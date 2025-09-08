Institutional Buyers May Break Bitcoin’s Traditional Four-Year Cycle, Tom Lee Warns

Institutional buyers may break Bitcoin's traditional four-year cycle as Tom Lee warns sustained ETF inflows and corporate adoption introduce counter-cyclical dynamics.

Fundstrat’s Chief Investment Officer Tom Lee has cautioned that institutional buyers could disrupt Bitcoin’s traditional four-year cycle, as sustained institutional capital inflows over the past two years have introduced counter-cyclical dynamics to the market.

During a recent interview with Mario Nawfal, Lee, who serves as Chairman of Bitmine, explained that Bitcoin’s four-year cryptocurrency cycle originates from its halving mechanism.

Tom Lee: Will the Crypto Four-Year Price Cycle Cease to Be Effective?



Lee emphasized that the market has moved beyond retail dominance, noting that 2024 has witnessed corporate buyers and ETF launches bringing consistent capital flows to Bitcoin, shifting away from the four-year cycle’s supply scarcity-driven rallies that previously powered the entire crypto market.

Tom Lee: “Equity Market Liquidity Has Ended Bitcoin’s Traditional Four-Year Cycle”

According to Lee, the crypto market confronts two critical tests, which are whether Bitcoin will maintain its traditional downward cycle trajectory next year, or whether it will decouple from equity markets with which it has maintained a strong correlation.

Should both scenarios materialize, cycle-based discussions in the cryptocurrency market may gradually diminish.

For more than a decade, Bitcoin’s market patterns appeared highly predictable.

Every four years, the halving event, a programmed reduction in mining rewards, would initiate a cascading effect.

Prices would surge to fresh peaks, then crash into devastating “crypto winters,” before restarting the cycle.

This pattern became nearly sacred among crypto traders. However, some of the industry’s most prominent analysts now suggest this era may be ending.

Supporting Lee’s position, Pierre Rochard, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company, also contends the traditional cycle has lost relevance, as expressed in a recent social media post.

His reasoning addresses a fundamental shift, with merely 5% of Bitcoin remaining to be mined, the halving’s supply impact is significantly weaker than previously.

There is only 5,15% of #Bitcoin left to mine.



During Bitcoin’s early years, cutting miner rewards created dramatic market flow disruptions.

Currently, the primary market catalysts may be institutional inflows, regulated investment vehicles, and global macroeconomic factors.

Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake.ai, similarly views the rise of institutional buyers as representing a structural transformation.

“The halving maintains relevance, but it’s no longer the primary driver,” he explained to CryptoNews.

Price movements are now equally influenced by global liquidity conditions, ETF capital flows, and investor sentiment as they are by on-chain supply mechanisms.

“Bitcoin increasingly responds to the same factors affecting equities, bonds, and commodities,” he added.

In July, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan suggested the historically observed four-year crypto cycle may no longer govern current market behavior.

During a collaborative discussion with Bitcoin proponent Kyle Chassé and Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, Hougan contended that the historical framework is deteriorating, potentially giving way to an extended, more sustainable growth period.

He highlighted the July passage of the GENIUS Act as a pivotal development, arguing that the legislation enabled Wall Street to construct crypto-focused financial products.

Glassnode Data Contends that Bitcoin’s Traditional Four-Year Cycle is Still Intact

Nevertheless, not all analysts are prepared to pronounce the cycle’s death.

In conversation with CryptoNews, Connor Howe, CEO of Enso, argued that the halving’s impact has been weakened rather than eliminated.

“The halving remains significant for mining economics and long-term scarcity narratives, but traders can no longer depend on a strict four-year framework.“

Furthermore, recent Glassnode research suggests Bitcoin’s traditional four-year cycle maintains structural integrity.

Source: Glassnode

The blockchain analytics company determined that Bitcoin’s current cycle duration and long-term holder profit-taking behaviors closely resemble previous cycles, with all-time highs in both 2015-2018 and 2018-2022 cycles occurring 2-3 months beyond the present timeline.

This data indicates comparable cycle maturity to historical precedents rather than an end to the fundamental 4-year structure..

On the 4-hour Chart, Bitcoin declined to weekend lows of $109,977 before recovering toward $112,150 at press time, though investor confidence remains fragile.

Source: TradingView

This outlook has dampened bullish sentiment, with investors now questioning whether BTC can exceed last month’s peak of $124,128.

Recent market polling indicates nearly 70% of respondents anticipate a decline to $105,000 before any potential upward movement.