Cryptonews Press Releases

Powell Hints That the Fed’s Rate Cut Will Trigger a Crypto Bull Run, SolMining Bets on XRP Cloud Mining

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
solmining

Cryptocurrency investors cheered after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole on the 22nd, seizing the possibility of an interest rate cut as early as September.

This signal cheered cryptocurrency investors. Expectations of rate cuts tend to weaken the US dollar and release more market liquidity, which typically flows into digital assets like Bitcoin and XRP, driving market rallies.

SolMining, meanwhile, offers XRP holders a new way to profit—real-time daily returns through cloud mining contracts. Users don’t rely solely on price increases; instead, they activate contracts using XRP. Without the need for mining machines or maintenance equipment, the platform automatically allocates computing power and deposits profits into their wallets within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is fully returned.

Solmining: Generate Daily Passive Income From Your Idle XRP

Rather than simply waiting for XRP prices to rise, holders now have an alternative: earn real-time returns through SolMining cloud mining contracts.

How it works is simple:

  • Users deposit XRP into SolMining and purchase contracts;
  • The system allocates computing power to data centers powered by renewable energy;
  • Daily returns are automatically settled and distributed to wallets within 24 hours;
  • Upon contract expiration, users’ principal is fully returned.

This model helps investors earn stable daily returns, transforming XRP from a “static holding” to an “asset appreciation” model.

How To Start Mining With SolMining?

  1. Visit SolMining and create your account—you’ll receive a $15 bonus.
  2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it.
  3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet.

We offer starter contracts beginning at $500, $3,000, and $5,000. Click here to explore more contract options and view real-time returns.

A Bull Market Combined with New Strategies

Powell’s dovish shift, combined with SolMining’s real-time yield model, is reshaping the crypto investment landscape. Investors no longer have to choose between holding onto their positions or engaging in high-frequency trading; they can now combine the potential gains of price appreciation with stable passive income.

Analysts point out that if interest rate cuts materialize and liquidity flows back into risky assets, SolMining.com‘s model will further amplify investors’ overall returns. In other words, XRP holders participating in this new model may enjoy both bull market dividends and stable cash flow.

Conclusion: The Best Time for XRP Investors

With the macro environment shifting in favor of digital assets and new platforms continuously expanding the boundaries of crypto wealth, XRP is likely to be one of the biggest winners in the next bull market.

For many investors, Powell’s hint of a rate cut is a green light. And with SolMining’s secure, transparent, and green energy-based cloud mining contracts, XRP holders are no longer just market spectators; they have a new option for achieving more financial freedom.

Official website: https://solmining.com/

