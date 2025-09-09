BTC $111,701.46 -0.89%
ETH $4,291.79 -1.87%
SOL $213.87 -0.95%
PEPE $0.000010 0.56%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.75%
DOGE $0.23 0.32%
XRP $2.96 -0.58%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.87
Cryptonews Opinions

Opinion: easyBitcoin Launch is Significant, But Carries Risks

Adoption Altcoins Binance Bitcoin btc bull market
easyBitcoin aims to break down barriers for consumers who don't understand BTC, but needs to do a better job of explaining its volatility.
Features writer
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton
About Author

Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences...

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Bitcoin’s been around for over 15 years. But so far, we haven’t seen many traditional financial brands embrace this cryptocurrency and offer it to their customers.

And that’s what makes a new announcement by easyGroup so significant. The company — best known for its budget airline easyJet — has revealed it’s built a “simple and affordable app” for investing in BTC.

As you’d imagine, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what the platform’s called: easyBitcoin. The app is part of a collaboration with the established crypto exchange Uphold, which will handle transactions behind the scenes.

For the uninitiated, easyGroup has spread into a plethora of different industries over the years — covering everything from hotels to storage, and from car rentals to gyms. But each venture is underpinned by a unifying philosophy: the service in question should be low cost and free of frills.

Image: Heiner from Pixabay

When it comes to taking a flight, that means you’ll end up paying more for baggage, specific seats and snacks. Their hotels don’t offer extras such as coffee machines in rooms — and in some cases, even windows aren’t guaranteed. An overarching goal is to bring pricey services within the reach of those on low incomes.

Returning back to crypto, and you could argue that the sector has been crying out for an exchange that’s laser-focused on simplicity. Rather than offering thousands upon thousands of altcoins, complicated user interfaces and charts you’d need a PhD in statistics to decipher, easyBitcoin has gone back to basics.

Recurring BTC buys can be established, enabling newcomers to benefit from dollar cost averaging. Simple gamification’s also added through a 1% reward for the first $5,000 invested in three months, rising to 2% if the streak extends beyond that. Interest is also offered on the cash deposited in the app.

Of course, simplicity can have its downsides. BTC remains a risky asset — especially for inexperienced investors who don’t know what they’re doing. And you could argue that Bitcoin needs as many words as it can get its hands on when this volatility is being explained to newcomers.

A chart on easyBitcoin’s website illustrates how buying $100 in BTC a month would grow over five years, with an investment of $6,000 eventually worth a cool $18,233.65. But it isn’t made crystal clear that this is based on past performance, rather than a projection of what could happen between now and 2030.

That criticism aside, the recognition attached to the easyGroup — not to mention its bright orange branding — has the potential to win the trust of consumers who remain skeptical about Bitcoin’s potential. Polling cited by the company suggests 49% of respondents have found it difficult to buy, sell and hold BTC, with many arguing that current platforms have been built for sophisticated traders. And despite the best efforts of Coinbase and Binance, this remains true.

Further research suggests that curiosity and enthusiasm remains for Bitcoin, despite some murmurings on X that retail investors have yet to engage with this bull market. While 88% claimed they trust BTC to grow their wealth in the coming decade, 57% prefer it to traditional savings accounts — a figure that many only rise as interest rates continue to dwindle.

24h7d30d1yAll time

Another bullish development is linked to how easyGroup was founded by the Greek-Cypriot billionaire Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who is vowing to make BTC “a practical investment option for all.” He added:

“For too long, investing in Bitcoin has felt like an exclusive club, out of reach for the general public with very high transaction costs. With the easyBitcoin.app, we’re aiming to change that and provide simple access via your mobile phone, great value and a focus on earning Bitcoin rewards whether you’re buying or simply holding Bitcoin.”

Looking forward, I predict that we will see greater numbers of legacy brands team up with existing crypto ventures to launch apps geared toward consumers. This could be a vital first step in extending Bitcoin’s appeal beyond degens, and to the wider public.

However, this needs to be combined with accessible education so would-be investors know what they’re getting into. Given how BTC plunged by 80% after hitting $69,700 in the last cycle, companies like easyBitcoin have a duty to make clear that this digital asset isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme. While easyJet’s flights might be short-haul, anyone tempted to dabble in crypto needs to be in it for the long haul.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this article are the writer’s own and do not necessarily represent the views of Cryptonews.com. This article is meant to provide a broad perspective on its topic and should not be taken as professional advice.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-08 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.96
0.58 %
XRP
Pepe
PEPE
$0.0000
0.56 %
Pepe
Solana
SOL
$213.87
0.95 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,093,849,849,115
1.68
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-08 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
US Congressman Calls for Probe Into Chinese Bitcoin Mining Firms Bitmain, Cango
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-09 14:20:19
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Futures Cool as Whale Activity Drops Ahead of Key Inflation Data – $105K Retest Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-09 14:16:49
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences around the world.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors