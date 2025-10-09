BTC $121,386.98 -1.07%
Zcash Price Prediction: Up 220% in 2 Weeks – Why Is Everyone Suddenly Bullish on This Privacy Coin?

Sleeper pick ZEC has seen a parabolic two weeks – Zcash price prediction now eyes $1,000 as the privacy coin narrative heats up.
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Zcash Price Prediction: Up 220% in 2 Weeks – Why Is Everyone Suddenly Bullish on This Privacy Coin?

Zcash (ZEC) has seen significant social momentum on the back of endorsements from industry figures, fuelling new bullishness for Zcash price predictions.

The altcoin has surged 220% over the past two weeks amid a sharp rise in adoption, with more ZEC being moved into shielded addresses.

Zcash has found new relevance in this institution-led market cycle: Institutional use-cases need rails that offer privacy, yet are compliant with selective disclosure.

A gap Helium Labs CEO Mert Mumtaz argues Zcash is best equipped to fill, citing its long-standing community, the onboarding of new builders, and “stronger privacy and scale design” compared to alternatives like Monero.

Backing from the world’s largest digital asset manager further underscores the trend, with the launch of the Grayscale Zcash Trust giving TradFi markets regulated access to ZEC.

Zcash Price Prediction: Is This Just the Start?

The uptick over the past two weeks represents the breakout of a descending triangle pattern that has formed over the past 4 years.

While the rally has been uninterrupted so far, momentum indicators suggest that a correction may be on the horizon.

ZEC / USD 1-week chart, descending triangle pattern breakout. Source: TradingView.
ZEC / USD 1-week chart, descending triangle pattern breakout. Source: TradingView.

The RSI has far surpassed the overbought threshold at 70, reaching 90, a level that often signals local tops as buyers begin to exhaust.

The MACD shows a similar picture, reflecting short-term speculative euphoria over steady accumulation, with its widest lead above the signal line since 2017.

In a potential reversal, a strong confluence of support around the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level and a historic demand zone near $105 could mark a local bottom.

With a cool-down, a more stable continuation stands to see the triangle pattern’s $1000 target fully realized, a 380% gain from current prices.

A cooling period there could provide a launchpad for a more sustainable continuation, with the triangle pattern targeting a potential 380% move to $1,000.

However, realizing this move likely hinges on sustained institutional demand and broader adoption of Zcash’s privacy technology.

This Presale Pays You to Build Virtual Mining Rigs – No Hardware Needed

Big-name cryptos like ZEC often take years to move, leaving holders waiting while their capital sits idle.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) offers a smarter alternative.

As the first mine-to-earn meme coin, it replaces the old “buy and wait” model with a simple, game-like system that grows your stash daily.

No hardware, no mining rigs – just log in, collect nodes, build your setup, and start earning meme coin rewards before the token even goes live.

A built-in deflationary model keeps value strong. Every $PEPENODE spent on rigs or nodes triggers a 70% burn, driving scarcity and amplifying long-term returns.

Momentum is rising fast. The presale has already surpassed $1.70 million, while early stakers can still enjoy an impressive 729% APY.

Join the $PEPENODE presale now on the official website to start mining.

With the next price increase imminent, waiting could mean paying more to get started.

Visit the Official Website Here

To stay updated, you can also follow PepeNode on X (formerly Twitter).

Zcash
ZEC
$190.15
12.62 %
