カルダノ財団、2024年財務報告を公開｜資産969億円でADA運用

Just published: Our 2024 Financial Insights Report, fully on-chain using Reeve. 📊



Highlights:

• $22.1M allocated across adoption, education, and resilience

• $659.1M in assets (as of 31 Dec 2024)

• 17.1M $ADA earned via staking



Explore the report: https://t.co/NwKl4oEw3C