toward $1.20-$1.25 targets, while failure could trigger retracement toward $0.68-$0.70 support zones where institutional accumulation previously occurred.

