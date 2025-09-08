BTC $112,299.63 1.10%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is trading at $112,527, with a daily volume of $35.4 billion and a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion. While prices remain stable, a new debate is emerging in the cryptocurrency community. Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink Gaming, argues that the rise of quantum computing could one day threaten Bitcoin’s security and even push Satoshi Nakamoto, the network’s anonymous creator, to reappear.

The idea sounds far-fetched, but the concern is real.

Quantum researchers warn that within the next decade, these advanced machines could break Bitcoin’s current cryptography, leaving long-dormant wallets, including Satoshi’s stash, vulnerable. That risk has sparked calls for a “quantum-proof” upgrade or even freezing exposed coins, proposals that clash with Bitcoin’s core principle of decentralization.

According to Chalom, this existential threat could be the moment that finally ends Satoshi’s silence, forcing him to act to protect the system he built.

Could Satoshi Signal a Return?

Chalom argues that Satoshi wouldn’t need to reveal his identity. Instead, he could reappear through older channels, a forum post, an email, or most dramatically, by moving coins from the so-called Patoshi wallets.

These wallets reportedly hold more than 1 million BTC, worth over $121 billion today, enough to rank Satoshi among the wealthiest individuals globally.

A single transfer from these accounts would shake markets and reignite speculation, serving both as proof of presence and as a reminder of Bitcoin’s mysterious origins.

The Satoshi Legacy Meets Bitcoin’s Future

Most analysts remain skeptical, noting that Satoshi has resisted touching his fortune for nearly 15 years. But the discussion underscores a larger point: Bitcoin’s strength is not tied to any one figure.

The network has survived 17 years without its creator, operating on transparency, code, and consensus.

Still, the looming specter of quantum computing highlights an existential risk. If traditional security models are broken, the pressure to adapt could spark the most significant protocol debate since Bitcoin’s launch. Whether or not Satoshi reemerges, his myth continues to weigh heavily on Bitcoin’s future.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook

The Bitcoin price prediction appears bullish as BTC consolidates within an ascending triangle near $112,527, with resistance at $113,400. A breakout could send prices to $115,400 and $117,150, while support rests at $111,550 and $110,000.

The RSI near 68 shows strong demand, with candlestick action confirming accumulation.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

For traders, a long entry above $113,400 with stops under $111,000 offers a favorable setup.

With BTC supply capped at 21 million, the current consolidation may provide the base for the next major rally, potentially targeting $130,000 and beyond in the next cycle.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.5 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012875—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

