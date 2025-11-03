BTC $106,171.24 -3.23%
Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Only 2% Away From a Major Breakout Zone – Big Move is About to Begin

XRP Price Prediction
Fed jitters hit XRP, but bulls seem ready to push it higher – XRP price prediction eyes recovery to new highs amid ETF and institutional buzz.
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP is now just 2% below a key breakout zone that could trigger a major rally, favoring a bullish XRP price prediction.

The token dropped 4% in the past 24 hours, but trading volumes have nearly doubled – a sign that whales are preparing for the next move.

Data from on-chain supply clusters shows heavy accumulation between $2.52 and $2.54, confirming this as a critical demand zone.

xrp cost basis heatmap

If XRP bounces back above these levels, it would suggest strong underlying buyer confidence, potentially kickstarting the next leg up.

Today’s dip likely stems from growing uncertainty around the Fed’s rate decision in December, which has triggered broader market jitters.

Still, with fresh ETFs on the horizon and Ripple’s growing institutional partnerships, XRP may be positioning for a long-awaited breakout.

XRP Price Prediction: $2.35 Level May Act as Launchpad for Higher Prices

In the past 12 hours, XRP has dropped sharply after rejecting a move above $2.50 – a former support zone now acting as resistance, at least for the moment.

However, if the downtrend finds a floor at the $2.30 to $2.35 support range, history suggests XRP could bounce strongly – and this time, the rebound may launch it toward new all-time highs.

xrp price chart

This key area has served as a reliable launchpad before, and a strong reaction from buyers could quickly flip the short-term narrative.

On the 4-hour chart, XRP’s RSI has dipped below the 14-day EMA, signaling growing selling pressure. Yet, oversold signals could also mark the early stages of a reversal.

As the broader crypto market struggles to stabilize, investors are increasingly turning to early-stage tokens like Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – a presale project that could offer outsized returns once sentiment shifts back to risk-on.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) Raises Nearly $4M to Bring Together Like-Minded Traders

This bull market is not over yet as Bitcoin and altcoins are still sitting near all-time highs.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme that plans to take full advantage of the hype that comes along with positive cycles by launching a token that fully embraces retail traders’ ‘up only’ energy.

maxi doge crypto presale

Inspired by the popular Doge meme, this token plans to build a vibrant community of like-minded degens who can share ideas, strategies, and brag about their Ws to earn rewards and have fun.

Meanwhile, through the Maxi Fund, the project will invest up to 25% of the presale’s proceeds into the most promising tokens.

The earnings will be reinvested on marketing efforts to make Maxi Doge known.

To buy $MAXI and join the pump, you can simply visit the official Maxi Doge website and connect your favorite Ethereum wallet (e.g. Best Wallet).

You can either swap USDT or ETH or use a bank card to complete your transaction.

Buy $MAXI Here.

