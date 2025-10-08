XRP Price Prediction: Traders Are Fearful – But Whale Wallets and ETF Optimism Tell a Different Story

Author Ahmed Balaha Author Ahmed Balaha About Author Ahmed has been in the crypto scene since 2018, deep diving into early-stage projects and spotting trends before they blow up. Specializing in market sentiment and trading strategies, he’s been... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 8, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Uptober kicked off with a solid 7% jump for Ripple, as XRP broke back above $3.00 before slipping under it again a couple days later. That quick flip has traders feeling shaky, with many analysts starting to turn bearish on short-term XRP price prediction.

Even so, XRP’s institutional support has never been stronger. The coin recently passed BlackRock in market cap and could be eyeing Tether next, now sitting around $174B.

Ripple’s big legal win opened a whole new chapter, regulatory clarity, institutional inflows, and even Wall Street interest are all stacking up. But despite that, social sentiment has cooled off. Data from Santiment shows XRP’s bullish-to-bearish ratio dropped below 1.0, meaning negative talk is outweighing the hype.

Still, analysts see that as a good sign. Markets love doing the opposite of what retail expects. The same drop in sentiment happened back in April when XRP fell about 25%, only to bounce more than 125% shortly after. Whales are quietly loading up again, which usually means the smart money is gearing up for the next big move while everyone else stays doubtful.

Top XRP Whales Are Doubling Down

Looking at the chart tracking top XRP whale activity over the past couple of months, it’s clear they’ve been doubling down. Those big blue spikes usually mean whales are moving XRP to sell, a short-term bearish sign. But lately, those spikes have been fading, showing that major sell pressure from big players is drying up.

Pretty much the opposite of what small traders are doing, right? Glassnode data backs it up too, XRP supply held by wallets with over 100 tokens has been climbing steadily during this whole consolidation phase, meaning whales are quietly stacking while retail panics.

XRP Price Prediction: When Will We Finally See $5?

XRP recently tried to break out of its descending channel but got rejected and slipped back inside for now. Still, the chart is hinting at a possible bullish reversal if price can cleanly break above the upper trendline. XRP is trading around $2.91, with key resistance levels at $3.00 and $3.10.

A confirmed move above $3.10 could trigger a rally toward $3.60–$3.70, lining up with the major supply zone from the July highs. On the other hand, if XRP drops below $2.70, it might revisit $2.60, where strong historical support sits.

The RSI is sitting around neutral and MACD is flat, showing momentum is building but not fully decided yet. If bulls manage to reclaim $3.00 with strong volume, a new uptrend could kick off. With whales still stacking and Uptober shaping up strong, the bullish scenario looks more likely right now.

Could Maxi Doge Outshine XRP Before Year-End?

XRP whales are stacking up, sentiment is flipping bearish, and we all know what usually happens next — smart money starts winning while retail sleeps. And while XRP’s setup looks ready for a major bounce, there’s another project catching similar early-cycle energy, Maxi Doge.

Fresh out of presale, Maxi Doge has already pulled in over $2.85 million, quickly becoming one of the top meme coins to watch this bull run. Built around that unapologetic “gym bro” Doge persona, it’s got the same raw community energy that helped early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu explode.

But here’s the kicker, Maxi Doge is actually structured smart. Nearly 40% of supply went to the public, with no insider allocations or private rounds. That means no whale dumps waiting to nuke your bags when it hits major exchanges. Plus, staking rewards are offering up to 120% APY, giving early holders a reason to stay locked in and stack more.

The same way XRP whales quietly accumulated before every big move, early Maxi Doge believers are starting to do the same. The project’s mix of meme power, staking utility, and fair launch is a recipe that fits perfectly in an Uptober market gearing up for rotation plays.

Click here to buy $MAXI