Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments

Price Prediction
A $1 billion deal could see XRPL handle trillions in Fortune 500 capital — XRP price predictions now eye new highs with mainstream demand.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments

Ripple now has direct access to the global leader in treasury management systems and its Fortune 500 clientele, adding new bullish fuel to XRP price predictions.

The $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury now positions the altcoin at the core of the multi-trillion-dollar corporate treasury market as the infrastructure powering it.

XRPL could bridge legacy systems to blockchain technologies, addressing the “astounding amounts of cash” trapped by slowed global money movement, according to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

This could unlock new verticals for some of the world’s largest enterprises through instant payment settlement.

As TradFi merges with Web3, global corporations and treasurers must adapt to manage stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and other digital assets at scale—a shift XRPL is now primed to lead.

And as the utility token powering XRPL, XRP stands to capture a share of that capital.

XRP Price Prediction: Deeper TradFi Adoption Could Send XRP Soaring

Greater TradFi demand could give XRP the fuel it needs to escape a year-long ascending triangle pattern.

And with the formation of a double bottom on its support trendline around $2.30, an even stronger reversal structure, a breakout attempt could be imminent.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, double bottom fuels ascending triangle breakout. Source: TradingView.
XRP / USD 1-day chart, double bottom fuels ascending triangle breakout. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators support the level as a potential launchpad. The RSI is once again nearing the oversold threshold at 30, while the MACD histogram levels off below the signal line, suggesting a potential local bottom.

The key breakout threshold sits at $3.40, a resistance level that has capped upside throughout the pattern. Once flipped to support, XRP could rally 260% toward its $8 technical target.

In the near term, however, traders should watch for a bounce from the $2.70 demand zone to confirm higher support for a sustained uptrend beyond the double bottom structure.

And looking further ahead, new touchpoints for mainstream capital inflows like GTreasury and spot ETFs create a strong foundation for larger targets like $15—a 545% move.

PepeNode: The Next Evolution of Passive Earning

Just as Dogecoin sparked an entire wave of imitators, this cycle belongs to Pepe — crypto’s latest cultural moment.

Now, building on that same viral energy, PepeNode ($PEPENODE) is doing what the original never did: introducing real passive income, and not just to PEPE.

It’s a familiar story: Shiba Inu added staking to Doge’s momentum, but PepeNode takes it further with a brand-new mine-to-earn (M2E) model designed for today’s market.

No expensive hardware, no complex setup. Just log in, acquire nodes, stack rigs, and start mining rewards across leading meme coins.

The stats look good too.

The presale has already surpassed $1.8 million, while early stakers continue earning up to 700% APY.

And with 70% of every $PEPENODE used on rigs or nodes burned, built-in deflation supports long-term token scarcity and value.

As capital flows back into high-risk, high-reward plays, PepeNode offers a smarter, more stable way to profit from meme coin momentum — without the gamble.

Visit the Official PepeNode Website Here
More Articles

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Billions in SHIB Suddenly Vanish From Exchanges – What Are Holders Preparing For?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-10-17 23:25:00
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
Tim Hakki
Tim Hakki
2025-10-17 22:30:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
