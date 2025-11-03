XRP Price Prediction: Only 2% Away From a Major Breakout Zone – Big Move is About to Begin

Fed jitters hit XRP, but bulls seem ready to push it higher – XRP price prediction eyes recovery to new highs amid ETF and institutional buzz.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP is now just 2% below a key breakout zone that could trigger a major rally, favoring a bullish XRP price prediction.

The token dropped 4% in the past 24 hours, but trading volumes have nearly doubled – a sign that whales are preparing for the next move.

Data from on-chain supply clusters shows heavy accumulation between $2.52 and $2.54, confirming this as a critical demand zone.

If XRP bounces back above these levels, it would suggest strong underlying buyer confidence, potentially kickstarting the next leg up.

Today’s dip likely stems from growing uncertainty around the Fed’s rate decision in December, which has triggered broader market jitters.

Still, with fresh ETFs on the horizon and Ripple’s growing institutional partnerships, XRP may be positioning for a long-awaited breakout.

XRP Price Prediction: $2.35 Level May Act as Launchpad for Higher Prices

In the past 12 hours, XRP has dropped sharply after rejecting a move above $2.50 – a former support zone now acting as resistance, at least for the moment.

However, if the downtrend finds a floor at the $2.30 to $2.35 support range, history suggests XRP could bounce strongly – and this time, the rebound may launch it toward new all-time highs.

This key area has served as a reliable launchpad before, and a strong reaction from buyers could quickly flip the short-term narrative.

On the 4-hour chart, XRP’s RSI has dipped below the 14-day EMA, signaling growing selling pressure. Yet, oversold signals could also mark the early stages of a reversal.

