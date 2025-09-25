BTC $109,429.40 -3.48%
Industry Talk

XRP Price Prediction: Triple Bottom Pattern Signals Explosive Reversal – How High Can XRP Go?

Price Prediction Technical Analysis XRP
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
XRP is flashing a classic triple bottom reversal – XRP price predictions now eye new highs as bearish pressure clears.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Triple Bottom Pattern Signals Explosive Reversal – How High Can XRP Go?

What began as a failed double bottom has evolved into a triple bottom, an even stronger reversal pattern, fuelling new bullishness for XRP price predictions.

The correction from last week appears to have found its floor, with a rebound affirming $2.70 as reliable support for the altcoin.

The bounce comes as XRP deepens its foothold in U.S. TradFi markets, with the new SEC generic listing standards for crypto ETPs paving the way for inclusion in Hashdex’s Crypto Index ETF.

A testament to potential spot XRP ETF approvals in the coming weeks, as multiple issuers approach their final decision deadlines in October.

The U.S. macro narrative adds fuel. With inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, hopes for continued interest rate easing are growing, with the potential to stimulate new demand for risk assets like XRP.

XRP Price Prediction: Is This the Last Stop Before a Breakout?

This setup may create the last buy-the-dip opportunity before XRP’s next breakout move, with a triple bottom forming along $2.70.

A sustained reversal here targets a return to the $3.60 level, and more significantly, would fuel the breakout of a wider bull flag pattern forming since mid-July.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, triple bottom fuels bull flag breakout. Source: TradingView.
XRP / USD 1-day chart, triple bottom fuels bull flag breakout. Source: TradingView.

Still, momentum indicators are not decidedly bullish, a sentiment echoed by analysts who call for sustained buy pressure for the triple bottom to be realised.

The RSI is stabilizing in the 40s, showing sellers still hold some sway even as buying interest builds.

The MACD histogram shows a similar trend shift, flattening into what could be an early golden cross above the signal line, which would confirm a bullish shift.

If the flag pattern plays out, XRP could eye a breakout towards $5, an 80% gain from current levels, and a push towards all-time highs into new price discovery.

With further U.S. rate cuts and spot ETF approvals stacking as catalysts for demand running into Q4, the rally could even extend as far as $10, marking a 260% gain.

However, this bullish case heavily relies on the $2.70 level holding as support.

Bitcoin May Outpace XRP – Thanks to a New Layer-2

Investors who backed alternative Layer-1s like XRPL over Bitcoin might need to reassess. The leading cryptocurrency is finally addressing its biggest limitation: ecosystem expansion.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bridging Bitcoin’s security and stability with Solana’s speed to create a new Layer-2 network that unlocks scalable, efficient use cases long out of reach to Bitcoin alone.

Bitcoin Hyper presale website.
Bitcoin Hyper presale website.

For years, limited programmability, high fees, and slow transactions capped Bitcoin’s growth. $HYPER breaks those barriers—just as the bull market takes shape.

Some analysts now expect Bitcoin to reach $250,000 this cycle, and with $HYPER positioned at the center of Bitcoin’s ecosystem expansion, it could capture that momentum.

The presale is already catching fire, raising more than $18 million. With an entry at this early stage, even a fraction of Bitcoin’s trading volume could deliver exponential upside.

Secure Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) now on the official website before exchange listings drive new demand. The next presale price jump is only hours away.

You can buy Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) early now on the official website before it launches and exchange listings amplify demand.

The next presale price increase is less than a day away.

To keep up with Bitcoin Hyper, follow them on X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Visit the Official Website Here
XRP
XRP
$2.75
6.10 %
XRP
Bitcoin
BTC
$109,429
3.48 %
Bitcoin

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 25 September – XRP, Cardano, Litecoin
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-25 22:35:00
Price Analysis
Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Shiba Inu and Solana by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-09-25 22:30:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
