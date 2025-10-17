XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments

A $1 billion deal could see XRPL handle trillions in Fortune 500 capital — XRP price predictions now eye new highs with mainstream demand.

Ripple now has direct access to the global leader in treasury management systems and its Fortune 500 clientele, adding new bullish fuel to XRP price predictions.

The $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury now positions the altcoin at the core of the multi-trillion-dollar corporate treasury market as the infrastructure powering it.

XRPL could bridge legacy systems to blockchain technologies, addressing the “astounding amounts of cash” trapped by slowed global money movement, according to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

Today, Ripple is breaking into the $120T corporate treasury payments market with the $1B acquisition of GTreasury.



The past few years have reminded this industry why payments, first and foremost, is THE primary use case for crypto and blockchain. Payments are where Ripple first… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) October 16, 2025

This could unlock new verticals for some of the world’s largest enterprises through instant payment settlement.

As TradFi merges with Web3, global corporations and treasurers must adapt to manage stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and other digital assets at scale—a shift XRPL is now primed to lead.

And as the utility token powering XRPL, XRP stands to capture a share of that capital.

XRP Price Prediction: Deeper TradFi Adoption Could Send XRP Soaring

Greater TradFi demand could give XRP the fuel it needs to escape a year-long ascending triangle pattern.

And with the formation of a double bottom on its support trendline around $2.30, an even stronger reversal structure, a breakout attempt could be imminent.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, double bottom fuels ascending triangle breakout. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators support the level as a potential launchpad. The RSI is once again nearing the oversold threshold at 30, while the MACD histogram levels off below the signal line, suggesting a potential local bottom.

The key breakout threshold sits at $3.40, a resistance level that has capped upside throughout the pattern. Once flipped to support, XRP could rally 260% toward its $8 technical target.

In the near term, however, traders should watch for a bounce from the $2.70 demand zone to confirm higher support for a sustained uptrend beyond the double bottom structure.

And looking further ahead, new touchpoints for mainstream capital inflows like GTreasury and spot ETFs create a strong foundation for larger targets like $15—a 545% move.

