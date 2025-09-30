BTC $113,871.22 -0.43%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017

Price Prediction Technical Analysis XRP
The last time XRP closed a quarter this strong, a 37,800% run followed – XRP price predictions now eye a huge target with a similar setup unfolding.
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter
About Author

Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017

The XRP quarterly chart has flipped green for the first time since 2017, a potential bullish setup for XRP price predictions if history repeats.

The 28% gains observed over the past 3 months could be the final leg in a historic breakout setup for the altcoin, as per analysis by Miky Bull Crypto.

Mirroring the 2017 setup that preceded a 37,800% rally in the XRP price, this quarterly close has confirmed a break above a multi-year resistance zone as technical indicators flip bullish.

The analysts anticipate a potential $15 target, a credible argument as market narratives continue to favor a Q4 bull run.

XRP is deepening its foothold in U.S. TradFi markets, with the new SEC generic listing standards for crypto ETPs paving the way for multiple issuers to fast-track approval.

The U.S. macro narrative adds fuel. Markets are anticipating a 0.5% interest rate ease before year-end, with the potential to stimulate demand for risk assets like XRP.

XRP Price Prediction: Is $15 XRP Possible This Cycle?

The daily timeframe adds weight to the setup, with a cup-and-handle pattern forming since the start of the year now nearing its apex.

A triple bottom has developed along the handle’s lower boundary at $2.70, a strong reversal structure that positions the latest bounce as the start of a breakout move.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, cup-and-handle pattern nears apex. Source: TradingView.
XRP / USD 1-day chart, cup-and-handle pattern nears apex. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators reinforce this outlook. The RSI is building towards a break above the neutral 50 line, suggesting buyers are regaining control.

The MACD histogram shows a similar potential trend shift, reversing towards a golden cross above the signal line, hinting at the early stages of a new uptrend.

The key threshold for a confirmed breakout sits around $3.60. Once flipped to support, the cup-and-handle pattern can realise its full breakout momentum in a 165% move to $7.50.

And with U.S. interest rate cuts, more spot ETF approvals, and potential 401(k) inclusion stacking as catalysts into 2026, the rally could extend 430% to achieve Miky’s $15 target.

Holders Are Moving to a New Wallet This Bull Run – Here’s Why

As accumulation ramps up, long-term holders are pulling assets off exchanges and into wallets like MetaMask and Exodus, and increasingly, Best Wallet ($BEST).

Its appeal lies in forward-looking features built for bull markets. The “Upcoming Tokens” tool acts as a crypto screener, flagging early projects before they go mainstream, which is where the biggest gains are found.

But the utility doesn’t stop there. It taps into this cycle’s hottest narrative: TradFi.

Its native Best Card bridges TradFi and Web3, enabling stablecoin payments anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

For these reasons, its native token $BEST is poised to capture significant momentum this bull run.

Investors are already taking early positions with $15.5 million raised in presale so far.

You can secure your Best Wallet Tokens ($BEST) on the official website. With the demand of exchanges still untapped, current prices stand as a potential discount.

To learn more about Best Wallet, follow its official X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Click here to find out more.

XRP

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: ETF Filing Pulled – But SEC Rule Change Could Actually Fast-Track Approval
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-30 22:36:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 30 September – XRP, Aster, Cardano
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-30 22:35:00
Harvey Hunter
Content Writer
Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist.
Read More
