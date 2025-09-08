BTC $112,255.14 1.04%
ETH $4,318.26 0.27%
SOL $214.98 4.33%
PEPE $0.000010 4.53%
SHIB $0.000012 3.60%
DOGE $0.24 7.07%
XRP $2.97 3.59%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.13
Cryptonews Industry Talk

XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now

Price Prediction Whale XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
XRP accumulation has reached its highest point in more than two years – XRP price prediction eyes new high with smart money buying the dip. 
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now

Whale behavior has shifted towards accumulation, a sign of early positioning and a testament to bullishness for end-of-year XRP price predictions.

The altcoin is up 8% since the start of the month as macro conditions remain the driving narrative. Weaker-than-expected August labor market data has strengthened expectations for sooner and larger rate cuts.

Markets now place 100% odds of a U.S. interest rate cut just 9 days away, and a base-case of 75 bsp before year-end, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like XRP.

Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High

Investors have scooped up 1.7 million XRP tokens over the past month, marking the largest wave of accumulation in more than two years.

These whales appear to be buying the dip, closely following XRP’s decline from its early April top.

Fresh Santiment data shows the trend has carried into the new month. Since bottoming out on September 3, whales have added more than $630 million worth of XRP, fueling the token’s latest uptick.

Total supply held of large holders. Source: Santiment.
Total supply held of large holders. Source: Santiment.

This behavior change comes ahead of stacking catalysts for demand on top of rate cuts.

Market participants are increasingly confident that XRP could soon gain regulated exposure in TradFi markets, with prediction markets pricing in 93% odds for spot ETF approval.

Odds of XRP spot ETF approval in 2025. Source: Polymarket.
Odds of XRP spot ETF approval in 2025. Source: Polymarket.

With most issuers facing a final SEC decision deadline in October, the coming months could set XRP up for a parabolic run.

Particularly with the CLARITY Act, expected to pass the U.S. Senate around October, which stands to unlock sidelined capital from institutions waiting on regulatory clarity.

XRP Price Prediction: Is This the Start of the Bull Run?

These stacking catalysts for demand could spark an end-of-year XRP rally, with the imminent breakout of a bull flag pattern that has been forming over the past month.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag tests breakout. Source: TradingView.
XRP / USD 1-day chart, bull flag tests breakout. Source: TradingView.

The XRP price now retests the flag’s upper resistance, opening the doors for a potential continuation of its early July momentum.

Momentum indicators add credit, flashing reversal signs. The RSI has reclaimed its position above the neutral line at 50, suggesting that buyers are now pushing the market move.

The MACD has also formed a golden cross, surpassing the signal line for the first time since July, an early sign that the uptick over the past week could be the start of a lasting uptrend.

With rate cuts poised to boost demand, a breakout could see XRP retest its June high and extend toward $5, a potential 70% gain from current levels.

But as the bull market matures, momentum could carry further.

With deeper TradFi integration via 401(k) exposure, corporate treasuries, and potential spot ETFs, XRP could extend to $10 for a 240% move—the setup whales could be positioning for.

While Whales Bet XRP, Speculators Eye a New Bull Run Play

When betting on the Bull Market, few coins see as much social momentum as tokens sharing the Doge brand.

History shows the pattern clearly: Dogecoin in 2021, followed by Shiba Inu, Floki, Bonk, Dogwifhat, Neiro, and most recently Dowge. Each major bull run delivers its own Doge-themed runner.

This time around, speculators are eyeing Maxi Doge ($MAXI) as the next moonshot.

Maxi Doge presale website.
Maxi Doge presale website.

Maxi Doge embraces a no-utility ethos wrapped in gym-culture satire and trader degeneracy. It’s more than just another Dogecoin; it’s a lifestyle asset.

The community is already gaining serious traction. $MAXI has raised almost $2 million in its ongoing presale as its earliest holders are rewarded with a high 162% APY on staking.

Join the Maxi Doge ($MAXI) presale now on the official website. This could be the last early entry, with the token set to enter the open market mid-bull run once the presale phase is over.

You can keep up with Maxi Doge on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Cardano
ADA
$0.8680
4.00 %
Cardano

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,085,445,375,610
3.24
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
2025-09-07 09:07:16
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-08 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Midnight’s NIGHT Token Airdrop Starts Now – Are You Eligible for the Biggest Free Crypto of 2025?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-02 21:06:21
Altcoin News
Cardano Internal Audit Reveals No Misconduct, Confirms 99.7% Voucher ADA Redeemed
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-04 07:58:03
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors