Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple CTO Issues Urgent Scam Warning – Are Holders Being Set Up for a Rug?

Ripple XRP XRP News
XRP rebounds to $3, but scam fears rise after Ripple CTO issues urgent warning – XRP price prediction hangs in the balance.
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP has climbed back to $3 as a deepfake scam targeting Ripple’s CTO sparks concern across the community – raising fresh questions for the XRP price prediction.

A video impersonating David Schwartz has been making the rounds on social media, forcing the executive to issue a public warning about potential scams.

While XRP’s price action remains strong, the emergence of such impersonation attempts could test investor confidence and influence short-term momentum.

Trading volumes for XRP have increased by 15% in the past 24 hours as the token reached this critical price mark. Schwartz’s warning comes to join several alerts issued by Ripple itself about “an uptick” in this kind of incident on YouTube.

An X post published on July 23 warned that fraudsters are hacking accounts on the video-sharing platform and renaming them to “Ripple”.

Once they get access to these accounts, they publish deepfakes from company officials asking the public to send their digital assets to certain wallets to steal their funds.

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Could Easily Double After Breaking Out of This Resistance

The daily chart shows XRP testing the upper boundary of a descending triangle, a critical level that could determine its next major move.

With bullish momentum accelerating, a breakout above this resistance could pave the way for a retest of this year’s high near $3.65 – a key target in the current XRP price prediction.

xrp price chart

If this breakout is accompanied by rising volume, it would strengthen the case for a bullish XRP price prediction.

Momentum indicators are also turning positive. The RSI has climbed above its 14-day moving average – often seen as a buy signal – and XRP continues to trade above the 200-day EMA, despite recent market pullbacks.

With altcoin season in full swing, investors are racing to find the next big opportunity – and one name is starting to dominate the conversation.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) has emerged as a top contender in the meme coin space, fueled by explosive early interest. In just a few weeks, the project has raised nearly $2 million, positioning itself as one of the hottest crypto presales of the year.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Blasts Past $1.9M as Meme Coin Degens Pile In

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) isn’t your average Ethereum meme coin – it’s a turbo-charged Shiba Inu that thrives on bull market chaos and refuses to acknowledge anything but green candles.

maxi doge crypto presale

This dog doesn’t believe in risk management.
It’s wired on leverage, chasing plays that keep degens glued to their screens.

For Maxi, caution is just a four-letter word.

Through the Maxi Fund, up to 25% of presale funds are deployed straight into high-potential tokens, juiced with 1000X leverage to extract every ounce of momentum from this bull cycle.

Maxi’s mission is simple – escape mom’s basement, ride every pump, and bring its holders along for the wildest ride of the year.
While safe coins crawl, meme coins like $MAXI are built to launch.

To invest:
– Visit the official Maxi Doge website
– Connect your wallet (Best Wallet is fully supported)
– You can swap crypto or use a bank card to complete the transaction in seconds.

Visit the Official Website Here
