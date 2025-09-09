XRP Price Prediction: Ripple CTO Issues Urgent Scam Warning – Are Holders Being Set Up for a Rug?

XRP rebounds to $3, but scam fears rise after Ripple CTO issues urgent warning – XRP price prediction hangs in the balance.

XRP has climbed back to $3 as a deepfake scam targeting Ripple’s CTO sparks concern across the community – raising fresh questions for the XRP price prediction.

A video impersonating David Schwartz has been making the rounds on social media, forcing the executive to issue a public warning about potential scams.

While XRP’s price action remains strong, the emergence of such impersonation attempts could test investor confidence and influence short-term momentum.

Trading volumes for XRP have increased by 15% in the past 24 hours as the token reached this critical price mark. Schwartz’s warning comes to join several alerts issued by Ripple itself about “an uptick” in this kind of incident on YouTube.

An X post published on July 23 warned that fraudsters are hacking accounts on the video-sharing platform and renaming them to “Ripple”.

Once they get access to these accounts, they publish deepfakes from company officials asking the public to send their digital assets to certain wallets to steal their funds.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Could Easily Double After Breaking Out of This Resistance

The daily chart shows XRP testing the upper boundary of a descending triangle, a critical level that could determine its next major move.

With bullish momentum accelerating, a breakout above this resistance could pave the way for a retest of this year’s high near $3.65 – a key target in the current XRP price prediction.

If this breakout is accompanied by rising volume, it would strengthen the case for a bullish XRP price prediction.

Momentum indicators are also turning positive. The RSI has climbed above its 14-day moving average – often seen as a buy signal – and XRP continues to trade above the 200-day EMA, despite recent market pullbacks.

