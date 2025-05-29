XRP Price Bullish: VivoPower Launches $121M XRP Treasury – Will Ripple Surge?

The publicly listed energy company VivoPower is investing $121 million in XRP as a strategic reserve, making it the first company in the world with an XRP-focused treasury.

At the same time, the XRP price is hovering around the critical $2.29 level. Can this institutional support push the price up, or is a breakdown looming?

VivoPower bets on XRP as a reserve

The energy company VivoPower has announced that it has reached an agreement with investors for a private placement of shares. In total, 20 million shares were issued at an average price of $6 each, generating approximately $121 million in proceeds for the company.

The investment was led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Abdulaziz Al Saud, chairman of Eleventh Holding.

“We are honored to be leading this capital raising for a company that will be the first in the world executing on an XRP–focused treasury strategy,” said Prince Abdulaziz in a press release on Wednesday.

VivoPower stated that the majority of the funds raised will be used to purchase Ripple, as part of a broader strategy to build an XRP reserve. It is the first time that a publicly listed company has launched such a strategy.

“As long-term holder of XRP myself, we all share a common vision and objectives with regards to how a publicly listed XRP-focused treasury company can be scaled for the benefit of the XRP community and VivoPower stakeholders alike,” said Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman of VivoPower.

The completion of the capital round will depend on various factors determined by the company.

Adam Traidman, former board member of Ripple and CEO of SBI Ripple Asia, has joined VivoPower as Chairman of the Advisory Board.

The development fits into a broader trend of growing institutional interest in digital assets. More and more companies are adopting cryptocurrencies as primary reserve assets. XRP now joins Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana as strategic reserves on corporate balance sheets.

Despite the news, XRP dropped by nearly 2% in the past 24 hours, extending its weekly loss to over 5%. But what does the price outlook for XRP look like?

Will Ripple rise?

The XRP price is currently in a precarious situation: the psychological price level of $2 is under pressure. On the daily chart, XRP is hovering just above two crucial Moving Averages: the 50-day EMA and the 100-day EMA, both around $2.28.

In technical analysis, these averages are usually considered strong support lines, but at the moment they appear more like a tightrope walk for XRP.

XRP chart. Source: TradingView

A potential lifeline is in sight: the 50 EMA is approaching a crossover above the 100 EMA, a so-called “golden cross.” This pattern often signals a bullish market reversal.

If this crossover is confirmed, it could give XRP the momentum to break through resistance at $2.50 and possibly test $3 again.

But that is far from certain. Due to low trading volume, extra volatility looms after a potential breakout — or a breakdown. If Ripple fails to maintain these EMAs as support, a quick drop below the $2 mark threatens.

For optimistic traders, this would be a major disappointment and could also confirm a loss of midterm momentum.