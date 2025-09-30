XRP Price Prediction: Record Quarterly Close Could Trigger a $15 Rally – Just Like the 37,800% Run in 2017

The last time XRP closed a quarter this strong, a 37,800% run followed – XRP price predictions now eye a huge target with a similar setup unfolding.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 30, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The XRP quarterly chart has flipped green for the first time since 2017, a potential bullish setup for XRP price predictions if history repeats.

The 28% gains observed over the past 3 months could be the final leg in a historic breakout setup for the altcoin, as per analysis by Miky Bull Crypto.

$XRP to $5-$15 🤔



For the first time since 2017, it flipped green on the quarterly chart.



Already broken above the resistance as it similarly did in 2017. pic.twitter.com/NP7FY7fjC9 — Mikybull 🐂Crypto (@MikybullCrypto) September 29, 2025

Mirroring the 2017 setup that preceded a 37,800% rally in the XRP price, this quarterly close has confirmed a break above a multi-year resistance zone as technical indicators flip bullish.

The analysts anticipate a potential $15 target, a credible argument as market narratives continue to favor a Q4 bull run.

XRP is deepening its foothold in U.S. TradFi markets, with the new SEC generic listing standards for crypto ETPs paving the way for multiple issuers to fast-track approval.

🚨SEC: NO NEED FOR INDIVIDUAL ETF FILING



As per Eleanor Terrett, issuers of $LTC, $XRP, $SOL, $ADA & $DOGE spot ETFs must withdraw 19b-4s, with new listing rules making them unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/dCvlv63mJs — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 29, 2025

The U.S. macro narrative adds fuel. Markets are anticipating a 0.5% interest rate ease before year-end, with the potential to stimulate demand for risk assets like XRP.

XRP Price Prediction: Is $15 XRP Possible This Cycle?

The daily timeframe adds weight to the setup, with a cup-and-handle pattern forming since the start of the year now nearing its apex.

A triple bottom has developed along the handle’s lower boundary at $2.70, a strong reversal structure that positions the latest bounce as the start of a breakout move.

XRP / USD 1-day chart, cup-and-handle pattern nears apex. Source: TradingView.

Momentum indicators reinforce this outlook. The RSI is building towards a break above the neutral 50 line, suggesting buyers are regaining control.

The MACD histogram shows a similar potential trend shift, reversing towards a golden cross above the signal line, hinting at the early stages of a new uptrend.

The key threshold for a confirmed breakout sits around $3.60. Once flipped to support, the cup-and-handle pattern can realise its full breakout momentum in a 165% move to $7.50.

And with U.S. interest rate cuts, more spot ETF approvals, and potential 401(k) inclusion stacking as catalysts into 2026, the rally could extend 430% to achieve Miky’s $15 target.

Holders Are Moving to a New Wallet This Bull Run – Here’s Why

As accumulation ramps up, long-term holders are pulling assets off exchanges and into wallets like MetaMask and Exodus, and increasingly, Best Wallet ($BEST).

Its appeal lies in forward-looking features built for bull markets. The “Upcoming Tokens” tool acts as a crypto screener, flagging early projects before they go mainstream, which is where the biggest gains are found.

Alpha doesn’t wait. Neither should you. 🎯



Upcoming Tokens in Best Wallet puts early-stage projects in your hands. 🌐



1️⃣ See what’s trending before the crowd

2️⃣ Learn about each project with in-app info

3️⃣ Buy and track your tokens all in one place



Download Best Wallet today!… pic.twitter.com/SQofs9A6Na — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) July 1, 2025

But the utility doesn’t stop there. It taps into this cycle’s hottest narrative: TradFi.

Its native Best Card bridges TradFi and Web3, enabling stablecoin payments anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

For these reasons, its native token $BEST is poised to capture significant momentum this bull run.

Investors are already taking early positions with $15.5 million raised in presale so far.

You can secure your Best Wallet Tokens ($BEST) on the official website. With the demand of exchanges still untapped, current prices stand as a potential discount.

To learn more about Best Wallet, follow its official X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram.

Click here to find out more.