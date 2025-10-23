BTC $109,993.94 1.53%
Price Analysis

Zcash Price Prediction: Double Top Signals Crash – But the Bull Run Might Not be Over Yet

Price Prediction Technical Analysis zcash
ZEC is flashing a classic double bottom pattern, but fundamentals remain strong – Zcash price predictions now hinge on one key support.
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Zcash Price Prediction: Double Top Signals Crash – But the Bull Run Might Not be Over Yet

The ZEC bull run may have just run out of steam with a double top forming on its most recent drawdown, clouding bullish Zcash price predictions.

The altcoin has formed its second local top at $300, marking the start of a potential double bottom that could send it back to pre-bull run lows.

Yet, the privacy coin narrative remains strong. Almost 2 million ZEC have been shielded over the past month, bringing the total shielded circulating supply to 30%.

This highlights strong underlying adoption beyond short-term speculative trading. Opposed to swing trading, investors are opting to shield and hold, stabilizing price movements.

Social sentiment shares a common belief: privacy represents more than a passing trend, but one of crypto’s foundational values.

Zcash has found new relevance in this institution-led market cycle: Institutional use-cases need rails that offer privacy, yet are compliant with selective disclosure.

Backing from the world’s largest digital asset manager further underscores the demand, with the launch of the Grayscale Zcash Trust giving TradFi markets regulated access to ZEC.

ZEC Price Prediction: The Bull Run Hinges On This Support

With a second stall around $300, a strong psychological resistance, Zcash appears to have formed a double top.

ZEC / USDT 4-hour chart, double bottom meets bull flag. Source: TradingView.
ZEC / USDT 4-hour chart, double bottom meets bull flag. Source: TradingView.

If fully realized, this classic reversal pattern could trigger a 50% drop back to the altcoin’s October low near $120, erasing much of the bull market’s gains.

However, momentum indicators suggest strength rather than exhaustion. The RSI continues trending upward, while the MACD histogram is flattening out, both signs of building buy pressure.

A broader bull flag structure may still be in play, with the current retest of its upper boundary as support pivotal for a bull run continuation.

If confirmed, the flag breakout targets a 125% rally into new price discovery, eyeing $500. The recent pullback could simply be a shakeout of weak hands before Zcash’s next major leg higher.

Near-term catalysts, like potential U.S. interest rate cuts next week, could give the Zcash price the fuel it needs to continue the rally.

Snorter Bot: The Tool to Make the Most of Bull Runs

In markets where bullish momentum can flip into correction so quickly, traders need every edge they can get—especially those catching plays late in the run.

Snorter ($SNORT) is quickly becoming the go-to tool for investors who want to make the most of its high-potential plays.

Snorter Bot equips users with a full suite of competitive trading tools: limit-order sniping for precision entries, MEV-resistant swaps that block frontrunners, copy trading that follows proven winners, and rug-pull protection to filter out scams before you commit.

Just as crucially, it helps traders exit right, locking in profits before momentum fades instead.

Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.
Snorter Bot vs. other popular trading bots.

This isn’t your average bot. It’s built for the chaos and opportunity of a bull market. And with the macro narrative driving capital back into meme coins, Snorter’s timing couldn’t be more perfect.

The presale nears $5.5 million, entering its final week with momentum still accelerating.

Early adopters of $SNORT are getting ready to ride the next Solana rally — with sharper entries, cleaner exits, and smarter trades.

Visit the Offical Snorter Website Here
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
