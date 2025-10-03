BTC $120,481.56 1.45%
ETH $4,483.22 2.23%
SOL $230.98 2.40%
PEPE $0.0000099 -0.91%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.56%
DOGE $0.25 -0.29%
XRP $3.05 1.86%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Features

$12,000 in Crypto Given to New Yorkers — With No Strings Attached

Adoption Altcoins Bitcoin Blockchain Circle USDC Coinbase
The lucky recipients can buy Bitcoin, convert into cash, or gain interest on stablecoins — whatever they want. But why?
Features writer
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton
About Author

Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences...

Author Profile
Fact Checked by
Elena Bozhkova
Features Lead
Elena Bozhkova
About Author

Elena is the Features Lead at Cryptonews.com. With a Master's degree in science journalism from City University, London, she is passionate about exploring complex topics in the world of technology.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

A fascinating experiment is taking place in the US right now: 160 people are going to be given $12,000 in crypto over the next five months — with no strings attached.

The initiative is a collaboration between Coinbase and the nonprofit GiveDirectly, which allows users to send money to the world’s poorest — with $95.5 million distributed to more than 140,000 people in the past year.

All 160 of the individuals involved in this trial are 18 to 30 years old, and based in New York. They’re getting a lump sum of $8,000 in the form of the USDC stablecoin, along with five further instalments worth $800 each.

Explaining what the scheme hopes to achieve, GiveDirectly’s senior manager of U.S. programs, Emma Kelsey, told Cryptonews:

“The primary aim is to provide direct financial support to low income young adults in New York, enabling them to achieve their goals including improved financial wellbeing, improved housing stability, and an increased ability to build their human capital through education.”

There are other objectives, too. GiveDirectly wants to see whether giving a larger lump sum upfront ends up being more beneficial — and if USDC proves to be more efficient “in terms of delivery and administrative costs, recipient experience, and levels of financial inclusion.”

Kelsey told us that some early advantages have already started to emerge, with USDC allowing recipients to get their cash faster.

“Payments are nearly instantaneous, and the cost of issuing USDC on Base to participants is minimal (for example — only $0.26 to issue the first 160 $800 payments — significantly cheaper than prepaid debit card.). These cost savings means more money can go directly to recipients.”

GiveDirectly is also hoping to reach out to those who may have had negative experiences with traditional financial institutions in the past — perhaps because they’re unbanked, or have struggled to access certain services.

Onboarding sessions were held for all 160 participants, which also highlighted “the potential downsides of investing in volatile cryptocurrencies.” While those taking part in the program are not being encouraged to convert their USDC into the likes of Bitcoin or Ether, there’s nothing stopping them from doing so. Kelsey says the lack of restrictions is designed to deliver greater levels of flexibility, adding:

“Recipients can transfer funds to traditional bank accounts, use a Coinbase debit card for purchases, or keep funds in their wallet where USDC earns 4.1% interest.”

Coinbase’s debit card, issued in conjunction with Visa, will help eliminate one of the biggest pain points associated with stablecoins. Although these digital assets are pegged on a 1:1 basis with the dollar, few mainstream retailers accept them as a payment method.

All of the participants in this program were already receiving support from organizations that serve those on low incomes. A grand total of 217 people applied — and once their eligibility was assessed, the 160 lucky individuals were chosen through a lottery.

So… what would be defined as a successful trial? Kelsey told us that GiveDirectly’s hoping to see positive outcomes for the recipients, whether this is in the form of housing stability or reduced financial stress. When asked whether the initiative could be expanded, she added:

“While we do not currently have additional crypto programs planned, we could imagine use cases where crypto could be particularly beneficial, for example, in extreme inflationary environments or humanitarian settings where traditional banking infrastructure is limited.”

Digital assets have proven especially popular in countries suffering from hyperinflation, with tech-savvy consumers often converting their fiat currency into US-denominated stablecoins to preserve spending power.

A number of charities have also spoken highly of crypto’s potential, arguing that it allows aid to get to those who need it faster — bypassing intermediaries while delivering greater levels of transparency. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one key example, with crypto investors donating tens of millions of dollars to help the country defend itself.

Looking ahead, GiveDirectly is planning to keep track of how the participants get on through surveys and focus groups, all while examining their overall financial health.

The $1.9 million scheme could also help Coinbase in its mission to highlight how stablecoins are a dollar for the digital age — making payments cheaper and faster.

Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,337,208,793,542
9.2
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Liquidity Rotation From Bitcoin to XRP Expected After SEC Approvals
2025-09-28 13:25:52
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-02 09:21:29
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 17:25:58
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Features
FOMO Pushes Institutions to Double Down on 5% Bitcoin Allocation — Laser Digital CEO
Jeffrey Gogo
Jeffrey Gogo
2025-10-03 10:39:54
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 3, 2025
Sead Fadilpašić
Sead Fadilpašić
2025-10-03 10:23:42
Connor Sephton
Features writer
Connor Sephton is a journalist based in London, who also works for Sky News and the BBC as a radio newsreader and online reporter. He has covered crypto since 2018 — reporting from major conferences around the world.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors