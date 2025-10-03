XRP Price Prediction: World’s Largest Exchange Moves to 24/7 Trading For Crypto – Is This the Start of Full Wall Street Adoption?

XRP just pushed back above $3.00, and analysts keep cranking up their price prediction. Uptober kicked off with a 7% pop for XRP while the rest of the market heated up, fueled by growing institutional support.

One of the biggest moves came from VivoPower (VVPR), which raised $19M at $6.05/share to build out its digital asset treasury. The focus? Stacking XRP. That makes it one of the first Nasdaq-listed firms to put serious capital into Ripple.

On top of that, adoption keeps spreading. The world’s largest derivatives exchange is getting ready to roll out 24/7 crypto trading next year, pushing the market even closer to mainstream.

World’s Largest Exchange Moves to 24/7 Trading For Crypto

CME Group is gearing up to roll out 24/7 crypto trading next year. The exchange confirmed that its Bitcoin and Ethereum futures and options will become tradable around the clock starting early 2026, pending regulatory approval. On top of that, Solana and XRP options are lined up for launch on October 13.

Starting early 2026, trade crypto on your schedule. 🚀



This move gets CME closer to matching crypto’s nonstop market, though it still will not be fully seamless. A weekly two-hour maintenance window and holiday pauses will remain in place. Even so, CME pointed out that its crypto futures and options have already hit record volumes this year, backed by a friendlier regulatory environment and a supportive White House. Thanks, Trump.

For crypto as a whole, this opens the doors wider to traditional market players. Ripple, in particular, is seen as a prime fit for institutions and is expected to benefit heavily from the added exposure and boosted volume, and this has been reflected on the chart.

XRP Price Prediction: Can $5 Realistically Happen Before Year-End?

XRP just bounced cleanly off the $2.70–$2.80 support range, kicking off Uptober with strength. The chart shows a clear breakout attempt from a falling wedge, with price now sitting at $3.04, just above the wedge’s upper boundary and right on a key breakout zone.

Short-term resistance comes in at $3.17, with a tougher barrier near $3.37. If both levels get cleared, XRP could push toward the $3.60–$3.80 supply zone, and a stretch to $5 is not off the table.

RSI is pushing higher, signaling momentum, but if strength cools off, support rests first at $2.81 and then $2.70. A drop back under those would weaken the setup.

BTC’s action stays critical here. Holding above $118K could keep altcoin momentum alive, while growing BTC dominance might cap upside. A clean break above $3.15 would be the green light for a run toward $3.30 and beyond as Q4 plays out.

Bitcoin Hyper: First BTC Layer 2 Hits $20M Presale Milestone, Can It Outshine XRP?

In just 4 months, Bitcoin Hyper—the first and fastest Bitcoin Layer-2—smashed past its $20M raise goal. That kind of momentum is hard to ignore, and smart whales have been the ones fueling much of the action.

Big buyers clearly see it as more than a side play. They are betting Bitcoin Hyper can shape BTC’s long-term trajectory while also emerging as a breakout altcoin that fuses Bitcoin’s security with Solana’s speed.

The real hook is in the design. Developers can build high-performance applications through the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), gaining Solana’s execution power while anchoring settlement to Bitcoin’s trusted security. That blend of scale and stability is rare.

The Bitcoin Hyper dApp itself delivers fast, lag-free transactions that hold up under heavy demand. Its trustless bridge lets users mint Bitcoin 1:1 on Layer 2, protecting BTC while unlocking added upside.

At the moment, HYPER trades at just $0.01305, with staking rewards at a hefty 56% APY. Pairing Bitcoin’s security with Solana’s throughput and those rewards makes this setup look primed for explosive growth.