XRP Price Prediction: V-Shaped Rebound Sends XRP Toward Breakout – Something Big is About to Happen

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP recently jumped back above $3.00, and analysts are ramping up their price prediction. Uptober started strong with a 7% pop for XRP as the whole market picked up momentum, fueled by growing institutional interest.

The recent announcement from CME Group about launching 24/7 crypto trading next year has only added to the hype, with many pointing to XRP as the most traditional market-friendly coin out there.

This month is shaping up to be huge for XRP and the broader crypto market. Over 72 crypto ETFs are currently awaiting SEC decisions, with key deadlines starting on October 19.

Bloomberg experts give these ETF approvals a 95% chance of going through. Right now, XRP trades around $3.03 with a market cap of $181.77B, having just edged past BlackRock’s own $181B valuation—a wild milestone that shows how big the coin has become in the financial world.

XRP Price Prediction: Something Big is About to Happen?

Source: XRPUSD / TradingView

XRP is pressing against the upper edge of its descending channel after a clean move above $3.00, showing growing bullish pressure. The next resistance levels are around $3.17 and $3.36, and if momentum holds, a run toward the $3.60–$4.00 zone looks likely.

XRP hit a high of $3.103 before cooling off, now hanging around $3.04, like it cannot decide whether to keep pushing or fade out. Lower highs and lows are starting to show up, hinting at some short-term fatigue.

Volume is slipping, too. Bulls made a clean V-shaped bounce from $2.94, but the move stalled near $3.07. The RSI is sitting at 68, close to overbought, so a quick pullback would not be surprising before the next leg higher.

If XRP manages to close above $3.10 with strong volume, the bullish setup across moving averages and momentum indicators points toward a move up to $3.18–$3.20. But if price rejects and breaks under the $2.94–$2.95 support area, short-term bearish pressure could kick in, dragging XRP back to test $2.90 or lower.

