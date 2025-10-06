BTC $125,210.05 1.70%
ETH $4,690.80 3.84%
SOL $234.39 2.40%
PEPE $0.000010 4.96%
SHIB $0.000012 3.77%
DOGE $0.26 6.15%
XRP $3.01 1.11%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen

XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Ahmed Balaha
Author
Ahmed Balaha
About Author

Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP recently jumped back above $3.00, and analysts are ramping up their price prediction. Uptober started strong with a 7% pop for XRP as the whole market picked up momentum, fueled by growing institutional interest.

The recent announcement from CME Group about launching 24/7 crypto trading next year has only added to the hype, with many pointing to XRP as the most traditional market-friendly coin out there.

This month is shaping up to be huge for XRP and the broader crypto market. Over 72 crypto ETFs are currently awaiting SEC decisions, with key deadlines starting on October 19.

Bloomberg experts give these ETF approvals a 95% chance of going through. Right now, XRP trades around $3.03 with a market cap of $181.77B, having just edged past BlackRock’s own $181B valuation—a wild milestone that shows how big the coin has become in the financial world.

XRP Price Prediction: Something Big is About to Happen?

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

XRP is pressing against the upper edge of its descending channel after a clean move above $3.00, showing growing bullish pressure. The next resistance levels are around $3.17 and $3.36, and if momentum holds, a run toward the $3.60–$4.00 zone looks likely.

Source: BitcoinWisdom

XRP hit a high of $3.103 before cooling off, now hanging around $3.04, like it cannot decide whether to keep pushing or fade out. Lower highs and lows are starting to show up, hinting at some short-term fatigue.

Volume is slipping, too. Bulls made a clean V-shaped bounce from $2.94, but the move stalled near $3.07. The RSI is sitting at 68, close to overbought, so a quick pullback would not be surprising before the next leg higher.

If XRP manages to close above $3.10 with strong volume, the bullish setup across moving averages and momentum indicators points toward a move up to $3.18–$3.20. But if price rejects and breaks under the $2.94–$2.95 support area, short-term bearish pressure could kick in, dragging XRP back to test $2.90 or lower.

Bitcoin Hyper: The New XRP Competitor? First Bitcoin Layer-2 Hits $22M

Bitcoin Hyper and XRP are both turning heads this Uptober, one leading the charge in innovation, the other flexing its dominance in adoption. Bitcoin Hyper is rewriting the playbook entirely.

In just four months, Bitcoin Hyper—the first and fastest Bitcoin Layer-2—blasted through its $20M presale target, catching the attention of the same whales driving XRP’s latest rally. The reason? Bitcoin Hyper bridges Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s insane speed, letting users mint Bitcoin 1:1 on Layer-2 while earning massive staking rewards, currently sitting at 53% APY.

Both XRP and Bitcoin Hyper are shaping the next crypto cycle in different ways. XRP is becoming the bridge for traditional finance, while Bitcoin Hyper is unlocking the next layer of scalability and yield for Bitcoin itself. The momentum around both shows one thing: institutions and smart money are betting big on utility.

Visit the Official Bitcoin Hyper Website Here

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?
2025-10-06 14:02:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.01
1.11 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,500,301,154,837
9.33
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-10-01 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Hits Record High as Dollar Collapses – Is This the Beginning of a Monetary Reset?
2025-10-06 14:02:18
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-06 20:11:12
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-06 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
GIGGLE Hits $100M as 100x Meme Coin Hunter Snorter Bot Token Enters Final 2 Weeks of Presale
2025-10-06 21:14:27
Press Releases
Bitcoin Breaks $125K Record as Fastest Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper Explodes to Nearly $22M – More Massive Whale Buys
2025-10-06 21:07:15
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been advising private trading groups on portfolio strategies, risk management, and uncovering hidden gems in decentralized markets.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors