XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now

XRP accumulation has reached its highest point in more than two years – XRP price prediction eyes new high with smart money buying the dip.

Whale behavior has shifted towards accumulation, a sign of early positioning and a testament to bullishness for end-of-year XRP price predictions.

The altcoin is up 8% since the start of the month as macro conditions remain the driving narrative. Weaker-than-expected August labor market data has strengthened expectations for sooner and larger rate cuts.

🚨 NOW: September rate cut odds have surged to 100%. pic.twitter.com/gZczDpiRIl — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) September 8, 2025

Markets now place 100% odds of a U.S. interest rate cut just 9 days away, and a base-case of 75 bsp before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like XRP.

Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High

Investors have scooped up 1.7 million XRP tokens over the past month, marking the largest wave of accumulation in more than two years.

These whales appear to be buying the dip, closely following XRP’s decline from its early April top.

Fresh Santiment data shows the trend has carried into the new month. Since bottoming out on September 3, whales have added more than $630 million worth of XRP, fueling the token’s latest uptick.

Total supply held of large holders. Source: Santiment.

This behavior change comes ahead of stacking catalysts for demand on top of rate cuts.

Market participants are increasingly confident that XRP could soon gain regulated exposure in TradFi markets, with prediction markets pricing in 93% odds for spot ETF approval.

Odds of XRP spot ETF approval in 2025. Source: Polymarket.

With most issuers facing a final SEC decision deadline in October, the coming months could set XRP up for a parabolic run.

Particularly with the CLARITY Act, expected to pass the U.S. Senate around October, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

XRP Price Prediction: Is This the Start of the Bull Run?

These stacking catalysts for demand could spark an end-of-year XRP rally, with the imminent breakout of a bull flag pattern that has been forming over the past month.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag tests breakout. Source: TradingView.

The XRP price now retests the flag’s upper resistance, opening the doors for a potential continuation of its early July momentum.

Momentum indicators add credit, flashing reversal signs. The RSI has reclaimed its position above the neutral line at 50, suggesting that buyers are now pushing the market move.

The MACD has also formed a golden cross, surpassing the signal line for the first time since July, an early sign that the uptick over the past week could be the start of a lasting uptrend.

With rate cuts poised to boost demand, a breakout could see XRP retest its June high and extend toward $5, a potential 70% gain from current levels.

But as the bull market matures, momentum could carry further.

With deeper TradFi integration via 401(k) exposure, corporate treasuries, and potential spot ETFs, XRP could extend to $10 for a 240% move—the setup whales could be positioning for.

